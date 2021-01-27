Light pollution associated with preterm birth, weight loss at birth





first Research, Researchers have found that light pollution leads to more than wasting energy and flushing starlight. It can increase the chances of preterm birth by almost 13%. Laura Argis, Professor of Economics, University of Colorado Denver, collaborated with scientists at Lehigh University and Lafayette College to create this study. SkyglowThe brightness of the night sky, excluding individual light sources such as the moon and visible stars, is one of the most prevalent forms of light pollution. Increasing the artificial brightness at night that comes from sources such as street lights, outdoor advertising, and buildings reduces your ability to see the dark sky and individual stars. The authors of the study found that this could lead to health problems, especially in pregnant women. “We have found that increased light pollution is associated with some fairly serious health challenges,” Argys said. “In pregnant women, this is more likely to result in weight loss during childbirth, shorter gestation, and increased preterm birth.” by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), babies born too early have higher mortality and disability rates. In 2018, preterm birth and low birth weight accounted for approximately 17% of infant mortality (deaths under the age of 1). According to research co-author Professor Muzhe Yang of Lehigh University, the biological clock in our body, known as circadian rhythm, is destroyed by light pollution. This, in turn, can cause sleep disorders that ultimately lead to unfavorable childbirth consequences. Specifically, as a result of increased nighttime brightness, the chances of preterm birth (37 weeks ago) can increase by about 12.9%. “Increased use of artificial light (ALAN) at night often promotes economic prosperity, but our research often overlooks the health benefits of’darkness’,” Yang said. Says. “The human body’s biological clock, like all life on Earth, requires” darkness “as part of its light-dark cycle to effectively regulate physiological functions such as sleep. “ Argys and her team hope that this study will stimulate policy debates as they tackle future light pollution control. “While beneficial to the economy and society, the results of ALAN are clear,” Argys said. “Our research has important policy implications, such as why we need to minimize the Skyglow caused by streetlights.”

