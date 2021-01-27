Health
Scientists emphasize that COVID-19 has a low risk of spreading to schools
Only 3.7% of 17 direct kindergarten-to-high school COVID-19 cases in Wood County, Wisconsin were associated with in-school infections, with an incidence 37% lower than in the surrounding area. Research Published yesterday Weekly morbidity and mortality reports (((MMWR)..
In the commentary JAMA On this topic, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) experts provide recommendations for a safe resumption in US schools.
Infection at school is rare
The study, led by a doctor at Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids, used school and public health records to identify 191 COVID-19 cases with 4,876 students and 654 staff in five district school districts. did.
Only 7 of the 191 cases (3.7%) were students and were associated with school infections. Five of the cases occurred in primary school (three in one class) and two were related to secondary school. There were no staff infections related to infections within the school.
During the study period from 31 August to 29 November 2020, the overall incidence of coronavirus in schools was 3,453 per 100,000, 37% lower than 5,466 in the surrounding community. The community has confirmed a positive test rate for the virus SARS-CoV-2. In the meantime, it causes 7% to 40% COVID-19. In addition to 133 students and 58 staff identified at the school, 3,393 community members were reported to have COVID-19 infection during the study period.
“Asymptomatic infections are possible, but with precautions, SARS-CoV-2 schools are available in this rural area of Wisconsin, despite up to 40% positive SARS-CoV-2 testing. Infections appear to be rare. Percentage in surrounding counties. “
Mitigation and compliance
All students and staff at all schools had to wear face covers indoors and outdoors within 6 feet of others. Compliance rates reported among students ranged from 92.1% to 97.4%, regardless of age.
The student cohort was limited to 20 students. There was no COVID-19 screening in schools or communities. If a student was excluded from face-to-face school due to coronavirus symptoms, the student’s siblings and contacts near the school had to be at home as well.
Eight K-6 schools participated, with 1,529 students participating directly, and nine secondary schools (7th to 12th grade) with 3,347 on-site students. In addition, about 12.4% of children received remote instruction. Of the school districts, three were public, one was private, and one was independent.
The authors stated that the requirement to wear face covers to minimize contact with other groups and to group students seems to reduce the risk of infection. In short, schools may be able to open safely by implementing the appropriate safety protocols.
“Putting children in a monitored school environment may increase compliance with mask compliance, and cohorting can help minimize exposure for children and adults.” The researcher wrote. “Face-to-face education for children brings many health and social benefits, especially for children and parents with low socio-economic status.”
Needs ongoing school and community vigilance
Related Commentary yesterday JAMA, CDC Dr. Margaret Honein, Dr. Lisa Barrios, and Dr. John Brooks, MD, have had a major COVID-19 outbreak associated with a school that did not take appropriate mitigation measures, but from the United States to date. However, he said there was evidence. And Europe has shown that reopening schools poses little threat of COVID-19 infection.
They say that reducing local infections through public health measures such as dietary restrictions in indoor restaurants is important to stop outbreaks in schools, and schools require the use of face masks in small classes. He said he needed to increase physical distance, use a hybrid attendance model, and provide remote guidance, increased indoor air ventilation, and COVID-19 screening for rapid isolation of infected students and staff. Provided.
To alleviate the pressure to hold high school exercise exercises and games, Honein and colleagues say that colleges recruiting athletes in grades 2021-22 will not penalize students for interruptions in pandemic sports. We recommend that you consider how to do this.
“School and school-related exercises during the 2021/22 school year, as two vaccines are distributed under an emergency use authorization and more vaccine options are expected to be available in the coming months. Expectations for a safer environment for activities are rising, “the author writes.
“Today’s commitment to policies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections in communities and schools will help ensure the future social and academic well-being of all students and their education.”
