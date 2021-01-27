First death including new coronavirus mutation case in New Jersey





New Jersey — A more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus is widespread in New Jersey, killing one person.

State health commissioner Judy Persicily revealed the death on Wednesday at a press conference, adding that the victims had a “serious underlying condition.” “In this variant, it’s more important than ever to keep the social distance hidden and stay home when sick,” Persicily said.

According to state officials, the variant is spreading more rapidly, and some studies have shown that the disease is probably more deadly, but at this point the data are “soft.” “I’m sure I’m curious, but I think the jury is considering it,” said Eddy Bresnitz, COVID-19 Advisor, New Jersey.

State officials are still monitoring the spread and are reporting six new cases. Four of them were reported in Ocean County, and two more were reported in Essex and Morris. One person who tested positive traveled abroad, Persichilli said.

Currently, New Jersey has only one variant born in the United Kingdom. Other variants identified from other countries have not been diagnosed in New Jersey.

Authorities are working on updating the COVID-19 dashboard to report cases of this strain daily.

Governor Phil Murphy cites new variants as a major reason why New Jersey and the country need to expedite vaccine distribution. read more: New Jersey Earns $ 216 Million in Federal Government 16 Percent COVID Vaccine Boost: That’s Why Bresnitz said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were “ready” to test for mutants. The institution partners with universities and state laboratories, including New Jersey, to take weekly samples.

“They launched a fairly complex system at this point, and we’re part of it,” Bresnitz said. The first case was reported last week and involved an Ocean County resident in his 60s who had no travel history or apparent exposure to other people with the disease. The man developed symptoms compatible with COVID-19 on December 29 and underwent a PCR test at a commercial laboratory on January 6, Persichilli said. After that, the symptoms “resolved” and the man was not hospitalized, she said. Another atypical case reported last week involved a young traveler staying in North Jersey, who was tested in New York City on January 11. The first variant found in the UK is about 50% more contagious than the “wild-type” virus seen, says pediatric infectious disease expert and assistant professor David Cennimo. Rutgers New Jersey Medical College.. There are other variants in South Africa, Brazil, and perhaps the United States, but that data is still being collected. Not reported in New Jersey as of Wednesday, Bresnitz said. Recently, as expected, new variants have been reported to be developed in the United States, Cennimo said. The variants spread faster, but they are not themselves more toxic and there is no evidence that they make people sick. Officials said the current vaccine is effective against mutants. Murphy said this was an expected development, but said the presence of the variant strengthened the need to improve federal vaccine distribution. “We’ve been working under the assumption that it’s here, and this is a confirmation of that,” Murphy said. “And that number will only increase.” This week, Murphy urged residents to take precautions and continue to wear masks and social distances, as the new variant is “significantly more contagious” than the coronavirus strain that arrived in the United States last year. In the UK Blockade Recently imposed to combat the spread of new variants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos