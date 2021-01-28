OB / GYN answers your questions about pregnancy and COVID vaccines





OB / GYN states that he gives advice based on evidence and personal experience.

OBs / GYNS, such as Dr. Claire Harney of the Moline, Illinois — Genesis Medical Center, recommend that pregnant patients receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Harney says she has the same advice she has already given to patients regarding flu shots and pertussis vaccines. “At Genesis, we believe we are participating in this together,” explained Dr. Harney. “We do not just recommend it based on the evidence we have seen in our expertise and our personal experience.” Dr. Harney says her colleague is taking the vaccine and feels responsible for supporting follow-up. “I have two colleagues who donate breast milk. After vaccination, breast milk will be studied at different intervals to find out what the antibody load is,” Dr. Harney said. .. “I want to know that these antibodies help protect my baby.” Vaccine trials do not include pregnant patients, but Dr. Harney says he is happy with the medical process and medical approval methods that take place. Neither the Pfizer vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine contains live viruses or ingredients that are known to be harmful to pregnant women and babies. On the contrary, COVID-19 is known to be more dangerous for pregnant women. Pregnant mothers are 70% more likely to die from the virus and five times more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or ventilated. “It’s known when we think about its effects on babies,” she explained. There is a lot of evidence that it is true. “ A full interview with Dr. Harney of Dennis included more questions about infertility, breastfeeding, and when pregnant women are eligible to be vaccinated. Click the play button below to listen to Ep’s interview. Download the episode on 65 of the podcast “On A Mother Level” or in your favorite podcast app. about About Mother Level Podcasts When it comes to being parents, we can be involved. Your child has some nasty habits. I will talk about them. Did your husband serve nachos for breakfast? Sounds good. Did you cry today? That will happen. These are the ups and downs of motherhood and we are here for all of them. Join Denise Hnytka, the anchor of WQAD News8, and explore parent-child relationships at the MOTHER level. She is open to why being a mom makes her the best / worst / most amazing / unexpected adventure of her life. You will meet an unstoppable mom who deals with family life while starting your own business. And when we explore parent-child relationships through their eyes, we teach men one or two things about multitasking. New episodes available weekly.

