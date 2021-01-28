According to Cassandra Millet-Boureima and Chiara Gamberi, hormone therapy helps reduce cysts in the renal tubules of fruit flies-ScienceDaily





Hormones commonly associated with sleep-wake regulation have been shown to reduce fruit fly cysts, according to Concordia researchers. This is a finding that may affect how we treat some kidney diseases and reduce the need for kidney transplants.

In a new treatise published in the journal moleculeChiara Gamberi, an associate professor of biology with Cassandra Millet-Boureima (MSc 19) from Alum, wrote that melatonin was found to reduce renal tubular cysts in fruit flies. These tubules are also found in more complex mammals, including humans called nephrons. This study is based on a previous study by Millet-Boureima and Gamberi and was co-authored by Roman Rosencwaig and Felix Polyak of BH Bioscience in Montreal. Researchers hope that their findings can be applied to the treatment of people suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. ADPKD is a hereditary chronic progressive disease characterized by the growth of dozens of cysts on the nephron. It is incurable and affects about 12.5 million people worldwide. Large and small similarities Because the vertebrate nephron is embedded in other tissues, researchers experimented with the common fruit fly, Drosophila. “Drosophila preserves many of the components of the renal pathway found in vertebrates and has an anatomically isolated renal canal,” explains Gamberg. “Microdissection allows the tubules to be isolated for biochemical and molecular analysis.” Researchers bred fruit flies with a Bicaudal C gene mutation. It is known to cause kidney cysts in all types of organisms, from flies to frogs, mice and humans. Millet-Boureima administered melatonin to 50 Drosophila and ethanol to the control group for 18 days. She then dissected the fly and recorded a cyst. This process provided an indicator of cysts. She found that melatonin-treated flies had far fewer cysts than controls. Millet-Boureima was good at dissecting insects and evaluating recovered renal tubules, thus avoiding count bias. She also distinguished three separate sections of Drosophila tubules, each with its own function and was able to assign cysts to specific sections. After testing several compounds in the same cell family, she observed different activities along the length of the tubules. Researchers have found that depending on the location of the patient’s nephron cyst, targeted treatments may be developed. “Biologically speaking, this has a lot of potential for us to develop clearly,” says Ganberg. Support without harm Gamberg states that melatonin has never been used to treat PKD, but believes it has some potential. Because PKD is a chronic disease, treatment cannot include toxic components. This excludes chemotherapy used in oncology, for example, and antitumor drugs that kill tumors. However, melatonin is completely non-toxic and shares certain properties with anti-tumor and anti-inflammatory agents. “Oncology shows that melatonin has two effects when used in combination with chemotherapy,” explains Gamberi. “First, it acts as a drug adjuvant for chemotherapy and acts more effectively on cancer cells. Second, it seems to protect healthy cells from the toxicity of chemotherapy. Basically, melatonin. Increases the specificity of chemotherapy. When used in combination with anti-ADPKD drugs such as tolvaptan, it has the same positive effect as it can damage the liver. “ Researchers are keen to share their findings as soon as possible. “We hope there will be more research on the drugs we have tested and more results that will help the PKD community,” says Millet-Boureima.

Story source: material Provided by Concordia University.. Original written by Patrick Lejtenyi. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

