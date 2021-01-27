The CDC reports how classes are safe and can prevent spread

Health researchers in the United States argue that face-to-face school education can be safe, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19, schools and their surrounding communities have many public health precautions. You need to take action.

President Joe Biden and his administration prioritized returning to direct leadership and aimed to reopen most schools within the first 100 days. Last week, Biden instructed the Department of Health and Human Services to provide clear guidance and resources for reopening schools and child care centers.

Two epidemiologists and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers on Tuesday Opinion piece In the Journal of the American Medical Association, “Data accumulation suggests a way forward to maintain or restore predominantly or fully face-to-face education.”

“There is little evidence that schools have contributed significantly to the increase in transmission in the region,” scientists said, as schools in the United States and abroad reopened during the pandemic.Researchers cited a study of COVID-19 cases at school Mississippi, North Carolina And Wisconsin Countryside, And a European CDC report that found that schools were not associated with accelerated community infections.

Researchers have concluded that it is possible to prevent infection in schools by taking various public health precautions. Here’s what they want:

Limit spread in the surrounding community

It may seem obvious, but researchers said that to prevent infection in schools, it is necessary to prevent infection in the surrounding area.

They recommended taking public health precautions, such as restricting indoor meals in restaurants to prevent spread.

Please wear a face mask

Researchers have recommended the use of universal face masks in schools.

by Autumn CDC study Among children and teenagers tested in a medical facility associated with a large academic medical center in Mississippi, children who tested positive should use consistent masks by school students and staff. It is unlikely that you reported and attended a face-to-face school. Child care was not associated with an increased likelihood of infection.

6 feet away

Researchers have recommended that schools increase the physical distance of classrooms and common areas.

Coronavirus infection was restricted in 11 school districts in North Carolina with nine weeks of face-to-face lessons, according to an autumn study published in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics. Contact tracers have identified 773 cases of COVID-19 transmitted through the community during that time, with only 32 cases infected at school.

Researchers suggested that wearing a face mask, keeping a distance of 6 feet, and washing hands contributed to the success of the school. Researchers found that most cases of infection were associated with uncovered faces.

Limit indoor sports

Researchers said that some school activities, such as team sports practice and competitions, increase the risk of infection among students and staff.

Researcher quoted CDC research Outbreaks related to high school wrestling tournaments in Florida. A total of 130 wrestlers, coaches and referees participated in the tournament at two schools over a two-day period. Since then, of the 54 people tested for COVID-19, 38 were positive and at least 41, including family members and teammates, were infected.

“Indoor practice and competitions, and school-related social gatherings with limited compliance with physical distance and other mitigation strategies, can jeopardize the safe operation of face-to-face education,” researchers said. “.

Researchers say that universities recruiting student athletes “penalize students for interruptions in high school sports related to pandemics to avoid encouraging activities at high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We recommended that you consider a recruitment approach that says “no”.

Keep students in the pod

Researchers recommended using a hybrid attendance model to prevent congestion and limit the total number of student and staff contacts.

For example, in a North Carolina survey, 11 districts surveyed implemented a hybrid model over a nine-week period. In many schools, that meant students attended face-to-face schools for two days each week, and Wednesday was used to clean the building during distance learning for all students.

According to an autumn CDC survey of 17 rural schools in Wisconsin, the incidence of COVID-19 in face-to-face schools was lower than in the surrounding communities. Of the 191 cases identified by students and staff, 7 (all between students) were associated with school infections and there were no school infections between separate classroom cohorts.

Increase ventilation

Researcher recommended Increase ventilation in the room.

Researchers said a high school in Israel saw an outbreak of COVID-19 within two weeks of reopening. According to researchers, several factors contributed to the outbreak, including classroom congestion, underuse of face masks, and air conditioning that reuses air in closed rooms during heat waves.

Screening test

Researchers have recommended expanding regular coronavirus testing to quickly identify and isolate people with asymptomatic infections.

Studies of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, North Carolina, and Wisconsin did not include schools conducting routine COVID-19 examinations.

Continue with virtual school options

Researchers recommended that staff and students, especially those at high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, should continue to have online education options.