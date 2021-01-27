Six myths about the COVID-19 vaccine not supported by science

San Antonio – We took a year to pandemic the coronavirus, Almost 2 months For the release of the COVID-19 vaccine issued to all 50 states.

As of Monday, January 25, more than 265,000 Texas people have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 1.5 million have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine. Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Texas health authorities have received Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government and distributed them to hospitals, pharmacies, community health departments, emergency rooms, and other clinics.

Phase 1A people include health care workers, nursing home workers, and long-term care facility residents, while Phase 1B people are 65 years and older, and 18 years and older with at least one chronic illness. Includes people. Currently eligible To get the vaccine.

With KSAT12 KSAT-TV And KSAT.com.. Please check this out for details.

With so much information about vaccines released and available in a short period of time, there were also many claims and myths about vaccines that were not supported by science.

KSAT has delved into some of these claims below.

Because the vaccine uses a technique called messenger RNA, or mRNA, there is confusion and misinformation about what the vaccine does after it is injected into the arm.

Two medical professionals, Dr. Brian Alship, Chief Medical Officer of the University Health System, and Dr. Jason Bowling, UT Health San Antonio’s Infectious Diseases Specialist, said the claim was wrong ..

“MRNA does not enter the nucleus of our cells. It does not integrate into our genetic blueprint, so it does not become part of us,” Bowling said. “It doesn’t remain in our body. It won’t be passed on to your offspring. These are some of the questions raised as far as concerns are concerned.”

Posts claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility in women and sterilization in men appear to be aimed at those who are pregnant, are thinking of becoming pregnant, or are planning a family in the future. ..

“That is, the simple answer is It does not cause infertility“Dr. Patrick Ramsey, Head of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University Health System, said. “Currently, vaccine preliminary data do not raise concerns about male or female fertility, as vaccines cannot be expected to function in the same way as real infections.”

“It’s really important to recognize that. It always comes up with vaccines. It does not contain live viruses. Does not result in COVID-19 infection“Dr. Jason Bowling, Chief Hospital Epidemiologist at the University Health System, said.

This fact vs. fiction video, Dr. Bowling, describes the safety, dosage, immunity, and availability of vaccines.

Unfounded social media theory has attracted online attention, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine has a microchip and tracking device.The· KSAT Trust Index Team Take a closer look at this claim It’s not true..

The rationale for this theory is that Microsoft founder Bill Gates transplanted a microchip into a vaccine that is said to dissolve under the skin and leave behind “quantum dots” that are used to track people. It comes from a false allegation that accuses you of doing so.

“The government has done some bad things in the past. I admit it first, but in this case I don’t think it’s working at all, or even possible,” Kenneth said. Rev. Kemp said. Local pulmonologist.

The claim that fetal tissue is used in manufacturing processes or vaccine development is widespread throughout the country via social media.

According to San Antonio epidemiologist Dr. Cherise Rohr-Allegrini The claim is wrong.

“That’s not true. Unfortunately, it’s a myth that anti-boxers have been using for 10 years,” Rohr-Allegrini told KSAT. “We know that this vaccine is very well researched. I am very confident in taking it. We are all confident in taking it. There should be. “

A social media viral post claimed that a Tennessee nurse died shortly after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those posts mistaken.. In fact, she was alive and she fainted after taking her shot, but she confirmed that it was due to an unrelated medical condition.

