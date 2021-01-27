Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine | Top Stories





The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for qualifying Iroquois County residents. At this time, all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on January 26, 2021 have been filled. We will notify the public when more vaccine is available. For those who have an appointment, the vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Clients will be asked to enter through the emergency room doors located on the south side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call ICPHD to reschedule. Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection. ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois. If you were unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic, please watch for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available. As more vaccine is allocated ICPHD will communicate availability, along with when, where, and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/covid-19-corona-virus/. The Illinois Department of Public Health has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. Information can be found at: http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq. For individual concerns regarding allergies or other medical conditions please consult your own medial provider. FORD COUNTY By the end of this week, Ford County will move to Phase 1B. As stated in the vaccination plan, critical workforce and those 65 and older will be eligible. Critical workforce in Phase 1B will include Frontline essential workers, defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure, including the following: First responders: Firefighters (including volunteers), Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs), 911 Dispatch (Public Safety Answering Point – PSAP), Security Personnel, School Officers. (EMS personnel are considered under Phase 1a).

Corrections Officers/Inmates: Jail Officers, Juvenile Facility Staff, Workers Providing In-Person Support, Inmates.

Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.

Postal Service Workers

Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.

Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.

Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In- Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.

Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade): Teachers, Principals, Student Support, Student Aids, Day Care Workers.

Shelters/Adult Day Care: Homeless Shelter, Women’s Shelter, Adult Day/Drop-In Program, Sheltered Workshop, Psycho-Social Rehab. Ford County Public Health Department continues to ask residents 65 and older to register on our website. Under theContact Us tab on FCPHD’s website, residents will be prompted to provide your contact information, including name, date of birth, address to confirm residency in Ford County, and phone numbers. FCPHD is expected to receive weekly or bi-weekly shipments of the vaccine. Ford County will continue their partnership with Gibson Area Hospital to deliver the vaccine for Phase 1B. Gibson Area Hospital is contacting critical workforce employers to schedule vaccine appointments for their employees. FCPHD encourages employers to contact the health department as well to document employees’ contact information. Once the critical workforce is vaccinated, individuals 65 and older will receive a phone call to schedule an appointment with further instructions. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. Continue to follow FCPHD’s social media pages, website, and local radio stations for the most current information. CHRISTIAN COUNTY The Christian County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 years and older. It will be held at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county has scheduled another clinic for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 26. About 300 doses will be available at this clinic, which will be on the Christian County Fairgrounds. Vaccines are reserved for people at age 65 and older and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Health officials plan to hold a vaccine clinic once a week until more doses become available in Christian County. COLES COUNTY The Coles County Health Department and Sarah Bush Lincoln have COVID-19 vaccines available for RESIDENTS of Coles County age 65 years and older. To schedule an appointment, call 217-258-7489. Phones will be staffed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. There are no vaccines available in Coles County for the week of Jan. 26, as officials said all appointments are full and the phone line is not currently available. The county can expect to receive vaccinations regularly, and new shipments will be announced using Code Red. LOGAN COUNTY Several distribution clinics have been held for those eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1a. Teachers will be the next to be able to receive the vaccine in Logan County. The county is planning to have “by appointment only” COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people who work or live in Logan County and can show proof of Phase 1A or 1B eligibility. A first weekend clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, and another will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to check eligibility. VERMILION COUNTY OSF HealthCare is preparing to offer vaccinations to a select group of patients. “We are happy and hoping to start offering the coronavirus vaccine to citizens of Vermilion County soon,” said be Melissa Edington, director of physician offices in Danville for OSF Multispecialty Services. “We anticipate receiving a limited number of doses this week, which will be offered to those who are 65 years old and older, who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing complications.” Patients who meet the age requirement with multiple chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, chronic pulmonary disease and diabetes, to name a few, will be among the first contacted. With a high level of interest in receiving the vaccine, OSF is asking its patients and members of the general public to exercise patience. There is concern that hospital or physician office phone lines could be overwhelmed. OSF wants to be sure those who need urgent medical care can get through. OSF is joining state and local public health agencies to take a phased approach to vaccination. The exact timing of the vaccinations will be determined in collaboration with county health departments. Because initial vaccine supply will be limited, OSF providers will monitor and prioritize vaccines for those who meet specific criteria, based on their medical history. “For Vermilion County residents, when we are able to vaccinate patients, we will reach out to them using OSF MyChart, email or phone based on the contact information we have for them,” said Edington. COVID-19 vaccination is free, health care providers are allowed to charge an administrative fee which helps cover costs associated with things such as wages for the health care workers who are giving the shots and documenting patient information, and for storing and transporting the vaccine for use at vaccination clinics. If you receive a bill for the administrative fee or a notice from your insurance company that the administrative fee is being applied toward your deductible, please contact OSF HealthCare at (800) 421-5700. The OSF website is being updated frequently as the process of vaccine distribution moves forward. Instead of calling, the public is asked to go to osfhealthcare.org/vaccine for updates. Vermilion County is planning the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics: Jan. 28 clinic at the Health Department will focus on first-dose vaccinations for educators.

Feb. 2-4 clinics at the Health Department will focus on giving second-dose vaccinations to those who received first doses on Jan. 5-7. We will also give first doses to educators.

