Are two masks better than one to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Share on Pinterest The two masks may provide additional protection from the spread of the new coronavirus, but experts say it depends on the quality of the mask and how it is worn. Miquel Llonch / Stocksy United Dr. Anthony Fauci states that double masking is “common sense.”

Theoretically, filtering more particles will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Double masking is most useful when you are concerned about source control. About the recent appearance of the “Today” show Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser, said double masking is “common sense” and is likely to increase protection against COVID-19 infections. In addition, celebrities like the Secretary of Transportation candidate Pete Butigeg And his husband, Chasten, was found wearing a double mask for the past few weeks. Is double masking a good idea for you? When and how should I do it? This is what we currently know.

by Philus Zabane, MT (ASCP), CIC, CIE, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, System Infection Prevention and Management Officer, Double Masking may help. Zabaneh said the rationalization of wearing two masks is to add a layer of filtration. According to Zabaneh, the increased filtration efficiency means fewer particles pass through the mask. However, he warns that wearing two masks can give people a false sense of security. If a person wears two low quality masks on top of each other, it may not be very effective. In addition, if not done properly, wearing two masks can actually cause leaks around the edges, which can increase a person’s risk.

Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Binghamton University Scott SchiffersMEng, who has been testing masks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said that strengthening protection is not just about adding a layer of filtration. Unfiltered air can leak through gaps if the mask is worn in a way that impairs the mask’s fit to the face. For example, wearing two surgical masks is no better than one, Schiffres said. “It’s not the ability of the filter to limit its performance, but the fit to the face (how much air leaks with the face seal),” he said. “The material of the surgical mask itself is very good (> 95% at 0.1um), but in reality about 20% of the air slides between the mask and the mask seal, so the efficiency is practically about 80%. It will be, “said Schiffres. “If you just stack two surgical masks on top of each other, as the resistance through the masks increases, more air actually leaks around the seal and less air is filtered, making this double masking harmful. “He says. Said. Combining a cotton mask with a surgical mask can also be a problem. “Cotton material is a modest filter compared to surgical masks. Therefore, combining cotton with a surgical mask or KN95 mask increases resistance to breathing and increases air leakage from the face seal.” “The most important thing is not to have false confidence in the filtration of the mask, because the fit on the face is as good as it allows.”

“There are data that show the difference in filtration efficiency between mask types and configurations, but so far there has been no reliable data that shows the benefits of double masking,” says Zabaneh. “I think you can get the right protection by wearing a high-quality mask that fits snugly on your face and is made of layers of the right material,” he said. However, one exception to this is when there are source control concerns. “People wearing exhalation-valve masks (including N95 respirators with exhalation valves) for exhalation control purposes should apply a secondary mask over the primary mask,” Zabaneh said. Stated. “This is intended to protect others in the event that a wearer of a mask with an exhalation valve becomes infected with SARS-CoV-2,” he said.