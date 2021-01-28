Update 1-Vietnam reports the first two locally sent cases of COVID-19 in 55 days





(Add new case details, overall background) Hanoi, January 28 (Reuters)-Vietnam’s Ministry of Health said Thursday the first two cases, almost two months before the Chinese New Year holidays, when a large indoor rally is expected. We confirmed 19 cases of locally infected COVID. Two cases are shocking to Vietnam, although only a few compared to the new coronavirus infections in many countries. Thanks to rigorous quarantine, inspection, and follow-up measures, only 1,551 cases and 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported by Thursday, the top three in a survey investigating how countries are dealing with pandemics. It is ranked in the rank. On Thursday, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health ordered states and state agencies to strengthen screening and control. According to the states, contact tracing efforts have begun in two northern states, Hyzuon and Quang Ninh, and two new infections have been detected. One of them was associated with a new British variant of the virus. The village of Hy’s On has been closed. media. British variants have been found to be much easier to infect. “We must make every effort to find the infected area within 10 days to control the outbreak,” said Vu Duc Dam, head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, a statement from the Ministry of Health. I mentioned in. At a difficult time for the government of the country, two new incidents also occurred when the ruling Communist Party gathered in Hanoi to select new leaders in the parliament once every five years, attended by 1,600 representatives from all over Vietnam. I did. On Thursday, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc convened a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force nationwide to discuss new outbreaks as a bystander in parliament. For the first time since the opening on Monday, it was mandatory to wear a face mask at the competition venue. Recent patients include support staff at Van Don International Airport, who was responsible for taking infected passengers arriving from abroad to the COVID-19 quarantine facility. Another case is a factory worker who later traveled to Japan and came into contact with a Vietnamese who tested positive there for a new British viral variant that was determined to be much more susceptible to infection. “Airport staff have been to several public places, including hospitals,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. “For factory workers, contact tracing must be done as quickly as possible, but very carefully and carefully, given their involvement with British variants.” Vietnam’s strict anti-coronavirus measures helped to quickly contain the early coronavirus outbreaks and allowed it to resume economic activity faster than most of Asia. The first wave of infection was crushed in April, and the country spent nearly 100 days without local infection until the virus reappeared in the central city of Da Nang in July. More cases were detected in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City in early December. It effectively closed its borders to fight the coronavirus and suspended return flights from countries with the new COVID-19 mutant, initially the United Kingdom and South Africa. (Report by Phuong Nguyen; edited by Kenneth Maxwell)

