



“African-American women continue to develop breast cancer at a young age, and often late,” Salewai Oseni, a breast surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a recent press conference. “This, coupled with the high incidence of triple-negative breast cancer in this group, has led to an increase in breast cancer mortality.” With MIT CSAIL for the past two years Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health We have reportedly worked on developing a new deep learning system that works equally effectively and can predict a patient’s cancer risk using only human mammograms. Regardless of race or ethnicity.. “Mirai” dubbed (don’t confuse) Toyota fuel cell EV), According to a Wednesday release from MIT, the algorithm can model “patient risk across multiple points in the future”, taking into account minor differences, down to the brand of mammogram machine used by the clinic. Is reported. Predictions can be further optimized if other clinical risk factors such as age and family history are available. The CSAIL team first trained Mirai on a dataset of 200,000 trials from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and then validated the predictions with additional sets from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the Changan Memorial Hospital in Taiwan. So far, the results are very promising, with each release Mirai predicting patient cancer risk across all three data groups and correctly predicting nearly twice as many potential cancer cases as the high-risk group. There are results that suggest that it can be identified.Currently adopted diagnostics Tyrer-Cuzick model In the process of research. To ensure the consistency of Mirai’s recommendations, the CSAIL team ran the algorithm over a hostile network, with important mammogram aspects and slight random environmental changes (such as the manufacturer / model of the mammogram machine). The algorithm was unbiased by distinguishing between the aspects caused by. ). “The improved breast cancer risk model enables targeted screening strategies that achieve early detection and reduce screening harm compared to existing guidelines,” said Adam Yala, lead author of CSAIL. Scientific translation medicine The study stated in a statement. “Our goal is to make these advances part of standard treatment.” When This has the potential to advance the state of oncology. Today’s mammograms still suffer from reliability issues 60 years after the technology was widely adopted. Experts are still controversial about how often women should be screened, supporting more aggressive strategies to catch the growth of cancer as soon as possible, while false positives. Some argue that the gap between routine examinations should be increased to minimize the proportion (reducing patient health costs). Mirai benefits most (and most equitably) patients by receiving supplemental images and MRIs based on both mammogram images and other factors such as age, genetics, family medical history, and breast tissue density. It helps doctors decide whether to receive it. “We know that MRI can detect cancer faster than mammography, and that early detection improves patient outcomes,” Yarra explained. “But for patients at low risk of cancer, the risk of false positives may outweigh the benefits. An improved risk model provides patients with cancer with more sensitive screening, such as MRI. You can design more subtle risk screening guidelines to get better results while reducing the remaining unnecessary screening and overtreatment. “ Mirai also takes into account risk factors that are not always visible on mammogram images, such as patient age, hormone levels, and menopause. These factors are incorporated during the training phase, allowing the model to predict them based on specific mammogram images, even if the clinician did not manually provide that information. In the future, Mirai can find use in other medical applications for the benefit of the community. The system may not be able to interpret the history of the patient’s existing diagnostic imaging results and integrate it into the evaluation, but it can be built on additional X-rays / MRIs provided in the future.The team is also considering integration Tomosynthesis technology Further enhance Mirai’s statistical aptitude. The CSAIL team is also partnering with researchers at Emory University to further validate the model.

