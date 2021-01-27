Worse COVID illness, then stronger immunity?

By Robert Preidt



Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Researchers say that people who recover from severe COVID-19 may have stronger long-term immune protection from reinfection than people who are mildly ill. I am reporting.

They examined blood Samples from 39 COVID-19 patients and 10 unexposed to the virus (their blood samples were given in advancePandemic). In total, they analyzed the expression of individual genes in over 80,000 CD8 + T cells.

CD8 + T cells are immune cells that destroy host cells infected with the virus, and “memory” CD8 + T cells protect the body from reinfection with many types of viruses.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 17 were not hospitalized due to mild illness, 13 were hospitalized, and 9 arrived in the intensive care unit. Researchers were surprised to find that COVID-19 had a weak CD8 + T cell response in patients with mild COVID-19.

The strongest CD8 + T cell response was in critically ill patients requiring hospitalization or intensive care.

In a news release from the Lahora Institute of Immunology, California, co-author of the study, Dr. Christian Ottensmeier, said, “There is a reverse relationship between poor T cell function and how bad the infection is.” Stated. He is a professor at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and an adjunct professor at the La Jolla Institute.

Researchers have found that CD8 + T cells in people with mild COVID-19 show signs of T cell “malaise.” Immune system A stimulus to fight the virus, which reduces its effectiveness.

T cell depletion in people with mild COVID-19 may reduce long-term potential Immunity, According to the author.

“People with severe illnesses can end up with a significant number of memory cells,” explained the study’s co-author, Professor Pandurangan Vijayanand of the La Jolla Institute. “People with mild illness have memory cells, but they appear to be exhausted and dysfunctional-thus, they may not be effective long enough.”

The findings suggest that “people with severe COVID-19 cases may have stronger long-term immunity,” Vijayanand said.

The study highlights a great deal of variability in how humans respond to viral attacks, Ottensmeier said.