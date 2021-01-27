Historically: Exeter’s vaccine pioneer

The darkest days are still in front of us. This is the winter of COVID-19. A year ago we didn’t see it coming – we couldn’t imagine 500,000 dying, and as they grow we’ll shrug numbers. There are just a few pieces of hope as much as things are getting worse.

Since last Friday (January 22nd) when people over the age of 65 became anointed “Group 1-B”, they’ve been talking aloud by email and rushing into Zoom Chat. Then I heard a voice happily announcing the date. We will be vaccinated with COVID-19 mainly on February and March dates. Some say online registration is frustrating and complicated, while others say it went well. Results may vary. A crowd of more than 65 people have become more and more tech-savvy over the past year.

Previously, the Exeter History Society was piloting an oral history program. All of our first three interviewees recalled the day before the widespread vaccination. Les Cooper recalled visiting a young friend who was a victim of polio and was wrapped in an iron lung. “Going back to the 40’s,” he told us. “I was scared. You know that people are worried about mosquitoes and mites. At that time, people were worried about polio and didn’t know what to do, so don’t let your kids play. I made a stupid suggestion. Dart. It didn’t happen and it didn’t happen. “He remembered lining up to get the polio vaccine. “It was great to think you are bulletproof now because polio was really scary.”

The promotion of polio vaccination began just months after the Soak vaccine was announced to be effective. Polio was more likely to strike during the summer. The first people to be vaccinated in Exeta were first and second graders. Born in 1948 and 1949, these children are now members of the COVID-191-B club. Pictures of their small, worried faces lined up for the first of the three injections became a common feature in local newspapers. The first clinic was held in May 1955 at the Phillips Exeter Academy’s Thompson Gymnasium. Over 400 children received the first dose. “It was the students of Newmarket, Newfields, Strazam, Kensington, Southampton and Excelter who created the youth’s aides who bravely rolled up their sleeves for mass vaccination,” the Excelter Newsletter reported. .. It was scheduled to receive a second dose in June, but the program was the earliest because there was not enough serum to provide the necessary booster shots after the Federal Public Health Service raised standards to increase safety. I ran into a problem at the stage. The editorial writer moaned about the stagnation, saying, “The government may have wanted to give private organizations the opportunity to achieve and glorify. That’s how President Eisenhower and many others want. Probably, the final verdict of this misleading episode will have to wait for a long trial, like Pearl Harbor. In the meantime, if we benefit from that experience, there will be some benefit. “

“Some benefits” have proven to be very true. The Polio Vaccination Crusaders encouraged vaccination of other childhood illnesses. Many people had the impression that certain illnesses were something children had to endure and somehow forgot the savagery of these illnesses. The 1810 town record of Exeter reported the outbreak of whooping cough, followed by the following deaths.

“July 9, 1810

Eggplant’s child.Big Ford

Samuel Loud’s child

Daniel S. Jones’s child

William Safford’s child

July 23

Philip Osgood’s child

August 6

Eggplant’s child.Connor

September 10

Catherine, the only child of Thomas H. Barnton. “

The polio clinic moved to the newly opened Talbot Gym at Exeter High School and continued until the early 1960s, when the Sabin oral vaccine facilitated the process. Instead of requiring a shot, the vaccine was delivered from a paper cup. Most of the voices of COVID 1-B remember that they were vaccinated with polio this way. Of course, there are other differences. The scene of the Polio era shows lines and crowds that make most of us uncomfortable today, but unlike COVID-19, polio develops in front of a sick person at a supermarket checkout. Couldn’t. COVID puts the very air we breathe at potential risk. Now you can get vaccinated without leaving your car. Exeter High School is located in a different location from the 1950s and 1960s, but this time it will also be used as a sanctuary.

In the meantime, those of us who have been driven into Phase 2-B or 3-B, who are not vaccinated until summer, should keep their masks on. wash hands. Remember that the same people who took shots and sip of the little scared children to help eradicate polio were one of the first to delay this new murderer. These are the people who echo in their heads, “The only thing we have to be afraid of is to be afraid of itself.” Indeed, a brave soul.

Barbara Limkunas is a curator of the Exeter Historical Society.