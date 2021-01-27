B.C. records another four Coronavirus deaths, 485 cases

COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in B.C.
In a written statement this afternoon (Jan. 27), Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 485 more COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours for a grand total of 65,719 since January last year.
Of those, Northern Health found 32 more infections for an updated authority total of 3,283.
B.C. health officials also announced four more virus-linked deaths, which brings the fatality rate to 1,172.
There are 4,299 people listed as active for COVID-19 in the province, 303 of whom are in hospital with 74 in critical care or ICU.
“One year ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our province,” Henry said in today’s statement.
“Since that day, the impact has been severe; people have become seriously ill and died, our lives have been disrupted and health-care workers everywhere have faced challenges at a scale never experienced before.
“Let’s encourage those around us to do the right thing and show kindness and compassion to those who appear not to be.
“As we have seen over the past year, one case can turn into thousands. But just as important, the effort we put into keeping ourselves and each other safe can also push our COVID-19 curve back down again.”
A total of 58,778 are classified as fully recovered.
Earlier today, Premier John Horgan marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 infection to emerge in B.C. by admonishing rule-breakers facilitating the spread of the virus.
“If you are coming into British Columbia on non-essential travel … you better behave appropriately, better follow our public health guidelines or we’ll come down on you like a ton of bricks,” he said during a news briefing in Victoria.
“For those who disregard the rules, we’re going to be taking steps to do what we can to make sure that they feel the pain of trying to get outside the box that all of us have been in.”
But Horgan would not commit to instituting tougher restrictions on interprovincial travellers, such as a 14-day quarantine like the one Manitoba has just instituted.
“We took a good look at the legal and other ramifications of bringing forward restrictions for non-essential travel. We discussed that briefly last week. Until such time as the public health officer advises me that there’s a benefit to going down that road, we’re going to leave it untravelled for the time being,” he said, adding he believes it would be more impractical to restrict travel to B.C. than Manitoba owing to the West Coast possessing more highways and urban centres.
“The challenge is, how would we do it?”
Horgan remained vague on what the government is willing to do to crack down on those flouting the rules beyond fines that already exist.
But he said he’ll “take action” if health officials report an increase in the number of travellers from outside B.C. begins contributing to an increase in community outbreaks.
In our region, Northern Health issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for a Prince George shelter yesterday (Jan. 26).
The authority is asking anyone who visited Active Support Against Poverty (ASAP) between Jan. 19 and 21 should self-monitor for symptoms.
“Public health officials are asking people who visited the shelter during this time period, to take extra care to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until February 5, 2021,” its statement reads.
“Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, NH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.”
Northern Health adds if people remain healthy and develop no symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and can continue with their usual daily activities while continuing to follow all COVID-19 safety measures.
Northern Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19, at Active Support Against Poverty (1188 6th Avenue) in Prince George, between January 19 and 21, 2021.
Full info bulletin here: https://t.co/eMEWM09Z8X pic.twitter.com/bkvJzkOMBi
— Northern Health (@Northern_Health) January 26, 2021
As of this publication, a full up-to-date list of northern B.C. schools marked for a COVID-19 exposure event is as follows:
- Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Jan. 18, 2021
- Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Jan. 19-21, 2021
- Centennial Christian – Terrace (Independent) – Jan. 20-21, 2021
- Parkside Secondary (SD82) – Jan. 8, 2021; Jan. 12-13, 2021
- Prince Rupert Middle (SD52) – Jan. 13-15, 2021
- Houston Secondary (SD54) – Jan. 13-15, 2021
- Fort St. James Secondary (SD91) – Jan. 15, 2021
- Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Jan. 11-14, 2021
- Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Jan. 12-13, 2021
- DP Todd Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 4-6, 2021; Jan. 11-12, 2021
- Chalo School (Independent, Fort Nelson First Nation) – Jan. 5-7, 2021; Jan. 6-8, 2021
- North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Jan. 4, 2021; Jan. 11, 2021; 13-14, 2021
- Clearview Elementary-Junior Secondary (SD60) – Jan. 7-8, 2021
- Centennial Christian – Terrace (Independent) – Jan. 11-12, 2021
- Houston Secondary (SD54) – Jan. 11-13, 2021
- Fort Nelson Secondary (SD81) – Jan. 11, 2021
- Conrad Elementary (SD52) Jan. 11-13, 2021
- Prince Rupert Middle (SD52) – Jan. 8, 2021
- Lax Kxeen Elementary (SD52) – Jan. 7-8, 12, 2021
- Decker Lake Elementary (SD91) – Jan. 4-6, 2021
- Prince George Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 6-7, 2021
- Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Jan. 4-6, 2021
- McNaughton Secondary (SD28) – Jan. 6-8, 2021
- Valemount Secondary (SD57) – Jan. 6, 2021
- Skeena Middle (SD82) – Jan. 4, 2021
- Ecole Central Elementary (SD60) – Jan. 4, 2021
- Mountain Christian (Independent) – Dec. 18, 2020
- Dec. 18, 2020 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- Cedars Christian – Prince George (Independent) – Dec. 14-16, 2020
- Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30, 2020
- Bert Ambrose Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 17-18, 2020
- Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- Sacred Heart Elementary (Diocese of Prince George) – Dec. 10-11, 2020
- Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Skeena Middle (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020
- Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020
- Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Parkside Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020
- Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Ecole Mountain View Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 7-11, 2020
- Dec. 1-4 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Smithers Secondary (SD54) – Dec. 11, 2020
- Dec. 11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Margaret Ma Murray Community School (SD60) – Dec. 7-11, 2020; Dec. 14-16, 2020
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25
- Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30
- Alwin Holland Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 14-17, 2020
- Dec. 14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31
- North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Dec. 14-17, 2020
- Dec. 14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31
- Bert Bowes Middle (SD60) – Dec. 14-16, 2020; Dec. 1-4, 2020; Dec. 17-18; Nov. 16, 18-20, 30, 2020
- Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 30, 2020
- Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- Pinewood Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 14-15, 2020; Dec. 14-18, 2020
- Dec. 14-15 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020
- Dec. 14-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- Southridge Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 10, 2020
- Dec. 10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020
- Caledonia Secondary (SD82) – Dec. 10-11, 2020; Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020
- Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020
- Heather Park Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 1-2, 3, 4, 7-8, 2020
- Dec. 11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020
- Westwood Elementary (SD57) – Dec. 9; Dec. 8, 2020
- Dec. 8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020
- Dec. 9 = Self-monitoring endedDec. 23, 2020
- St. Mary’s Catholic School (Diocese of Prince George) – Dec. 8-11, 2020; Dec. 7-10, 2020; Dec. 3-4, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020
- Dec. 7-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec 24, 2020
- Dec. 8-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec.25, 2020
- Mountain View Christian Academy (Independent) – Dec. 8-10, 2020; Dec. 7-8, 2020
- Dec. 7-8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020
- Dec. 8-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020
- Thornhill Primary School (SD82) – Dec. 4, 7-11, 14-17, 2020
- Dec. 4, 7-11,14-17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020
- Walnut Park Elementary (SD54) – Dec. 9-10, 2020; Dec. 13-15, 2020
- Dec. 9-10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020
- Dec. 13-15 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020
- Shas Ti-Kelly Road Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 7-11, 2020; Dec. 1-2, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020
- Dec. 7-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020
- College Heights Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 10-11, 2020; Dec. 17-18, 2020
- Dec. 10-11 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 25, 2020
- Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- DP Todd Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 1 and 2, 2020
- Dawson Creek Secondary – South Peace Campus (SD59) – Dec. 8, 2020; Nov. 16-18, 2020; Sept. 23-25, 2020
- Dec. 8 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 22, 2020
- Smithers Secondary (SD54) – Dec. 7 and 10, 2020
- Dec. 10 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 24, 2020
- Fort Nelson Secondary (SD81) – Dec. 7, 2020; Oct. 15-16, 2020
- Ecole Central Elementary (SD60) – Dec. 2-3, 4, 2020
- Nak’albun Elementary (Independent) – Dec. 3-4, 2020; Nov. 22-25, 2020; Sept. 16-18, 2020
- Suwilaawks Community School – Terrace (SD82) – Dec. 1-2, 3-4, 2020; Nov. 27, 30, 2020
- Kitwanga Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1-3, 2020
- Prince George Secondary (SD57) – Dec. 1-3, 2020; Nov. 18, 2020; Oct. 2, 2020
- Margaret Ma Murray Community School (SD60) – Dec. 1-4, 2020; Nov. 23-26, 27, 30, 2020
- Uplands Elementary (SD82) – Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020
- Fort St. James Secondary (SD91) – Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 19-20, 20-26, 30, 2020
- Veritas Catholic School (Diocese of Prince George) – Nov. 30, 2020
- Anne Roberts Young Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 30, 2020
- Bert Ambrose Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 30, 2020
- David Hoy Elementary (SD91) – Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2020; Nov. 25-26, 2020; Sept. 17-18, 2020
- William Konkin Elementary in Burns Lake (SD91) – Nov. 16, 23-24, 23-27, 2020
- Energetic Learning Campus in Fort St. John (SD60) – Nov. 16-20, 23-27, 30, 2020
- Peden Hill Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 12-17, 17-20, 24-27, Nov. 30, 2020
- Centennial Christian in Terrace (Independent) – Nov. 23-26, 2020; Dec. 14-16, 2020
- Dec. 14-16 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 29, 2020
- North Peace Secondary (SD60) – Nov. 10, 12-13, 16, 19-20, 24-26, 2020; Dec. 16-17, 2020
- Dec. 17-18 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020
- Sacred Heart Elementary (Diocese of Prince George) – Nov. 25-27, 2020
- Charlie Lake Elementary (SD60) – Nov. 23-24, 16-26, 2020, Dec. 14-18, 2020
- Dec. 14-18 = Self-monitoring ended Jan. 1, 2021
- Ecole College Heights Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 19-20, 20-24, 2020
- Beaverly Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 23-24, 2020
- Foothills Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 23, 2020
- Lakes District Secondary (SD91) – Nov. 23, 2020, Dec. 17, 2020
- Dec. 17 = Self-monitoring ended Dec. 31, 2020
- Chetwynd Secondary (SD59) – Nov. 13, 2020
- Van Bien Elementary (SD57) – Nov. 9-10, 2020
- Ron Brent Elementary (SD57) – Oct. 30, 2020
- Hudson’s Hope Elementary-Junior Secondary (SD60) – Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2020
- Immaculate Conception School (Diocese of Prince George) – Oct. 21-23, 2020
- Roosevelt Park Elementary (SD52) – Oct. 21-22, 2020
- Notre Dame in Dawson Creek (Private) – Oct. 13-14, 2020
- Quesnel Junior Secondary (SD28) – Sept. 10-11, 15-18, 2020
- Ecole Frank Ross Elementary (SD59) – Sept. 10-11, 2020
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the following flights involving Prince George have been flagged for COVID-19 exposure:
- March 5 = Air Canada flight 8209 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows nine to 15
- March 12 = Central Mountain Air flight 9M728 from Prince George to Kelowna – rows not reported
- March 15 = Central Mountain Air flight 9M725 from Kelowna to Prince George – rows not reported
- Aug. 21 = Air Canada flight 8212 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows six to 12
- Aug. 24 = Flair Air flight 8711 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 26 to 32
- Aug. 24 = Flair Air flight 8711 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 26 to 32
- Oct. 13 = Flair Air flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 10 to 16
- Oct. 18 = Air Canada flight 8209 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows eight to 14
- Oct. 18 = Flair Air flight 8186 from Edmonton to Prince George – rows two to six
- Oct. 22 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows three to nine
- Oct. 31 = Flair Airlines flight 8186 from Edmonton to Prince George – rows not reported
- Nov. 2 = Flair Airlines flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton – rows 26 to 32
- Nov. 10 = Air Canada flight 8201 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows one to seven
- Nov. 23 = WestJet flight 3297 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported
- Nov. 24 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported
- Nov. 24 = WestJet light 3277 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported
- Nov. 24 = WestJet flight 3282 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported
- Nov. 26 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows not reported
- Nov. 27 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows not reported
- Dec. 16 = Air Canada/Jazz flight 8208 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 14 to 20
- Dec. 16 = WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 16-19
- Dec. 18 = WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 15 -19
- Dec. 18 = Air Canada/Jazz flight 8208 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows one to four
- Dec. 19 = WestJet flight 3290 flight from Prince George to Vancouver – rows four to 10
- Dec. 26 = Air Canada flight 8213 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows seven to 13
- Dec. 30 = WestJet flight 3277 from Vancouver to Prince George – rows 13 to 19
- Dec. 31 = Flair Airlines flight 8712 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows 13 to 19
- Jan. 1 = WestJet flight 3282 from Prince George to Vancouver – rows three to nine
– with files from Tyler Orton, Business In Vancouver, and The Canadian Press