How Lack of Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Affects Pregnant PeopleExBulletin

NPR’s Ali Shapiro talks with Judet Lewis, president of the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Association, about the lack of data on how the COVID-19 vaccine affects pregnant people.

Ali Shapiro, Host:

Pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, but Pfizer and Moderna excluded pregnant or lactating people from the first clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is fairly standard in clinical trials, but many pregnant people have come to ask. Are vaccines safe for them and their babies? The CDC says talking to a doctor is a personal choice.

Dr. Judet Lewis is President of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Association. And I asked her if she regretted that previous studies did not include pregnant or lactating people.

JUDETTE LOUIS: I definitely think they should have been included. But this is part of a larger battle we are fighting for those who care for pregnant people, especially those with high-risk pregnancies. Most of the treatments we use for these conditions have not been tested in pregnant people. And it’s not just a vaccine, it’s also a common drug.

Shapiro: So now is there any data on how safe and effective the vaccine is for pregnant people?

LOUIS: There are two ways to use a limited dataset. One was Moderna, which was studied in rats, especially pregnant rats, with no adverse effects. And certainly it’s not human data, but it’s what they see during pregnancy. Another small set of individuals we have data on are those who were part of Pfizer’s research. And although pregnancy was an exclusion criterion, they were either pregnant shortly thereafter or vaccinated without knowing they were pregnant. However, it is a limited subset of about 23 patients, so it is not enough to provide meaningful information.

Shapiro: Yeah. Now, the CDC said it encourages people to discuss this with their doctors. You are such a doctor. So if a pregnant patient comes to you and tells you that you should be vaccinated, what do you tell them? What are you saying to them?

Louis: First, my answer is biased. Because, as the president of the organization that actually advocated the CDC taking this position, I really believe that pregnant people need autonomy to make their own decisions. And such things are very individualized. So when the patients came to me, and when I talked to multiple patients about this, we had all possible consequences. Some have chosen to be vaccinated. Some people chose not to get it. Others have chosen to wait.

Some of the considerations that go into it include individual risk factors-for example, are there other medical conditions? How sick are you at baseline? Your occupational exposure, your home exposure-Do other people in your home work in a high-risk environment? Do they participate in high-risk behavior? So, for example, if you still have a partner going to a bar that has an open bar, you know that is where the contraction is possible. Therefore, the risk can be high.

Another thing we have seen is how pregnant you are. Some felt that they were close enough to giving birth, so they only had to wait until they gave birth and were vaccinated, but those in early pregnancy had to continue because they faced another six months of pregnancy. You may have selected.

Shapiro: I’ve mentioned people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, but if there is a risk between the two groups that the risk may be lower after the baby is born and breastfeeding, the risk is different. Do you think there is? Is there a greater risk to the child than while the woman is pregnant?

Louis: I think there are people like that. But here is the reality. After being infected with COVID, we know that it can form antibodies that can spread to babies and provide some protection there. Also, if you are breastfeeding, some antibodies may be passed there. But there is a problem here. Faced with the decision not to include pregnant and lactating people in these studies, there are no data that can be sure that they will benefit. We infer from knowledge gained from other vaccines and other conditions, so apply them to pregnant and lactating people.

Shapiro: Dr. Judet Lewis is a maternal-fetal medicine expert at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Thank you very much.

Louis: Thank you.

