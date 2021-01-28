The fight for families to win and reclassify women’s deaths in nursing homes as COVID related

Last week, a family of women who died in a nursing home in St. John, where the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, won a battle to consider her death as COVID-related.

Joan Davis, 79, died last Thursday at a nursing home in Shanek Stacker Hall, a memory care unit at Lily Court, 16 days after a positive test for respiratory illness.

Her cause of death was originally described as stomach cancer.

However, public health reviewed her case and reclassified her death as COVID-related on Wednesday — in the 15th state since the pandemic began in March, her son Peter Lewis said. ..

“I’m relieved,” he said. “Now I feel my family can be sad.”

In this review, Lossey town council member Lewis and Davis’ younger brother St. John’s former police officer Trevor Jones reported on Sunday’s Facebook post and Monday’s media coverage of her death, and Probably someone else Falsely told that it is not related to COVID By either public health or Shanex to keep the number of deaths from COVID low.

Public health announced the deaths of two people on Wednesday. According to a news release, people in their 70s in the St. John area, Zone 2 and people in their 70s in the Edmundston area, Zone 4 both died “as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.”

The person in St. John was a resident of Tucker Hall’s nursing home, Lily Court Unit, Release said.

When asked if this was a new death, public health spokesman Bruce McFarlane described it “recently.” He declined to comment further because of confidentiality.

McFarlane said that person had previously New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard Not as a COVID-19-related death, but as a recovered case.

He said that if a person who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered from the disease and later died of something else, they would fall into the recovered category. If the test is positive, it is considered to have recovered after 14 days.

The dashboard has since been updated to reflect Davis’ status changes and his new death at Edmunston. Since the pandemic began in March, there are currently 16 COVID-related deaths.

It also shows one death not associated with COVID-19. The Shanex resident, who died in December, was previously positive, Did not die of illness..

In such cases, the person is still infected with COVID, but something else has been determined to be the cause of death.

“Overwhelming” reaction

Lewis said the general reaction to his family’s Facebook posts was “overwhelming.”

“I can’t believe how many people supported us in trying to get the information.”

He also heard from the loved ones of the other three nursing home residents who died.Two of them during the ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak declared on 20 November — He said he asked how they could also know if they died of COVID.

“I said,’You have the right to ask Shanex for information.'” “”

The death certificate that the family receives from the funeral home does not state the cause of death, but the death certificate that the funeral home sends to Frederikton does, and the family “for good reason” to send a copy of this to the state. You can request it. ..

After consultation, the decision was overturned

Joan Davis was six mothers, nine “Nana” and two great-grandmothers. (Submitted by Peter Lewis)

According to Lewis, public health officials will call him Monday morning to review the documents for his mother’s case and to interview Shanex’s management and nurses further.

“They had to consult. I don’t think it was really their decision. They had to consult. [attending] Doctors, they had to consult with Shanex staff, and that would be the group’s decision on what would happen. “

If a COVID-positive resident dies in a long-term care facility and public health authorities are not on site, they are “advised by a doctor’s medical certificate on how the patient passed, and then how they do it. Make a decision about what you want to treat, “he said.

McFarlane said it was not possible to discuss a particular case for confidentiality purposes, but said that “COVID-19 or, if related, it may take some time to determine the cause.”

“You may need to consult with another healthcare professional and it may take longer than usual.”

McFarlane replied when the family said and pointed out that the cause of death had already been listed in consultations before the Facebook post was shared hundreds of times.

“Healthcare professionals have the right to consider their case.”

Joan Davis, depicted here with his son Troy, was a “very vibrant woman” before being infected with COVID-19, his son Peter Lewis said. (Submitted by Peter Lewis)

Lewis, who accused public health in a Facebook post of “unjustified decisions” to classify his mother’s cause of death as cancer, is now shifting his focus to Shanex.

“See, companies are all profits,” he said. “And if that happened, this would fix it.”

In a news release Wednesday night, Shanex confirmed that one of Lily Court’s deaths reported on Sunday was “determined to be the result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.”

Company spokesman Isabelle Landry described Lewis’s comment as “unhappy.”

“The cause of death is determined by the attending physician in cooperation with public health,” she said in an email statement.

Lewis emphasized that the health care staff was okay. “The nurses and the people outside the wall who were in their COVID unit were hard-working, positive and wonderful people. It’s incredible. I don’t even know how they can do the job. It was very challenging. “

As of the last update on Sunday afternoon, there are two residents and three employees in a Tucker Hall nursing home with an active case of COVID-19. Residents and employees were scheduled to be re-examined earlier this week. (Graham Thompson / CBC News File Photo)

The 22 days of self-quarantine after being involved in the so-called Superspreading Dinner Theater event in St. John in November helped us understand how serious COVID is.

Four of the ten at his table tested positive in the days following the event, and each new diagnosis began his 14-day quarantine period.

“The real striking thing was how it affected the business,” Lewis said, saying the incident confirmed after the dinner theater event led to the closure of some large corporations.

“It’s so widespread and so serious that when my mother got infected with COVID-19, I thought it was … a very serious event.”

“Slap your face”

Classification of the mother’s cause of death as cancer felt like a “slap” to the family, he said, “because it wasn’t right. Cancer didn’t kill her.”

Within 48 hours of her COVID diagnosis, his mother went from being a “very lively woman” to “lying in bed, unable to talk, eat, or even make eye contact.” It was.

“Cancer does not do it to people.”

In addition, while his mother was in the COVID unit, he contacted his nurse a couple of times daily, “I never told me that the nurse was dying of cancer,” he said. Told.

“It was always the’COVID kick-in’you know.” COVID is holding hold. “” It really affects your mom’s dementia. “…” She We need to give her some medicine because she is rattling her lungs. “

During the four days since his mother died, he had many conversations with Shanex officials and exchanged several emails, but said, “The representative never said that his mother died of cancer.” ..

“If Mom was here and she could talk about the situation, she wanted me to straighten it, and that’s what I did.”