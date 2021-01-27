AHA News: Statistical reports spotlight pregnancy and heart health-consumer health news

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (American Heart Association News)-Complications during pregnancy are widespread and more common, and are often overlooked as warning signs of women’s heart health.

That’s why the authors of widely used references on the facts and numbers surrounding cardiovascular disease are the first to include information on the harmful consequences of pregnancy in order to guide clinicians and empower women. ..

Dr. Sadiya S. Khan, assistant professor of medicine and preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said pregnancy is called the window to the future of women’s cardiovascular health. “It’s a natural stress test, and it’s a very important time for moms and kids.”

Kahn served on the writing committee for the American Heart Association’s statistical update, which was published in the journal Circulation on Wednesday. An annually revised study, edited in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, summarizes the latest and most important data on heart disease, stroke and related conditions.

Adding a chapter on pregnancy complications puts the issue at the forefront, said he is chair of the report’s writing committee and professor of cardiology and cardiovascular research at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Dr. Salim Villani said. The goal is to help women and their children earn valuable years in the fight against heart disease and work with medical teams to ensure that women are receiving the treatment they need. ..

In young women with no obvious signs of heart disease, Kahn said pregnancy is a “unique and natural time” to uncover the hidden risks of heart disease. “Weight changes during pregnancy. Blood pressure can change. Blood sugar levels can change. Therefore, the combination of cardiovascular stress tests in pregnancy is very beneficial and of heart disease. We can guide interventions to reduce risk. “

Complications of pre-eclampsia (pregnancy-related condition defined by high blood pressure and organ damage), gestational diabetes (diabetes that occurs during pregnancy), gestational high blood pressure (high blood pressure that occurs during pregnancy), preterm and low birth weight infants Symptoms may give warnings Later signs of heart disease, stroke, heart failure.

“These high-risk women can be identified early on,” Vilani said. “Then you have the opportunity to address risk factors, whether seen by a primary care clinician or OB-GYN.”

Among the statistics highlighted in the new chapter:

– The incidence of blood pressure-related complications during pregnancy almost doubled in the United States between 1993 and 2014, from 528.9 to 912.4 per 10,000 live births in hospitals.

– The frequency of gestational diabetes reached 6% in 2016, an increase of 0.4% from 4 years ago.

– Cardiovascular death is the most common cause of maternal death, accounting for 26.5%.

– Black women are at risk of dying during or shortly after pregnancy. This is 2.5 times that of white women and 3 times that of Hispanic women.

Overall, 10% to 20% of women have some health problems during pregnancy. And once the pregnancy is over, the problem isn’t over. According to the study cited in the guide:

– Hypertension that develops during pregnancy has been associated with a 67% increased risk of later cardiovascular disease.

– Pre-eclampsia was associated with a 75% increased risk of subsequent death from cardiovascular disease.

– Women with gestational diabetes had 68% higher odds for cardiovascular disease than women without it.

Paying attention to such issues can make a difference in the health of a huge number of women, Villani said.

In fact, he said, pregnancy provides an opportunity to reach a woman while she is in reliable contact with a clinician. For clinicians, this is a potential teaching moment to explain women’s risks to future problems and why it is important to continue to take good care of themselves.

According to Kahn, this information is not just for medical professionals. “One of the reasons I was so interested in incorporating this data into statistical updates was to raise awareness and support women’s health before, during and after pregnancy. “

Many women see OB-GYN in most medical settings, and the message about heart health can be lost during the transition at the end of that stage of life, she and Virani say. .. Therefore, women need to make sure that information about pregnancy complications is shared among doctors.

“It doesn’t have to be the clinician who always raises it,” Virani said. A woman can say, “I had high blood pressure during pregnancy. I’m sure my blood pressure is low, but what can I do to reduce my risk of developing high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease in the future?”

Kahn said the new chapter plays an important role in raising awareness as fewer women recognize that heart disease is the number one murderer of women in the United States. “I think it’s a really important part of actually connecting with women, identifying these risk factors, and finding ways to change the future cardiovascular health of women and their children.”

Kahn said the new chapter plays an important role in raising awareness as fewer women recognize that heart disease is the number one murderer of women in the United States. "I think it's a really important part of actually connecting with women, identifying these risk factors, and finding ways to change the future cardiovascular health of women and their children."