Feb. 11, 18 and 25 clinics at the Fischer Theater will focus on giving second-dose vaccinations to those who received their first doses in January, and on giving first-dose vaccinations to seniors. Because of trouble with the Illinois online registration system, Vermilion County officials said these clinics will be run with an “old school” style, where people can call for appointments, fill out their consent and screen forms on paper. Data will then later be entered into the state database. “If you received your initial dose of vaccine at the Health Department, and you received a date and time for your second dose of vaccine, then that is your appointment,” the Vermilion County Health Department said in a Facebook post. “You will not have to register. “If you received your initial dose of vaccine at the Health Department, and you received a slip of paper asking you to register for an appointment to receive your second dose of vaccine, then we will call you to set up that appointment. For example, those who were vaccinated here on Jan. 12 and 14 will be contacted about making a second-dose appointment on Feb. 11 at the Fischer Theater. “After we make appointments for all of those needing a second dose, we will begin to make appointments for those wanting an initial dose. Giving second doses in a timely manner will be our priority at COVID-vaccination clinics.” Insurance plans and governmental payers are required to pay for the administration fees with no out-of-pocket expense to patients. OSF HealthCare also believes no individual should have to pay for this administrative fee and will not pass the costs on to anyone without insurance. DEWITT/PIATT BI-COUNTY The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is now preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the Phase 1B group. Eligible people include “essential workers” and those at age 65 and older. In DeWitt County, a SignUpGenius link had openings available on the night of Jan. 25. Click here to see if any openings are available. Appointments for Feb. 2, 4 and 6 vaccinations were completely full on Jan. 25. All Piatt County appointments were full on Jan. 25, the health department said. A new link for registration is expected at a later date. More information will be provided soon. FAYETTE COUNTY The COVID-19 vaccine is open to people in Fayette County in Phase 1a and Phase 1b. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, correctional officers, food and agriculture employees, postal servicevice workers, manufacturing employees, grocery store employees, public transit employees, educators and support staff, daycare employees, and people 65 years of age and older. Print and complete the form and send it through one of the following methods: -Fax: 618-283-5038 -Email: [email protected] -Mail: Fayette County Health Department, Attn: Lacie Donaldson, 416 W. Edwards St., Vandalia, IL 62471 -Drop off: Place in a sealed envelop labeled: “COVID Vaccine Registration” and put in the box outside the front doors to the lefthand side. MCLEAN COUNTY The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered directly to McLean County the week of December 21, 2020. Vaccinations at long-term care facilities in McLean County are being done by Walgreens and CVS through a federal program. Individuals in Phase 1B are currently eligible for the vaccine as of the week of Jan. 25. McLean County appointments can be made here, but all appointment slots for clinics on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 are full. Please be patient as the McLean County Health Department will follow the guidance for priority groups provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) & Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Phase 1 (When supply of vaccine is limited) Phase 1a: Health Care Personnel & Residents from Long Term Care Facilities

Phase 1b: Persons 65 years of age or older and essential frontline workers including first responders. Phase 2 (When there is increased supply) Phase 2 is pending ACIP Recommendations, possible groups could include: Critical infrastructure employees

People with moderate comorbid conditions Phase 3 (Increased Supply) Phase 2 is pending ACIP recommendations, possible groups could include: Young adults aged 18-30

General population

Children (dependent upon a pediatric vaccine availability) COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in early 2021, allowing greater distribution to the community. Recommendations for groups to focus on will broaden as vaccine becomes available, depending on characteristics of each vaccine, vaccine supply, and disease epidemiology. EDGAR COUNTY The health department is currently experiencing an influx of calls for registration for the vaccine. They ask for patience as they try to answer as many calls as possible. Several staff members are working to answer the calls and get people signed up. Call the number 217-466-3545 to register. If no one answers, leave a message or call back at a different time. The vaccine is currently not available, because vaccine quantities are limited. They are working on getting everyone 65 or older that resides in Edgar County who wishes to receive the vaccine signed up. MOULTRIE COUNTY The Moultrie County Health Department is announcing the confirmation of additional COVID-19 vaccines. The health department will begin scheduling phase 1B vaccine appointments for Moultrie County residents aged 65 years and older, as well as Moultrie County critical infrastructure personnel on Monday, January 25, 2021. All vaccines will be provided by appointment. Individuals aged 65 and older and others identified in the Phase 1B category may schedule an appointment by calling the MCHD at (217) 728-4114. Proof of residency and age (driver’s license) or Phase 1B employment status in Moultrie County will be required at the time of vaccination. Individuals will be required to wear a mask and comply with social distancing while attending vaccine clinics. Moultrie County COVID-19 vaccine clinic updates will be provided in local newspapers, on the MCHD website at www.moultriehealth.org and Facebook page. EFFINGHAM COUNTY Effingham County is planning a clinic to distribute some vaccines to residents at age 65 or older. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at the Effingham County Health Department. Appointments for this clinic will be taken beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 by phone. People can call the health department at (217)342-9237 to schedule. Residents should not call to to schedule appointments before this date and time. Residents do not have appointments until they get an appointment time verification by a health department employee. People should be patient as there are limited vaccines for first doses during the week of Jan. 25, but more first dose vaccines are anticipated the following week and another clinic will be set up at that time. Health care providers who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose will get a call to set up a second dose appointment. The Jan. 29 clinic follows a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arriving Jan. 25. Most of the shipment is designated as “second dose” vaccines in order to complete vaccinations of health care providers. The rest is going to people 65 and older who get appointments in the clinic.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos