A new coronavirus strain of interest is emerging. Why now?
“It suggests that these mutations have benefits,” says Stephen Gorstein, an evolutionary virologist studying the coronavirus at the University of Utah. “All SARS-CoV-2 variants, in a sense, want to be more contagious.” Therefore, the fact that many of them have landed on these mutations suggests that doing so may have real benefits. These different strains have essentially reached the same solution on how to interact more efficiently with the human receptor ACE2. “
Like other virologists, Goldstein hesitates to anthropomorphize his subject. The virus has no dreams or desires. They are intelligent micromachines programmed to make as many copies as possible. However, one way to do this is to increase the chances of breaking into a new host. SARS-CoV-2 does it by guide Peplomer sequence Cover its outside towards the protein Called ACE2 It is on the outside of some human cells. The spikes are covered with sugars that camouflage the virus from the human immune system, except for the receptor-binding domain, or tip known as RBD for short. This exposed area is the area that latches into ACE2, reshapes the receptor (like the key repositions the tumbler in the lock), and allows the virus to enter the cell and initiate replication.
All mutations that scientists are very worried about occur in their slightly exposed spikes. And now, researchers are competing to understand that each may give SARS-CoV-2 some new tricks.
N501Y is a mutation that occurs in all three variants and replaces asparagine, the 501st amino acid of coronavirus, with tyrosine. Study of cell and animal models This change suggests that SARS-CoV-2 will be easier to grab ACE2. This is one hypothesis at this point why the variant is associated with a fairly compelling increase in transmission.The best evidence for that so far Came out of the UK, Performs more genomic sequencing than any other country in the world. Scientists there estimate that the British variant, also known as B.1.1.7, is 30 to 50 percent more infectious than other circulating strains.
In Ireland, it became the predominant version of the virus in just a few weeks and has since spread to more than 60 countries, including the United States. As of Tuesday, the United States has detected 293 British variants. According to the data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency quote It will dominate the United States by March.
The Brazilian variant, also known as P1, and the South African variant, sometimes referred to as B.1.351, also have a common second and third mutation: K417T and E484K. At this point, scientists know more about the latter. Converts negatively charged amino acids into positively charged amino acids. In this non-mutant variant, that section of RBD repels each other because it is opposite the stretch of negatively charged ACE2. However, the E484K mutation reverses its charge and instead snaps them tightly.
On Monday, Minnesota reported the first US case of a Brazilian variant, but so far no case of a South African variant has yet been confirmed in the United States.
Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center have discovered that the E484K may be the most important change when it comes to strengthening the virus’s ability to evade immune defenses. Experiment in the laboratory, They observed that antibodies in the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients were one-tenth as effective in neutralizing mutants with the E484K mutation. In another study, Some of De Oliveira’s colleagues tested blood from Covid-19 patients who became ill in the first wave of South Africa, and 90% of them had weakened immunity to the new E484K-containing mutant. I found. In almost half of the samples, the new variant completely circumvented existing antibodies. Another study Similar results were found, this time according to another South African colleague who used the live virus. (All Share as preprint— Neither has been peer reviewed yet. As it became common in the days of Covid.. )
