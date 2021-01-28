Health
Darrell Soak, son of Jonas Salk, the creator of the polio vaccine, gets the Covid-19 vaccine
The young Soak said he rarely used his name, but this time he was vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine and felt that this time it would make a positive difference.
“I’ve made public progress, so I had the opportunity to say something because I was publicly vaccinated and wanted it to make a difference,” Soak told CNN. “I thought it would be nice if some people could make a decision if they came out from behind in the shadows they usually stay in. If so, I would be very grateful.”
Soak, who has been well after the vaccination, said he was “happy” with the first vaccination. He said partly because he has some underlying condition and is a high-risk patient.
The other part is that he sees it as a feat of modern science. As a vaccine scholar, Soak has been studying vaccine production, vaccine production and transportation for many years.
For him, the decision to vaccinate was clear to both his health and the people around him.
“The chances of getting Covid-19 are much higher than the risks associated with the vaccine,” he said. “It seems like an easy choice to me. I don’t want to endanger my life or the life of a loved one.”
Soak has a message to them.
“The important point is that these vaccines are safe and effective and help control this pandemic,” he said. “We need to be vaccinated and accept the opportunity to be part of the solution.”
Both Polio and Covid-19 seized control of the United States
In the United States, the polio epidemic has become a hot topic as most children have been struck by a catastrophic illness. It attracted the attention of the public, and all its emotions are vividly remembered by those who survived it in the first half of the 20th century.
According to Soak, the Covid-19 pandemic has some of the same emotions, but the trajectories of both illnesses are significantly different.
“Polio was a gradual outbreak. It was a chronic or endemic disease, but it became more prevalent as the sensitive population grew,” says Soak. “On the other hand, the Covid-19 virus has emerged, but it’s easy for everyone to get infected and I’ve never experienced it before. It’s basically like a wildfire that has spread all over the world.”
Seeing the Covid-19 vaccine being distributed, Soak thought of his father and said, “I would have been happy and excited to see this.”
“I was impressed with the importance of my father’s work, which showed that the vaccine itself could stop the epidemic and vaccination could be done with non-infectious drugs,” said Soak. His father used the killed poliovirus to create a vaccine.
Surviving the Covid-19 pandemic has a duality to it for the intriguing and afraid Soak.
“I pushed this kind of me and got your reaction pulled,” he said. “I was scared of it, but then I became part of it and was fascinated by being able to see it and survive it.”
US response to a pandemic “embarrassing” he
Simple actions such as washing hands, wearing masks, and avoiding the crowd should have been able to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said that how the United States responded to the pandemic frankly confused Soak.
“It’s a real shame that the reaction has failed so badly in what appears to be the epitome of a developed country,” he said.
“We are swimming upstream now,” he said. “It’s embarrassing to me that the United States is number one in the Covid-19 virus problem, has more cases than anywhere else, and spreads faster than anywhere else. This country is not moved by It’s embarrassing for me that I didn’t respond properly because of that. Science. “
The way to control the virus is to vaccinate enough people, and Soak wants Americans to choose to vaccinate.
“Vaccines are safe, effective and should be widely used,” he said. “We’re out of this, but we need individuals to take appropriate action to get rid of it.”
