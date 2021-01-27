Influenza activity is at historically low levels wearing masks

As the world is focused on COVID-19 influenza — Other infectious respiratory illnesses caused by the virus — have almost disappeared.

Influenza activity is “abnormally low” at this time of the year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest weekly magazine. US Impact Monitoring Report..

“CDC is modest and influenza is at record lows,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, today.

“The influenza virus does not circulate in our population as usual.”

He and his colleagues have been monitoring the flu since the 1990s and have never seen such a low level of illness, Schaffner said.

Influenza activity has “significantly diminished,” added Dr. Nisa Marser, a primary care physician and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

According to the CDC report, between October 1, 2020 and January 16, 2021, approximately 136 people were hospitalized for influenza, during which time 292 people died in connection with the flu. One child has died.

The flu season isn’t over yet. It usually starts in the fall and peaks from December to February.

However, in comparison, the flu has hospitalized 400,000 people and killed 22,000, including 434 children. Overall 2019-2020 seasonThe CDC described it as “severe” for children under the age of 4 and adults aged 18-49.

The influenza activity map is very different from 2021 in the same week of January 2020, with most states reporting minimal activity this year.

In 2020, high or very high influenza activity dominated the map.

This change is not surprising as the flu virus spreads through the respiratory droplets, like the new coronavirus, and people wear masks, stay socially distant, and pay attention to hand hygiene to avoid it. .. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appearsSaid Dr. Waleed Javid, Director of Infection Prevention and Management in Downtown Mount Sinai, New York.

“We hope that fewer people will go out and that they will be even less likely to go out if they have symptoms,” Maruthur added. “Usually, symptomatological people usually do not feel the need to stay at home as well.”

However, the major contributors are usually associated with children, who are “good distribution engines.” influenza, Schaffner pointed out. Children are highly contagious because they produce more of the flu virus than adults and shed the flu virus over a long period of time.

However, during the coronavirus epidemic, many children are learning from home or wearing masks at school to keep them at a social distance.

“The children are not infected and have not brought the virus back to the elders,” Schaffner said.

That’s why he thinks the incredibly low flu activity during the coronavirus crisis will not repeat in the coming years.

Still, Wearing a mask Javaid said it could last longer than the epidemic, especially since it was popular with people last year.

“Is it best practice to wear a mask in winter? I tend to say so,” he said. “I think we need to seriously consider the use of masks to reduce the intensity of the flu season.”

This may reduce flu hospitalizations and deaths in the coming years, but if only a few Americans wear masks and continue to close their social distance in the upcoming flu season, the impact will be. There is none.

Some people have already declared that they will maintain their masking habits, given that they have not had snuff or other cold or flu symptoms since the coronavirus began.

I haven’t caught a cold or sniffed for a year. After being vaccinated, continue to wear masks in crowds and on airplanes. They work. -Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) January 24, 2021

Another lesson learned is that physical distance, being vaccinated against the flu, and staying at home if you have symptoms can also be very effective, Maruthur added. As of mid-January, more than 193 million influenza vaccines have been distributed. CDC said..

“We are all used to seeing people wearing masks now. It’s not a big deal. During the flu season, you may be much more cautious. I don’t think so, “says Schaffner.

“Wear a mask and get closer to society. Do this every year. I think you’ll see more of that message as it’s socially accepted and loved by many. . “

So far this year, does a lighter flu season mean that the next season will be more of a problem? The flu is “very eccentric,” so there is no way to predict what will happen in 2022, said Dr. John Torres, medical correspondent at NBC News. The main message is Influenza vaccination Get it now, if you haven’t already done so, in the fall and in case your flu activity recovers in the coming weeks.