Meili says the state should improve vaccination offerings and get vaccine doses

2 mins ago

New Democratic leader Ryan Meili has addressed the consequences of not implementing COVID-19 “Circuit Breaker” in November, saying the state is not fully utilizing the Federal Relief Fund. .. Also, at the end of the blitzkrieg for vaccination of the elderly who participated in the delivery as a doctor, Meili was first given one of the vaccines. The blitz led him to suggest that the state improve its delivery mechanism and logistics.

On January 26, Meili told parliamentary reporters: “Last week I saw 14 more people die in the last 24 hours46. It’s really frustrating to note that this was avoidable. Go through the circuit breaker in the fall and take action early. If we did, we could have avoided these deaths. Still, we today have a percentage of active cases, a positive test rate of over 10%, low tests compared to what we should do, and outbreaks. And leads the country in long-term care. “

Regarding the extension of public health restrictions, Meili reiterated his claim that Saskatchewan should have had a “circuit breaker” in November, when incidents surged in Manitoba and North Dakota.

“We said this would happen. If we didn’t, we would have months and months of limits. It would be much more expensive for the economy and more than 250 people would die. We missed that window. But what can we do now? We need to make sure that health measures are the right thing to do. Prevent the outbreak of long-term care and live in a four-bedroom long-term care. No action was taken to reduce the density of people, and we still keep people going to bars. Not elsewhere in western Canada. But here is a super spreader event. Despite knowing that it is a common cause of, people still go to the bar. It happened in Saskathuwan, and it happened all over the world. “

Pointing out a report from Canada’s Center for Policy Alternatives, Meili said Prime Minister Scott Moe left $ 150 million in federal funding “on the table.”

“It was for childcare and was very important in recovering our economy. To replenish wages for essential front-line healthcare professionals. And in today’s long-term care,” Meili said. Over $ 30 million devoted to preventing such outbreaks.

“Now is not the time to get cheaper with the people of Saskatchewan. And unfortunately that’s what Scott Moe is doing. Now is the time for us to invest. And that’s when I premier today. That’s why we’re calling for admitting the seriousness of the problem. With COVID-19, things aren’t going well. Things get worse before the vaccine arrives, putting us at great risk for the next COVID-19 variant. We are competing between vaccines and viruses. Only public health measures will help us win the race. And clarify where all the federal dollars have gone, We promise to ensure that all of those dollars are used to protect and support the people of Saskatchewan during this difficult time. “

He added: “This government is using it to backfill their financial deficiencies and financial failures. They are using this dollar to invest in the people of Saskatchewan when we really need it. Instead of doing what it should be, we are trying to hide the fact that we allowed the budget deficit to grow. “

On the same day, Manitoba ordered most interstate travelers to quarantine for 14 days. Meili said travel restrictions between states should be seen in Saskatchewan. “Especially when thinking about new deadly or more contagious variants, we have to think about what’s happening at the border,” he said.

As a doctor, Meili participated in providing vaccine blitz at an elderly home about a week ago. And when asked about the lack of additional doses this week, Meili said: “I know I’m confused about the transmission and delivery of vaccines so far. It’s a shame that no more vaccines are available at the moment.

“It seems that few people take this time to prepare the delivery mechanism and logistics better, provide a clearer message, and say,” I’m a healthcare professional, but I don’t. ” I would like to. See where I am on the list. “I’m a senior. I don’t know where on the list.” So people really know when to get the vaccine. “

“A lot of vaccines came out. It was great. I was really happy to be able to participate in the experience, give hope to the seniors who came and listen to me. And it made me an elderly person. It reminded me of how important life is. It is often said, “Oh, only the elderly die from this.”

“Well, so what? Those older people are really important. Older people are really important. And they have an important story to tell and their lives are important. Participation was really exciting. With that particular vaccine blitz, we had excessive doses, and they were about to be thrown away, so I had previously rejected vaccination requests and offers, Unvaccinated staff, including myself, were vaccinated that day. “

He concluded that: “My big message is, if you get the chance, get a vaccination when you get a call from (Saskatchewan Health Department). That’s really important. And we are a phenomenal moment in human history. It’s part of. Despite its many drawbacks, it’s amazing to see a new illness and be vaccinated just a year later. “

