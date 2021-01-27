Authorities investigate new COVID-19 strains that may occur in Kansas





COVID-19 related hospitalization Continue to decrease Experts say the state’s case load will be eased for fear of a surge in holidays. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 3,262 since Monday. Authorities also noted the 96 deaths recorded during that period, most of which appear to be from the early days of the pandemic. However, there are concerns that more easily transmitted coronavirus variants can complicate the problem. KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said Monday that he was investigating whether another strain of COVID-19 was responsible for the outbreak at the Winfield correctional facility. As of Wednesday, the facility had 43 active cases. “It spread very rapidly, and we intend to test all of those positive individuals on genomic sequencing,” Norman said on Tuesday. COVID-19 variants from the UK, Brazil and South Africa are believed to spread more rapidly, and UK strains have already been found in many other states. Experts say the overall burden on hospitals has diminished in recent weeks, but the state has seen 151 new hospitalizations in the last two days. According to data from the Kansas Hospital Association, a total of 659 Kansas are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 175 are in the intensive care unit. That number was close to 1,000 earlier this month. Wichita community leader John Rolf, who presents COVID-19 data to top state legislators weekly, said there are still issues with large facilities in Topika, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas, but overall the situation has improved. He said he did. “We continue this week’s weekly trend towards better numbers in Kansas,” Rolf said. Rolph said that only 9% of hospitals expect a shortage this week, although the numbers may actually be slightly higher. Topika correctional facility Remain maximum There are 129 facility-related COVID-19 clusters in the state. KDHE reported 160 active clusters linked to long-term care facilities, accounting for 4,910 cases. Correctional facilities are linked to 16 clusters and 3,722 cases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos