Health
Doctors complain in Zone 4: “We are very worried about the next few weeks.”
Six doctors in northwestern New Brunswick will openly plead with Zone 4 residents to work hard to track cases of COVID-19 as the region continues to surge.
They say the case rate in the area is at the same level as the city of Montreal, but with far less medical resources available, there is a risk of being overwhelmed by the further spread of the virus.
Much of the advice they gave in the one-hour session was the same guidance provided by public health authorities during the pandemic, but they said it was time to convey it directly.
“Some of the message hasn’t been delivered,” said Dr. Gaetangibbs, a family doctor in the village of Saint-Quentin.
He hasn’t been able to mitigate precautions or end quarantine before the 14-day period for more than 1,600 people watching live on Facebook because the test is negative. Said.
As of Tuesday, Zone 4 had 153 active cases, accounting for 317 cases per 100,000 people.
That’s more than seven times the per capita rate of Zone 1 in southeastern New Brunswick, and is in the same range as metropolises such as Montreal.
But the difference with Montreal is that there are less than hundreds or thousands of hospital beds available to deal with the surge in cases, says Dr. Jean-Philippe Lepage, an intensive care unit physician. I did.
“The system is very fragile and can quickly overwhelm our capabilities,” he said.
“If this trend continues and people don’t respect the rules and things get worse, we’re very worried in the coming weeks. We can be overwhelmed.”
For now, he said the ICU at Edmanston Hospital can handle that number.
However, as outbreaks continue in nursing homes in the area, their numbers will eventually begin to spill over into hospitals.
Edmundston’s Maison Bellevue Nursing Home had 34 cases between residents and employees as of Tuesday. It is one of the three long-term care facilities that occurred in Zone 4.
Dr. Kim Pettigru, who works in palliative care, said nursing home residents are vulnerable, suffering from isolation and loneliness, and divert resources from other patients in need of care with each new outbreak.
“All outbreaks are catastrophic,” she said.
Dr. Paul Croutier, a surgeon at Edmundston Regional Hospital, said last week at an NB liquor store in the area that security staff had to tell customers to wear a mask on their nose.
Such anecdotes persuaded doctors that the state’s COVID-19 briefing news coverage alone was not enough and it was time to speak before things went out of control.
“We need to step up, and for the people of Grand Falls, St. Quentin, and here in Edmundston, our familiar faces tell us that we are here now. You I would like to talk to you .. “
A press conference by doctors based in three communities throughout the zone was held on the Edmundston City Facebook page.
Dr. Claude Richard of Grand Falls said the incident was only in the two largest municipalities in the zone, with the misconception that people living elsewhere could relax.
“COVID cases, or contacts with COVID cases, were everywhere in Zone 4,” she said. “It’s not just Edmundston, it’s not just Grand Falls. They’re everywhere.”
Several times, residents were tested, even if they experienced mild symptoms, and were encouraged to be honest when contacted by a contract tracer working for public health.
Dr. Vincent Morrow, an emergency department doctor, told people not to go to the symptomatic ER and to stay home while waiting for the test results.
“The situation got worse and the hospital simply couldn’t keep up with the demands,” he said.
“You don’t have to choose who cares and who doesn’t.”
