A family of girls waiting for a time of life-saving transplant horror, 12 years old is missing for her

A girl suffering from a rare and deadly illness faces a battle against time to find a bone marrow donor for a life-saving transplant.

Libbycots’ friends and family say her situation is at the “knife edge” as her condition continues to deteriorate.

A 12-year-old woman suffers from severe aplastic anemia. This means that the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells.

She has been receiving blood and platelet transfusions to stay alive since her diagnosis in October, which is becoming more and more regular.

Close to Libby from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, she now says she “hasn’t been around that long,” and believes Covid may have joined the fight to find a donor.

Her GoFundMe page has raised funds for test kits to find bone marrow donors and has received thousands of donations. It is also shared by celebrities such as Ronnie O’Sullivan and Sir Sugar.

However, the only cure for Libby’s condition is transplantation, and more than a dozen close family friends are desperately trying to make it happen.

Lucy Tanto, 38, is one of the people involved in the campaign.

She said: “She doesn’t stay that long … we’re at Knife Edge now.

“Jema, Libby’s mom, doesn’t give them a time frame because she’s not pushing it forward.

“But yesterday was a big awakening call that we all denied … Libby had a terrible headache and was awake all night with gum bleeding. She has blood blisters in her mouth. She is now back in the hospital. “

Libby’s condition means she is prone to severe bruising and bleeding-she was diagnosed after being hit by a hockey ball last year-and her immune system is compromised.



Her family said on Tuesday night that doctors were concerned that repeated blood transfusions could damage her heart and liver.

The only cure for aplastic anemia is transplantation, which requires finding a suitable donor.

A Libby donor was previously found and she was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital on December 21st to prepare for a six-week treatment program, but this failed when the donor was told that it was incompatible. It ended in.

Ms. Tanto added: “Libby is amazing. She is very inspirational to all of us. Her strength and personality.

“It’s only been a few days that I’ve really seen Libby go downhill and her spirit weakens.

“As a person, Libby is adventurous and a little crazy. She loves swimming, horseback riding and hockey at school … I don’t know when or if she can do these things again. “

Libby’s family and friends have created a GoFundMe page aimed at raising £ 500,000 for the blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan. This has helped her find a compatible donor.

Equivalent to one bone marrow examination kit for every 40 pounds, the family also encourages people, especially those under the age of 30, to enroll for the examination.

Evidence shows that young donors are associated with better survival of patients.



Libby’s cause is shared by many celebrities, with business tycoon Sir Sugar, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, and Newcastle United soccer player Andy Carroll pleading on social media.

On Tuesday, a £ 7,300 donation was pledged for the cause, with the message “From your dear friend from the other side of the pond!”

Tanto said, “I can’t believe the generosity of people … we are very overwhelmed.

“It’s amazing what people did to help us … it’s so sad that we just need more.”

The pandemic made Libby’s situation even more difficult, and Tanto added that Anthony Nolan was facing a large deficit in funding, causing swab testing problems even with reduced donations and interruptions in postal services.

She states:

If you would like to donate to Libby’s cause or register as a bone marrow donor, please visit libbys.lockdown. Instagram Or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/loveforlibby..