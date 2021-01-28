Fauci confident vaccine company ready for “mutant” coronavirus strain

The Federal Health Agency is preparing for the possibility that the current COVID-19 vaccine may not be effective against future strains of coronavirus. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Healthcare: Biden is taking steps to increase the number of vaccines sent to the state | CDC researchers take precautions to find “little evidence” of major school outbreaks Did.Eli Lilly says antibody combos significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 mortality Biden is taking steps to increase the dose of vaccine sent to the state The world has more than 100 million coronavirus cases More I said Wednesday, but he’s confident that pharmaceutical companies can change the scheme soon.

At an event hosted by The Hill, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said federal-approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were effective against multiple strains identified so far. I did.

Forch said monoclonal antibody treatment may not always be effective, but he is not worried about vaccines.

“We are preparing in the hope that the virus will continue to evolve and the vaccine may exceed the threshold that it is no longer as effective as we want,” Forch said.

“We want it not to happen. We hope it doesn’t happen. If so, we’re already doing what we need to be able to deal with it.” Fauci added.

Fauci said he was confident that the country would be well-supplied with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, especially if President Biden could secure another 100 million doses of vaccine from each company.

The calculation does not include Johnson & Johnson. According to Forch, the final safety and efficacy test results are “literally at the forefront.”

Currently, there are three variants of the coronavirus that are relevant to specialists and health authorities. B.1.1.7 strain found in the United Kingdom. B.1.351, discovered in South Africa. P.1 which has become dominant in Brazil.

According to Fauci, the technology and science behind the vaccine is so easy to adapt that it can happen quickly if an update is needed.

“This makes it much easier to adapt to the new strains found in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The UK strains are already in more than 25 states,” Fauci said. Said.

“Therefore, as we move forward, the vaccine still appears to be effective against new strains, but as the virus evolves, it may be necessary to rapidly develop boosters that reflect circulating mutants. There is. Protect with antibodies. “

Last Wednesday, Forch said at a White House briefing that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would work with the National Institutes of Health to study the effectiveness of the vaccine against new strains.

“We will monitor the effects of antibodies induced by current and future vaccines in real time to see how they affect their ability to neutralize these mutants,” Forch said.

He added that if the vaccine begins to be less effective, it will begin to take actions such as “actually create a version of the same vaccine that is specifically directed at the relevant mutant.”

“The situation is a little more problematic,” Fauci said of South Africa’s dominant B.1.351 share.

However, Fauci added that the vaccine was effective and “still well within protection.”

Despite some positive developments, Forch said Hill still has a long way to go and the United States will not be able to approach “some normality” until late fall.

“We have to be prepared for this to be an elusive virus. Whatever the intervention, we need to make some changes to the intervention, such as upgraded vaccines, different types of monoclonal antibodies,” Forch said. Stated.

“Yes, there is light at the end of the tunnel. In late autumn of this year, in winter it begins to approach some normality. But we keep an eye on it and ours against it. Pressure. Otherwise, it can slip off from now on. ”