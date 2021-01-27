Health
Worse COVID illness, then stronger immunity?
HealthDay Reporter
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Researchers say that people who recover from severe COVID-19 may have stronger long-term immune protection from reinfection than people who are mildly ill. I am reporting.
They examined blood Samples from 39 COVID-19 patients and 10 unexposed to the virus (their blood samples were given in advancePandemic). In total, they analyzed the expression of individual genes in over 80,000 CD8 + T cells.
CD8 + T cells are immune cells that destroy host cells infected with the virus, and “memory” CD8 + T cells protect the body from reinfection with many types of viruses.
Of the COVID-19 patients, 17 were not hospitalized due to mild illness, 13 were hospitalized, and 9 arrived in the intensive care unit. Researchers were surprised to find that COVID-19 had a weak CD8 + T cell response in patients with mild COVID-19.
The strongest CD8 + T cell response was in critically ill patients requiring hospitalization or intensive care.
In a news release from the Lahora Institute of Immunology, California, co-author of the study, Dr. Christian Ottensmeier, said, “There is a reverse relationship between poor T cell function and how bad the infection is.” Stated. He is a professor at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and an adjunct professor at the La Jolla Institute.
Researchers have found that CD8 + T cells in people with mild COVID-19 show signs of T cell “malaise.” Immune system A stimulus to fight the virus, which reduces its effectiveness.
T cell depletion in people with mild COVID-19 may reduce long-term potential Immunity, According to the author.
“People with severe illnesses can end up with a significant number of memory cells,” explained the study’s co-author, Professor Pandurangan Vijayanand of the La Jolla Institute. “People with mild illness have memory cells, but they appear to be exhausted and dysfunctional-thus, they may not be effective long enough.”
The findings suggest that “people with severe COVID-19 cases may have stronger long-term immunity,” Vijayanand said.
The study highlights a great deal of variability in how humans respond to viral attacks, Ottensmeier said.

The study provides important new insights into the immune response of patients with COVID-19, but the researchers explained that it is limited because it depends on the CD8 + T cells found in blood samples.
To find out more, they plan to evaluate T cells in the tissue. New coronavirusSee how it reacts to viruses, such as the lungs. This is very important because memory T cells that provide long-term immunity need to be present in the tissue.
This study was published in the journal on January 21st. Scientific immunochemistry..
For more information
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears..
Source: La Jolla Institute for Immunology, News Release, January 21, 2021
..
