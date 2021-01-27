Studies have shown that blood pressure can be controlled without medication after a spinal cord injury





Thanks to the research, Dr. Lichi Gil returned to work and was able to enjoy time with his family and sleep soundly in the evening. Three years ago, Gil broke his head in a boogie board accident while on vacation with a young family. Gil says the first thing is to be able to move again in a wheelchair. However, for people with SCI, what is happening inside the body also has a serious impact on their quality of life. “What many people don’t realize is that spinal cord injury interferes with the automatic regulation of some systems in the body,” says a 41-year-old. “my blood pressure Falling dramatically, I get tired, dizzy and unable to concentrate. This condition can be life-threatening and requires life-threatening medication. “ Dr. Aaron Phillips of the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine (CSM) and Dr. Gregoire Cultine of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) co-led international research.It Spinal cord stimulator Can bridge and control the body’s autonomous regulatory system blood pressure No medicine.The survey results are published at Nature.. For people with SCI, discovery is life-changing. “The spinal cord acts as a communication line that allows the brain to send signals that tell us when, how, and how to control important functions such as blood pressure.” Philips, co-principal researcher and assistant professor at CSM, said. “This line of communication is broken after SCI. We have created the first platform to understand the underlying mechanism of blood pressure instability after SCI, which allows us to develop new, state-of-the-art solutions. I did. “ Gil is the first research participant in a series of clinical trials planned in Calgary and Switzerland. “We plan to work with a company called Onward to develop a neurostimulation system that specializes in controlling blood pressure in people with SCI,” said Courtine, EPFL’s co-researcher and professor. In this study, targeted epidural electrical stimulation (EES) of the spinal cord was used to stabilize hemodynamics (Blood flow Whole body) Organs necessary for life support To maintain a proper supply of blood. Researchers have discovered the exact placement of the stimulator in the spine and the circuits of the sympathetic nervous system that underlie blood pressure control. This new knowledge has enabled the development of neuroprosthetic closed-loop communication systems that replace lost hemodynamic control. “We, Spinal cord Injuries can stop taking blood pressure and return to improving blood flow to the brain and organs and enjoying everyday life, “said Dr. Sean Dukelow, a CSM clinical scientist and author. “People feel more careful and can sit upright in a wheelchair without losing consciousness, and in the long run we believe this will reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.” “It’s exciting to see science help move things forward,” Gil says. “I am delighted that Calgary will be one of the sites for clinical trials. I am delighted that research will have a positive effect on my life and benefit others.” Gil continued to work as part of the Calgary Adult Obesity Surgery Clinic and is currently the director of the Alberta Obesity Center. The “major problem” of sleep and drowsiness for people with SCI For more information:

