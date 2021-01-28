California’s Blue Shield tapped to run the state’s coronavirus vaccine system





San Francisco-Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will become an outside administrator tasked with strengthening the state’s late, stilt and confused state’s corona virus vaccine delivery system, the State Health Department said Wednesday. Said in a statement. Kaiser Permanente, another major healthcare provider, will also support efforts to provide vaccines quickly and equitably across the state of nearly 40 million inhabitants, the agency said. Both are non-profit companies based in Auckland. The deal with Blue Shield is still final, but its mission is to “create, contract and manage state-wide vaccine management networks” directly to providers such as pharmacies, public and private healthcare networks, hospitals and pop. Is to allocate a dose. According to the statement, Upsite and Community Health Center. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom suddenly announced a more streamlined immunization system in which the state plays a more centralized role. Currently, the state allocates doses to the county’s public health department and hospitals and medical networks, but the county says it doesn’t know what the hospitals have and everyone wants more vaccines. At the same time, the county and hospital network has established its own rules regarding who is eligible and how to make reservations. As a result, some counties immunize people over the age of 65, while others immunize patients over the age of 75. State officials also said they do not have uniform information about where doses remain unused and who have been vaccinated, and Blue Shield and the new state notification and booking system will reduce the disconnection of that data. I hope that. In a statement, the Blue Shield of California said, “I am honored to be invited by the Governor to play an important role in the fight against the pandemic,” and declined further questions. Kaiser did not respond to email inquiries asking for comment. State officials said they expected the move to the new system in mid-February and hoped that the federal government would send more vaccines by then.

