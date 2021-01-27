B.C. records another four Coronavirus deaths, 485 cases

COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in B.C.

In a written statement this afternoon (Jan. 27), Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 485 more COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours for a grand total of 65,719 since January last year.

Of those, Northern Health found 32 more infections for an updated authority total of 3,283.

B.C. health officials also announced four more virus-linked deaths, which brings the fatality rate to 1,172.

There are 4,299 people listed as active for COVID-19 in the province, 303 of whom are in hospital with 74 in critical care or ICU.

“One year ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our province,” Henry said in today’s statement.

“Since that day, the impact has been severe; people have become seriously ill and died, our lives have been disrupted and health-care workers everywhere have faced challenges at a scale never experienced before.

“Let’s encourage those around us to do the right thing and show kindness and compassion to those who appear not to be.

“As we have seen over the past year, one case can turn into thousands. But just as important, the effort we put into keeping ourselves and each other safe can also push our COVID-19 curve back down again.”

A total of 58,778 are classified as fully recovered.

Earlier today, Premier John Horgan marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 infection to emerge in B.C. by admonishing rule-breakers facilitating the spread of the virus.

“If you are coming into British Columbia on non-essential travel … you better behave appropriately, better follow our public health guidelines or we’ll come down on you like a ton of bricks,” he said during a news briefing in Victoria.

“For those who disregard the rules, we’re going to be taking steps to do what we can to make sure that they feel the pain of trying to get outside the box that all of us have been in.”

But Horgan would not commit to instituting tougher restrictions on interprovincial travellers, such as a 14-day quarantine like the one Manitoba has just instituted.

“We took a good look at the legal and other ramifications of bringing forward restrictions for non-essential travel. We discussed that briefly last week. Until such time as the public health officer advises me that there’s a benefit to going down that road, we’re going to leave it untravelled for the time being,” he said, adding he believes it would be more impractical to restrict travel to B.C. than Manitoba owing to the West Coast possessing more highways and urban centres.

“The challenge is, how would we do it?”

Horgan remained vague on what the government is willing to do to crack down on those flouting the rules beyond fines that already exist.

But he said he’ll “take action” if health officials report an increase in the number of travellers from outside B.C. begins contributing to an increase in community outbreaks.

In our region, Northern Health issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for a Prince George shelter yesterday (Jan. 26).

The authority is asking anyone who visited Active Support Against Poverty (ASAP) between Jan. 19 and 21 should self-monitor for symptoms.

“Public health officials are asking people who visited the shelter during this time period, to take extra care to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until February 5, 2021,” its statement reads.

“Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, NH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.”

Northern Health adds if people remain healthy and develop no symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and can continue with their usual daily activities while continuing to follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

Northern Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19, at Active Support Against Poverty (1188 6th Avenue) in Prince George, between January 19 and 21, 2021.



Full info bulletin here: https://t.co/eMEWM09Z8X pic.twitter.com/bkvJzkOMBi

— Northern Health (@Northern_Health) January 26, 2021

As of this publication, a full up-to-date list of northern B.C. schools marked for a COVID-19 exposure event is as follows:

Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Jan. 18, 2021

Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Jan. 19-21, 2021

Centennial Christian – Terrace (Independent) – Jan. 20-21, 2021

Parkside Secondary (SD82) – Jan. 8, 2021; Jan. 12-13, 2021

Prince Rupert Middle (SD52) – Jan. 13-15, 2021

Houston Secondary (SD54) – Jan. 13-15, 2021

Fort St. James Secondary (SD91) – Jan. 15, 2021

Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Jan. 11-14, 2021

Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Jan. 12-13, 2021

DP Todd Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 4-6, 2021; Jan. 11-12, 2021

Chalo School (Independent, Fort Nelson First Nation) – Jan. 5-7, 2021; Jan. 6-8, 2021

North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Jan. 4, 2021; Jan. 11, 2021; 13-14, 2021

Clearview Elementary-Junior Secondary (SD60) – Jan. 7-8, 2021

Centennial Christian – Terrace (Independent) – Jan. 11-12, 2021

Houston Secondary (SD54) – Jan. 11-13, 2021

Fort Nelson Secondary (SD81) – Jan. 11, 2021

Conrad Elementary (SD52) Jan. 11-13, 2021

Prince Rupert Middle (SD52) – Jan. 8, 2021

Lax Kxeen Elementary (SD52) – Jan. 7-8, 12, 2021

Decker Lake Elementary (SD91) – Jan. 4-6, 2021

Prince George Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 6-7, 2021

Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Jan. 4-6, 2021

McNaughton Secondary (SD28) – Jan. 6-8, 2021

Valemount Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 6, 2021

Skeena Middle (SD82) – Jan. 4, 2021

Ecole Central Elementary (SD60) – Jan. 4, 2021

Mountain Christian (Independent) – Dec. 18, 2020 Dec. 18, 2020 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

Cedars Christian – Prince George (Independent) – Dec. 14-16, 2020 Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30, 2020

Bert Ambrose Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 17-18, 2020 Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

Sacred Heart Elementary (Diocese of Prince George) – Dec. 10-11, 2020 Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Skeena Middle (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020 Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020 Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Parkside Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020 Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Ecole Mountain View Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020 Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Smithers Secondary (SD54) – Dec. 11, 2020 Dec. 11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25

Margaret Ma Murray Community School (SD60) – Dec. 7-11, 2020; Dec. 14-16, 2020 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25 Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30

Alwin Holland Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 14-17, 2020 Dec. 14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31

North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Dec. 14-17, 2020 Dec. 14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31

Bert Bowes Middle (SD60) – Dec. 14-16, 2020; Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 17-18; Nov. 16, 18-20, 30, 2020 Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30, 2020 Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

Pinewood Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 14-15, 2020; Dec. 14-18, 2020 Dec. 14-15 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020 Dec. 14-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

Southridge Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 10, 2020 Dec. 10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020

Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 10-11, 2020; Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020 Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020

Heather Park Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 1-2, 3, 4, 7-8, 2020 Dec. 11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020

Westwood Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 9; Dec. 8, 2020 Dec. 8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020 Dec. 9 = Self-monitoring endedDec. 23, 2020

St. Mary’s Catholic School (Diocese of Prince George) – Dec. 8-11, 2020; Dec. 7-10, 2020; Dec. 3-4, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020 Dec. 7-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec 24, 2020 Dec. 8-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec.25, 2020

Mountain View Christian Academy (Independent) – Dec. 8-10, 2020; Dec. 7-8, 2020 Dec. 7-8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020 Dec. 8-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020

Thornhill Primary School (SD82) – Dec. 4, 7-11, 14-17, 2020 Dec. 4, 7-11,14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020

Walnut Park Elementary (SD54) – Dec. 9-10, 2020; Dec. 13-15, 2020 Dec. 9-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020 Dec. 13-15 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020

Shas Ti-Kelly Road Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 7-11, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020 Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020

College Heights Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 10-11, 2020; Dec. 17-18, 2020 Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020 Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

DP Todd Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 1 and 2, 2020

Dawson Creek Secondary – South Peace Campus (SD59) – Dec. 8, 2020; Nov. 16-18, 2020; Sept. 23-25, 2020 Dec. 8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020

Smithers Secondary (SD54) – Dec. 7 and 10, 2020 Dec. 10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020

Fort Nelson Secondary (SD81) – Dec. 7, 2020; Oct. 15-16, 2020

Ecole Central Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 2-3, 4, 2020

Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Dec. 3-4, 2020; Nov. 22-25, 2020; Sept. 16-18, 2020

Suwilaawks Community School – Terrace (SD82) – Dec. 1-2, 3-4, 2020; Nov. 27, 30, 2020

Kitwanga Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1-3, 2020

Prince George Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 1-3, 2020; Nov. 18, 2020; Oct. 2, 2020

Margaret Ma Murray Community School (SD60) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Nov. 23-26, 27, 30, 2020

Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020

Fort St. James Secondary (SD91) – Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 19-20, 20-26, 30, 2020

Veritas Catholic School (Diocese of Prince George) – Nov. 30, 2020

Anne Roberts Young Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 30, 2020

Bert Ambrose Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 30, 2020

David Hoy Elementary (SD91) – Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 25-26, 2020; Sept. 17-18, 2020

William Konkin Elementary in Burns Lake (SD91) – Nov. 16, 23-24, 23-27, 2020

Energetic Learning Campus in Fort St. John (SD60) – Nov. 16-20, 23-27, 30, 2020

Peden Hill Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 12-17, 17-20, 24-27, Nov. 30, 2020

Centennial Christian in Terrace (Independent) – Nov. 23-26, 2020; Dec. 14-16, 2020 Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020

North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Nov. 10, 12-13, 16, 19-20, 24-26, 2020; Dec. 16-17, 2020 Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020

Sacred Heart Elementary (Diocese of Prince George) – Nov. 25-27, 2020

Charlie Lake Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 23-24, 16-26, 2020, Dec. 14-18, 2020 Dec. 14-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021

Ecole College Heights Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 19-20, 20-24, 2020

Beaverly Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 23-24, 2020

Foothills Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 23, 2020

Lakes District Secondary (SD91) – Nov. 23, 2020, Dec. 17, 2020 Dec. 17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020

Chetwynd Secondary (SD59) – Nov. 13, 2020

Van Bien Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 9-10, 2020

Ron Brent Elementary (SD57) – Oct. 30, 2020

Hudson’s Hope Elementary-Junior Secondary (SD60) – Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2020

Immaculate Conception School (Diocese of Prince George) – Oct. 21-23, 2020

Roosevelt Park Elementary (SD52) – Oct. 21-22, 2020

Notre Dame in Dawson Creek (Private) – Oct. 13-14, 2020

Quesnel Junior Secondary (SD28) – Sept. 10-11, 15-18, 2020

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary (SD59) – Sept. 10-11, 2020

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the following flights involving Prince George have been flagged for COVID-19 exposure:

March 5 = Air Canada flight 8209 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows nine to 15

March 12 = Central Mountain Air flight 9M728 from Prince George to Kelowna – rows not reported

March 15 = Central Mountain Air flight 9M725 from Kelowna to Prince George – rows not reported

Aug. 21 = Air Canada flight 8212 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows six to 12

Aug. 24 = Flair Air flight 8711 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 26 to 32

Aug. 24 = Flair Air flight 8711 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 26 to 32

Oct. 13 = Flair Air flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 10 to 16

Oct. 18 = Air Canada flight 8209 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows eight to 14

Oct. 18 = Flair Air flight 8186 from Edmonton to Prince George – rows two to six

Oct. 22 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows three to nine

Oct. 31 = Flair Airlines flight 8186 from Edmonton to Prince George – rows not reported

Nov. 2 = Flair Airlines flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 26 to 32

Nov. 10 = Air Canada flight 8201 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows one to seven

Nov. 23 = WestJet flight 3297 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported

Nov. 24 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported

Nov. 24 = WestJet light 3277 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported

Nov. 24 = WestJet flight 3282 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported

Nov. 26 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported

Nov. 27 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported

Dec. 16 = Air Canada/Jazz flight 8208 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 14 to 20

Dec. 16 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 16-19

Dec. 18 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 15 -19

Dec. 18 = Air Canada/Jazz flight 8208 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows one to four

Dec. 19 = WestJet flight 3290 flight from Prince George to Vancouver – rows four to 10

Dec. 26 = Air Canada flight 8213 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows seven to 13

Dec. 30 = WestJet flight 3277 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 13 to 19

Dec. 31 = Flair Airlines flight 8712 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 13 to 19

Jan. 1 = WestJet flight 3282 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows three to nine

– with files from Tyler Orton, Business In Vancouver, and The Canadian Press