In the CDC backyard, school reopening discussions divide experts

Dozens of public health and medical professionals in the wealthy and politically liberal suburbs of Atlanta have considered what is best for their children’s school.

One emergency physician said the initial reopening plan for more than 5,000 students in the district was not safe enough. A pediatrician working in epidemiology for the CDC advocated a delay. Others, including the leader of the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine initiative, argued that the district could safely return students to the classroom, otherwise jeopardizing their development and mental health.

“The challenge for me was to weigh all these things, which experts and non-experts say alike, and try to make the best possible decision,” said David Dude. Said. “I’m sure that’s what I and the other supervisors are struggling with.”

Both sides argued that data and science supported their view in discussions about resuming schools that were sometimes converted to Vitriol. The Decatur department shows the challenges faced by US schools (many of the less specialized communities) in assessing what is safe.

Health officials say there is increasing evidence that school infections are relatively low if children are not the main driver of community spread and masking, social distance, and contact tracing are effective. Stated. The CDC states that the school and its surrounding communities need to take precautions for the school to open safely.

Without specific resumption instructions from federal and state leaders, School manager He had to become an amateur epidemiologist, Dude said.

When he first consulted with the CDC and other experts personally (he said he wouldn’t speak publicly at that point in the process because the pandemic response was politicized), people weren’t transparent about him. I accused him. When he developed the fall reopening plan, some parents and teachers asked if it was safe and which virus metric was used. When he braked on resumption, other parents were furious, complaining about sudden changes and how unbearable virtual school education was.

Tiffany Tes Famichael, Single parent Having increased her budget to move to Decatur because of her school’s reputation, she was angry that her freshman daughter had to struggle with distance learning and was in the neighborhood because of concerns about the spread of the virus. People protested the opening of the school, but did not oppose it.

“If they really really mean that, why aren’t they out here with a sign protesting the restaurant?” She said.

Dude eventually made recommendations to a huge committee of volunteers (though not required, but many with relevant expertise) such as resumption parameters and protocols to limit the spread of the virus in the class. I asked you to do it.

He then decided on a new plan for January: 7 elementary school students staying in a cohort of 15 or less, attending only in the morning and returning to avoid the logistical nightmares of the unmasked lunch crowd. Is done. Older students stayed far away because it was too difficult to place in a small cohort.

In a letter to the Community News website, some CDC employees and other healthcare professionals can use precautions other than cohorting to provide safe face-to-face learning for older students. At school, decision makers opposed that part, claiming they misunderstood the evidence about the virus infection. A doctor at the hospital treating COVID-19 patients responded in her own letter, warning that it was irresponsible to resume when the number of cases surged.

With expert insight, parent Kelly Ludlum revisited her own stance.

“I think such a letter is very powerful because you thought it was a one-way street and read the letter with all these experts …. And you said,” Well, theirs Opinions differ from mine. Am I always wrong? “Ludlum said.

She tended to keep junior high school students in distance education, partly because autoimmune diseases increased her vulnerability. However, she said she was convinced that by learning more about other family situations and academic challenges, parents should at least be offered face-to-face learning options.

Without it, some families would move to private schools or other suburbs to offer face-to-face classes. Republican Governor Brian Kemp urged schools to reopen, with most of the preventive measures advancing a voluntary approach, even after the surge in summer incidents.

Neighbors avoided problems with polite conversation as tensions increased around Decatur. school Board and social media.

Some commenters have pushed the discussion to the sharpest and crude edge, and supporters of resuming face-to-face lessons desperately grasp normality and have no problems with the life of gambling teachers, or perhaps Those who encouraged the continuation of distance education suggested that they could not see beyond their privileges to understand how hard the other families were.

The Facebook group for parents in the district had a lot of sniping, and some users complained that their posts were shared with their employers by others.

“I remember the analogy that when you put black and red ants in a jar, it works until you shake the jar and put it back in. After that, the ants once and for all know who shook their world. “Death like never before,” Susan Camp, one of the group’s managers, told AP.

She didn’t feel that the district’s reopening plan was safe or fair, especially for the most vulnerable students, but increasing accusations also plagued her.

Ludlam is worried about the upcoming conversation.

From the keyboard and behind the screen, “People just fly it. At some point the world returns to normal and forgets to meet each other at school or in the pool. Stand up and talk at the grocery store. We have time, “says Ludlam. “And we will have to face what we said to each other and what we blamed each other.”

