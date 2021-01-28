Hospital prepares long-distance COVID-19 patients | Local news





Joplin’s two largest hospitals, like other medical institutions across the country, are observing the national tendency of COVID patients to report symptoms long after the infection has progressed. Known as “long-haul carriers,” these patients report symptoms of COVID 19 weeks or months after recovery from an active infection. Also known as a “long COVID,” according to medical experts, the condition is still relatively new and is not yet fully understood or well defined. However, Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin staff are preparing to deal with it. “We are very focused on helping people deal with active infections and are investing heavily in the acute phase,” said Rob McNab, director of Freeman’s COVID-19 unit. The doctor said. “I’m vaccinated now, so I’m starting to look into it, and I’ve found another big problem.” The Freeman Health System prepares a questionnaire for COVID-19 patients to determine if the patient group matches the national rate of residual symptom reporting. From the questionnaire, the hospital will decide what kind of service to add or change, McNab said. In a statement, Mercy Hospital acknowledged that the patient had residual symptoms. “During the pandemic process, we learned that the risks posed by COVID-19 outweigh the risks that occur during active infections,” the statement said. “Many people who get infected with the virus and recover are experiencing other long-term health problems.” Fatigue and shortness of breath are the most common of these symptoms, according to McNab. However, myriad symptoms include coughing, body aches, hair loss, and joint pain. It can also include neurological, chronic, and even psychological problems. Addressing the social distances and isolation needed for prevention can hurt humans, social animals, McNab said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that cough, joint pain, and chest pain are one of the most common symptoms. Other reported symptoms are headache, muscle aches, depression, brain fog, and palpitations. According to the CDC, more serious conditions such as heart inflammation, abnormal lung function, kidney damage, hair loss, and olfactory and taste problems are less common. More and more studies suggest that hospitals and clinics will serve patients for months. According to McNab, 70% to 80% of patients with COVID-19 are likely to have symptoms, but the severity of the case does not increase the likelihood of these symptoms. None of the long-distance symptoms indicate an active infection, McNab said. “It’s common to think that if you have a bad infection, you’re more likely to have symptoms,” McNab said. “The truth is that patients with mild cases are likely to have them as well.” In an opinion piece in Scientific American, physician and author Carolyn Barber wrote that post-COVID-19 clinics are now emerging and that some studies have helped better define the condition. I will. “This may not be the COVID aspect we thought we were seeing, but it’s the aspect we’re trying to address, and for some time,” Barber wrote. “Long after implementing the strategy to deal with the first wave of infection, our doctors will see many waves that follow.”

..





