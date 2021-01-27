10 Things You Should Know About Coronavirus and Flu





According to doctors, flu shots are more important than ever during a coronavirus pandemic. (NJ Advance Media / Patti Sapone) Patty Soap | NJ Advance Media Share on Facebook Twitter share With the focus on the pandemic of Staten Island, NY — Coronavirus (COVID-19), doctors continue to urge us not to put off the annual flu vaccine. In fact, they say it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot during a pandemic. And while the flu season has already begun, it’s never too late to get vaccinated. Here are 10 facts you need to know about influenza, the flu vaccine, and COVID-19: Influenza vaccine may reduce the symptoms of COVID-19. Influenza vaccines cannot prevent coronavirus infection, but influenza vaccination can reduce the symptoms of COVID-19, and patients may require acute treatment or hospitalization if they become infected with COVID-19. Studies have shown that it is lower. You don’t want to fight COVID-19 at the same time as the flu: Patients who receive both influenza and coronavirus at the same time are at increased risk of developing very serious respiratory complications, including pneumonia, and require long-term treatment and even intensive care hospitalization. Influenza vaccination greatly reduces that chance and keeps you away from the overcrowded hospitals where staff are currently flooded with COVID-19 patients. The flu vaccine works: The flu vaccine prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses and 6,300 deaths in the United States during the 2019-2020 flu season. Who should be vaccinated? The· The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We recommend that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu. Being vaccinated against the flu protects your family and friends. According to the CDC, if protected, it is much less likely to pass it on to people who are susceptible to serious flu illnesses, such as infants, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions. Pregnant women need to be vaccinated against the flu. The flu vaccine protects mothers and babies until they are old enough to be vaccinated. Influenza vaccines are readily available in New York City. CDC CDC 194 million times and 198 million times Influenza vaccines are being prepared in the United States for the 2020-2021 flu season. Pneumonia is one of the most serious influenza complications. Pneumonia develops when the flu virus or a secondary bacterial or fungal infection infects the lungs. People with weakened immunity are more likely to develop pneumonia, and flu vaccines reduce their chances of developing pneumonia. Symptoms of pneumonia include severe cough, shortness of breath, lip cyanosis, extreme lethargy, and vomiting. Medicare covers influenza vaccinations for the elderly. Older people are more likely to develop flu complications and are more likely to require hospitalization. Each year, over-retirement adults account for up to 85% of all influenza-related deaths in the United States. And Medicare Advantage (Part C) Plan Covers the cost of annual influenza vaccination. Older people are more likely to develop flu complications and are more likely to require hospitalization. Each year, over-retirement adults account for up to 85% of all influenza-related deaths in the United States. Medicare Apartment B AndCovers the cost of annual influenza vaccination. Those at greatest risk need to be vaccinated. Pregnant women, toddlers, the elderly over 65, and people with basic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and asthma are at increased risk during the flu season. Pregnant women, toddlers, the elderly over 65, and people with basic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and asthma are at increased risk during the flu season. According to HelpAdviser’s Complete Guide to Influenza Vaccines .. Influenza can exacerbate existing heart conditions and asthma and can be dangerous. Influenza vaccination can reduce the chances of these complications. Find Influenza Vaccines: Click the links below to find your local vaccine provider.

