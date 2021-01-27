Connect with us

Health

A family of girls waiting for a time of life-saving transplant horror, 12 years old is missing for her

Avatar

Published

7 mins ago

on

By


A girl suffering from a rare and deadly illness faces a battle against time to find a bone marrow donor for a life-saving transplant.

Libbycots’ friends and family say her situation is at the “knife edge” as her condition continues to deteriorate.

A 12-year-old woman suffers from severe aplastic anemia. This means that the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells.

She has been receiving blood and platelet transfusions to stay alive since her diagnosis in October, which is becoming more and more regular.

Close to Libby from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, she now says she “hasn’t been around that long,” and believes Covid may have joined the fight to find a donor.

Have you been influenced by a story similar to this? Email [email protected]

Libby's condition means she is prone to severe bruising and bleeding
Libby’s condition means she is prone to severe bruising and bleeding
(Image: Triangle News)

Her GoFundMe page has raised funds for test kits to find bone marrow donors and has received thousands of donations. It is also shared by celebrities such as Ronnie O’Sullivan and Sir Sugar.

However, the only cure for Libby’s condition is transplantation, and more than a dozen close family friends are desperately trying to make it happen.

Lucy Tanto, 38, is one of the people involved in the campaign.

She said: “She doesn’t stay that long … we’re at Knife Edge now.

“Jema, Libby’s mom, doesn’t give them a time frame because she’s not pushing it forward.

“But yesterday was a big awakening call that we all denied … Libby had a terrible headache and was awake all night with gum bleeding. She has blood blisters in her mouth. She is now back in the hospital. “

Libby’s condition means she is prone to severe bruising and bleeding-she was diagnosed after being hit by a hockey ball last year-and her immune system is compromised.

Libby is described as follows: "Wow" And "Inspire" Family friends
Libby is said to be “amazing” and “inspiring” by family friends
(Image: Triangle News)

Her family said on Tuesday night that doctors were concerned that repeated blood transfusions could damage her heart and liver.

The only cure for aplastic anemia is transplantation, which requires finding a suitable donor.

A Libby donor was previously found and she was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital on December 21st to prepare for a six-week treatment program, but this failed when the donor was told that it was incompatible. It ended in.

Ms. Tanto added: “Libby is amazing. She is very inspirational to all of us. Her strength and personality.

“It’s only been a few days that I’ve really seen Libby go downhill and her spirit weakens.

“As a person, Libby is adventurous and a little crazy. She loves swimming, horseback riding and hockey at school … I don’t know when or if she can do these things again. “

Libby’s family and friends have created a GoFundMe page aimed at raising £ 500,000 for the blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan. This has helped her find a compatible donor.

Equivalent to one bone marrow examination kit for every 40 pounds, the family also encourages people, especially those under the age of 30, to enroll for the examination.

Evidence shows that young donors are associated with better survival of patients.

Libby, 12 years old, Mama Jema
Libby, 12 years old, Mama Jema
(Image: Triangle News)

Libby’s cause is shared by many celebrities, with business tycoon Sir Sugar, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, and Newcastle United soccer player Andy Carroll pleading on social media.

On Tuesday, a £ 7,300 donation was pledged for the cause, with the message “From your dear friend from the other side of the pond!”

Tanto said, “I can’t believe the generosity of people … we are very overwhelmed.

“It’s amazing what people did to help us … it’s so sad that we just need more.”

The pandemic made Libby’s situation even more difficult, and Tanto added that Anthony Nolan was facing a large deficit in funding, causing swab testing problems even with reduced donations and interruptions in postal services.

She states:

If you would like to donate to Libby’s cause or register as a bone marrow donor, please visit libbys.lockdown. Instagram Or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/loveforlibby..

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: