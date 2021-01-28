Here’s What We Know About The 131,000+ Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Idaho

26 Fatalities, New Daily Cases Inch Back Up Wednesday

January 27 – 6:40 p.m.

Health officials in Idaho identified 620 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, 450 of which were confirmed by lab testing. New daily case numbers have declined in recent days; the seven-day average of confirmed cases is 408, lowest since mid-October.

Since March, 160,592 total cases have been identified in Idaho, 131,358 were confirmed by lab testing

Fatalities likely related to the December spike in cases persist, with 26 new deaths reported by the state Wednesday, ten in northern Idaho’s Kootenai County. Ada County posted five new fatalities, Canyon County logged three, and Bonner and Bonneville each had two. Clearwater, Idaho, Jefferson and Owyhee Counties each reported a single death. The cumulative death toll since March rose to 1,714.

After falling for more than ten consecutive days, hospitalizations began rising again, jumping to 241 people January 25, up from 199 hospitalizations two days prior. The number of critical care patients rose slightly to 64.

The state’s vaccine dashboard showed 102,713 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in Idaho; 16,843 people have received the first and second shots.

Governor Brad Little will hold a public briefing Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss ongoing vaccine distribution efforts.

Idaho Adds 7 More COVID-19 Deaths As Hospitalizations Decline

Jan. 26 – 5:18 p.m.

Another seven people have died from COVID-19 as the state adds another 389 confirmed cases to its total.

Since March 13, Idaho has seen 130,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with another 29,684 cases classified as probable. Altogether, 1,688 people have died from the disease.

Six of Tuesday’s death occurred in Ada County, while Bonneville County reported one death.

Daily case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline.

As of Jan. 23, the latest data available, 169 people were hospitalized — 53 of them in the ICU. Hospitalizations haven’t been that low since Oct. 3. ICU admissions dipped briefly below 53 on Jan. 1 before shooting up again.

Idaho Adds More Than 400 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday

January 25 – 5:16 p.m.

Idaho health officials added 414 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday with an additional 113 cases listed as probable. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 130,519 since March.

Twelve COVID-19 fatalities were also reported Monday: three in Kootenai County, two each in Canyon and Bannock counties, and one each in Bingham, Bonneville, Clearwater, Jefferson and Valley counties. Idaho’s death toll is now 1,681.

In the most recent data available for hospitalizations on Jan. 23, state officials reported 169 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 – the lowest number recorded since the beginning of October.

As of Monday morning, 93,582 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Idaho. Health officials are preparing to open vaccinations to Idahoans 65 years and older starting in early February.

Idaho Adds 13 Coronavirus Deaths

January 22 – 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, Idaho added 598 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths. More than 400,000 Americans—including 1,667 Idahoans—have died from the virus.

Of the new deaths, three were reported in Canyon County. Bannock, Bonneville, and Jefferson Counties reported two deaths each. Bingham, Gem, Kootenai, and Twin Falls Counties reported one death each.

Over the past week, the state’s long term care facilities reported four new coronavirus outbreaks and 15 fatalities.

As of Friday morning, 13,732 Idahoans have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Nineteen COVID-19 Deaths Recorded On Thursday

January 21 – 5:33 p.m.

Idaho added 19 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Bonneville and Kootenai counties both had four deaths, Ada County had three and Canyon County had two. Bingham, Bonner, Custer, Jefferson, Payette and Valley counties each recorded one death.

There were 430 confirmed and 182 probable COVID-19 cases added as well, for a daily total of 612 new cases. There have been 129,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Clearwater, Teton and Blaine counties have the highest seven-day average case rates in the state this week.

Two COVID-19 Deaths Removed From State Total

January 20 – 5:20 p.m.

Idaho added 566 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 244 probable cases on Wednesday for a daily total of 810 new cases. There have now been 157,588 confirmed and probable cases in Idaho over the course of the pandemic.

The state removed two deaths in Gem County from the state total. Now it shows 1,635 Idahoans have died due to the virus.

Idaho continues its effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and first responders. So far 73,209 doses have been given out and 11,778 individuals in the state have received both doses.

As of Wednesday morning, the CDC had distributed 166,850 doses of the vaccines to Idaho.

Idaho Reports Another 30 People Dead Tuesday From COVID-19

January 19 – 5:54 p.m.

Idaho recorded another 30 deaths and 1,224 combined cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

State officials didn’t report data over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

That includes 975 lab-confirmed cases and 249 probable cases.

Six people died in both Canyon and Kootenai counties; four people died in Ada County; Gem County reported three deaths; Twin Falls tallied two deaths; and one death was recorded in each of Bannock, Bonner, Bonneville, Caribou, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Payette and Washington counties.

Overall, hospitalizations are inching downward. According to the latest data, 266 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 or a suspected case of it as of Jan. 16.

ICU admissions had been creeping back up, but saw a slight drop that day to 77.

Total Hospitalizations Level Off, Number Of ICU Patients On The Rise

January 16 – 8:08 p.m.

State health officials confirmed 523 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, and added another 282 probable cases for a single-day total of 806 statewide. In Ada County, 317 new cases were identified – 39% of the day’s total.

Two new fatalities were reported; one each in Canyon and Twin Falls counties. The cumulative statewide death toll stands at 1,605 people since March.

Data show the number of people requiring hospital care has leveled off, down about 22% from the peak of COVID hospitalizations in early December. As of January 13, 90 COVID-19 patients were receiving ICU care, a number which has steadily risen more than 25% since January 2.

Idaho Adds 12 Deaths As Global Death Toll Passes Two Million

January 15 – 5:45 p.m.

As of Friday, COVID-19 has killed more than two million people globally; 1603 of those people were Idahoans.

The state reported 12 new deaths on Friday. Bonner and Kootenai Counties reported three deaths each, Bannock and Bonneville Counties each reported two fatalities, and Bingham and Canyon Counties each reported one death.

Idaho’s long-term care facilities reported 51 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past week.

The state also added 671 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, with an additional 441 probable cases. As of Friday morning, 9,739 Idahoans have been fully immunized, and 31,685 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Idaho Reports 27 COVID-19 Deaths

January 14 – 5:10 p.m.

Idaho reported 27 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday — the second-highest daily death total in 2021 thus far.

Six of the deaths were in Bannock County. Canyon and Bonneville counties each reported three deaths; Minidoka, Clearwater and Ada counties had two deaths; Washington, Teton, Power, Owyhee, Jerome, Gem, Gooding, Bonner and Blaine counties each had one death.

The state also reported 994 new COVID-19 cases — 715 confirmed and 279 probable cases.

Idaho has administered 46,703 vaccine doses as of Thursday morning, and 8,859 individuals have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, 160,075 vaccine doses have been distributed to Idaho.

8 More Deaths As More Than 7,000 Idahoans Have Been Fully Immunized

January 13 – 6:10 p.m.

The number of Idahoans who have received both vaccine shots against COVID-19 stands at 7,280 with another 28,016 residents having had their first immunization. The currently available vaccines require two doses to reach maximum immunity. The state reports 788 people have tested positive for the virus Wednesday with another 303 listed as probable cases. Since March, 125,036 people in Idaho have had a lab-confirmed case of the disease.

Eight more Idahoans have succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Both Ada and Kootenai Counties reported two deaths each, while Benewah, Bingham, Franklin, Gem, Oneida and Shoshone Counties each reported one fatality. Bonneville and Cassia Counties each removed one death from their overall tallies. So far, Idaho has lost 1,564 people to the virus.

Idaho Adds 12 COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday As Cases Spike Back Up

January 12 – 5:36 p.m.

Idaho racked up another 12 deaths and 731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

State health officials recorded another 303 probable cases for a total of 1,034 new cases. Since mid-March, 1,556 people have died and Idaho has recorded 124,248 confirmed cases and an additional 27,025 probable cases.

Ada County tallied 9 new deaths Tuesday, with one each in Canyon, Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

Idaho’s raw case numbers have been trending downward since a record high of 2,298 total cases on Dec. 9, but the most recent testing data show the state’s positivity rate was 16.2% through the week of Jan. 2.

Health officials have long advocated for a positivity rate under 5% to consider reopening state and local governments.

As of Jan 9., the latest data available, 283 people had been hospitalized with probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 72 of whom are in the ICU.

Idaho Logs Double-Digit COVID-19 Deaths Monday

January 11 – 5:16 p.m.

State health officials added 440 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday with an additional 132 cases listed as probable. The statewide total of confirmed cases in Idaho is now 123,517 since March.

Ten COVID-19 fatalities were also reported Monday. Kootenai County recorded four deaths and one death each was reported in the following counties: Bannock, Bonner, Bonneville, Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce. Idaho’s death toll is now 1,544.

After an initial increase in hospitalizations at the start of the month, the number of hospitalized patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has dropped. The most recent data available on the state’s website shows 283 hospitalized individuals as of Saturday, Jan. 9.

Although ICU admissions are down compared to the month of December, those levels have remained fairly elevated since the first of the year.

On its new COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 31,487 Idahoans have received the vaccine as of Monday morning. A total of 4,335 people have received both doses.

Confirmed Cases Rise 782 Saturday, Death Toll Up Five

January 9 – 7:20 p.m.

State health officials identified 977 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho Saturday, 782 of which were confirmed by lab testing. The cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases since March is 122,736, plus an additional 26,499 probable cases. New population estimates for Idaho show a statewide population of about 1,800,000 people – meaning approximately 8% of the state’s population has contracted COVID-19. Because many people may carry the virus with minimal or no symptoms, and may not see a medical professional, that percentage could be much higher.

Five new fatalities were posted Saturday, pushing the death toll to 1,528. New deaths occured in Canyon (2), Bonneville, Cassia and Owyhee counties. Ada County on Saturday did not have a reported death for the first time in five days.

The state announced starting January 11, vaccination data will only be updated three times each week, similar to the Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule for hospitalization data.

Outbreaks Resolved In 25 Long-Term Care Facilities, Priority Groups Receiving Second Vaccine Dose

January 8 – 5:45 p.m.

Idaho reported 838 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Friday.

Ada County reported two deaths. Elmore, Gooding, Kootenai, and Twin Falls counties reported one death each.

Since the beginning of January, two of Idaho’s long-term care facilities have reported new coronavirus outbreaks and 25 facilities have reported their outbreaks as resolved.

Idaho is still vaccinating the highest-priority groups: healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents, some of whom received their second doses this week. As of Friday morning, 28,194 vaccine doses have been administered to 26,806 Idahoans.

Idaho Records 29 COVID-19 Deaths

January 7 – 5:20 p.m.

Idaho added 29 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday It’s the highest daily death count in 2021 thus far.

Canyon and Kootenai counties each had six deaths; Ada County had three deaths; Bonner, Franklin and Lincoln counties had two; and Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Boundary Gooding, Shoshone Teton and Washington counties each saw one death.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count dipped to 722 new cases on Thursday, but there were also 345 probable cases for a daily total of 1,067 new cases.

As of Thursday morning, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was reporting 25,416 vaccine doses had been administered in the state.

Idaho Reports 17 New Deaths, The Highest Rate In 2021

January 6 – 5:30 p.m.

After five days of reporting 12 and fewer deaths, the state death toll ticked up to 17 on Wednesday. There were 933 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases with another 330 probable cases bringing the total daily number to 1,263. Canyon County reported three deaths. Two deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Clearwater and Kootenai. Bonner, Cassia, Payette and Shoshone Counties all reported one death.

The availability of ICU beds decreased from the previous day to 123, while the number of ventilators open increased to 504 across Idaho. So far, 22,822 doses of the vaccine have been given to residents.

Idaho Adds Another 12 COVID-19 Deaths As Cases Tick Back Up

January 5 – 5:39 p.m.

Idaho added another 12 deaths and 983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

An additional 555 probable cases — the state’s largest total recorded during the pandemic — brings the day’s total estimated case count to 1,538.

Since mid-March, 1,471 people have died in Idaho due to the coronavirus, with 119,461 confirmed cases and another 25,382 probable cases.

Kootenai County recorded four deaths; three people died in Ada County; two died in Boundary County; and one person died in each of Bonner, Cassia, Shoshone and Valley counties.

State health officials subtracted a death from Canyon County Tuesday, which has seen the second-highest total death toll in Idaho at 222.

Hospitalizations, which had fallen since around Christmastime, are inching their way back up. As of Jan. 2, the latest data available, 254 people were hospitalized with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 — 54 of them were in the ICU at that time.

Idaho Logs 11 COVID-19 Deaths After Another Holiday Weekend

January 4 – 5:20 p.m.

After two days of no COVID-19 fatalities reported, Idaho logged 11 deaths the Monday after two consecutive long holiday weekends. Three of the deaths were reported in Bingham County. Both Canyon and Kootenai Counties recorded two deaths each, and one death was reported in each of the following counties: Bannock, Benewah, Franklin and Madison.

State officials added 580 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. An additional 218 cases were listed as probable. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 118,478.

The most recent data available for both hospitalizations and ICU admissions over the holiday weekend continue to show a declining trend in both statistics. COVID-19 hospitalizations across the St. Luke’s system were down more than 60% at the end of the year compared to early December.

However, medical professionals say hospitals are not out of the woods because they have yet to see the effects of holiday gatherings.

As of Monday morning, 19,569 vaccine doses had been administered in Idaho.

1,340 New Cases Wednesday, Hospitalizations Trending Upward Again

December 30 – 6 p.m.

Idaho health officials Wednesday identified 1,340 new COVID-19 cases, 1,017 of which were confirmed by lab testing. Ten more people have died, bringing the death toll beyond another milestone to 1,403.

Of Wednesday’s fatalities, two each were in Ada, Canyon and Bonneville counties. Bannock, Fremont, Madison and Payette counties had one new death each.

About 40% of the days’ new confirmed cases were in Ada (296) and Canyon (109) Counties.

New hospitalization data from December 28 show a slight increase to 375 people hospitalized, from 345 December 24. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving ICU care fell to 85 Monday, fewest since November 16.

Idaho has administered 13,686 vaccine doses according to Health and Welfare, but that number can be several days behind. The state has received 56,225 doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Doses were distributed first to hospitals and medical workers December 14. The state said 15,600 doses had been provided to Walgreens and CVS pharmacies for administration in long-term care facilities, a process which began Monday, December 28. Health officials expect an additional 1,950 vaccine doses to arrive December 31.

Idaho Adds More Than 1,000 Confirmed Cases, 16 Deaths

Dec. 29 – 5:15 p.m.

Idaho added 1,098 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and 416 more probable cases, for a total of 1,514 cases statewide.

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19, but the death toll increased by 16 because a previous death in Jefferson County was reclassified as non-covid-related. In total, 1,393 Idahoans have died due to COVID-19. Of the deaths recorded on Tuesday, four were in Bonneville County, three were in Kootenai, and two were in Latah and Shoshone. Bannock, Bingham, Bonner, Boundary, Gooding and Twin Falls each had one death,

As of Tuesday morning, 11,729 people in Idaho have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 1,270 more than the were reported the day before.

Idaho Logs 23 COVID-19 Deaths After Holiday Weekend

December 28 – 5:10 p.m.

Idaho added 566 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 the Monday following the long holiday weekend, during which reported data decreased. An additional 229 cases were listed as probable. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 113,735.

State officials reported 23 new coronavirus-related fatalities Monday, a sharp increase from the only five reported since Christmas Day. Kootenai County reported five deaths while Bonneville, Bannock and Ada Counties each reported three. Two deaths were recorded in Canyon County and one each in Gem, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Shoshone, Payette and Nez Perce Counties.

The most recent data available for both hospitalizations and ICU admissions over the holiday weekend show a continuing decrease in both statistics.

As of Monday, 10,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the dashboard on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website. State health officials say that data can lag the actual number of vaccinations administered by as many as four days.

Another Day Of More Than 1,000 Cases As Moderna Vaccine Arrives In Idaho

December 23 – 5:45 p.m.

Idaho added 1,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and an additional 281 probable cases. Idaho’s positive test rate is around 16.5% according to the latest state data. That’s down from 20% at the start of the month.

The state reported eleven deaths: four in Canyon County, two each in Ada and Bonneville Counties, and one each in Gem, Jerome and Nez Perce Counties. So far, 1,324 Idahoans have died from COVID-19.

The first doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in Idaho on Wednesday. The latest data shows 6,538 Idahoans have been vaccinated as the national number of vaccinations surpassed 1 million. According to infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, 75% to 80% of the population will likely need to be vaccinated before “herd immunity” becomes possible.

Twelve New Deaths, More Than 1,000 New Confirmed Cases

December 22 – 5:30 p.m.

After three days of the state reporting fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, Idaho reported 1,249 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, with another 468 probable cases, for a total of 1,717 new cases.

Twelve new deaths were reported statewide: five in Canyon County, four in Ada County, two in Bingham County and one each in Bonneville, Madison and Oneida counties. Bannock and Caribou counties each removed one death each from its death toll.

Ada County remains as the county with the highest number of cases for the week ending on Dec. 26. Kootenai, Canyon, Bonneville and Bannock counties are also hotspots in the state.

So far, 5,665 Idahoans have received a vaccination against the virus.

Idaho Adds Fewer Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday As Deaths Rise

December 21 – 5:20 p.m.

Idaho added 678 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, making it the third day in a row with fewer than 1,000 new cases. An additional 239 cases were listed as probable. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 109,102.

After a brief dip in deaths over the weekend, Idaho added 21 deaths to its total Monday, bringing it to 1,301. Ada County reported five,both Bannock and Bonnville Counties reported three deaths and two deaths each were reported in Bingham and Kootenai Counties. The counties of Canyon, Twin Falls, Fremont, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Valley each reported one death.

Despite this growing death toll, both hospitalizations and ICU admissions decreased according to the most recent data made available by the state Saturday.

As Idaho awaits its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, the state total of vaccine doses administered is 4,348 as of Monday. State health officials say that data can lag the actual number of vaccinations administered by as many as four days.

Saturday’s Cases Drop To 3-Figures For First Non-Sunday or Holiday In Nearly Seven Weeks

December 19 – 7 p.m.

The Department of Idaho Health and Welfare posted 851 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 822 of which were confirmed by lab testing. Saturday was the first non-Sunday or Holiday since November 2 with fewer than 1,000 new cases. The death toll remained at 1,275 people Saturday, with one additional death reported in Canyon County and one death removed from Bonneville County’s total. Eastern Idaho District Health did not specify why the fatality was changed.

Idaho’s vaccination count more than doubled from it’s previous update (Thursday), from 944 to 2,306. State health officials say that data can lag the actual number of vaccinations administered by as many as four days.

While Idaho received far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than originally promised, the state is in line to get 28,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, authorized for emergency use by the FDA late Friday. Both authorized vaccines use mRNA technology to protect against the virus, but Moderna’s can be stored slightly warmer than Pfizer’s making it potentially a better fit for rural areas.

More than one-third of Saturdays total cases statewide were identified in Ada County.

Death And Case Numbers Remain High, Nearly 1,000 Idahoans Vaccinated

December 18 – 5:30 p.m.

Idaho added 1,069 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and another 271 probable cases on Friday. New case numbers are continuing to decrease somewhat, but remain higher than at any point since before mid-November.

Canyon and Ada counties were the two biggest hotspots this week, both tallying more than 1,000 new cases each.

The state reported 18 deaths on Friday. Four people died in both Ada and Bonneville counties, two people died in Bingham county, and one person died in each of Bannock, Bonner, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Oneida, and Payette counties.

Cassia and Twin Falls counties removed one death each from yesterday’s numbers.

Idaho’s long-term care facilities reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths and 478 new cases over the past week.

Healthcare professionals around Idaho administered 944 vaccine doses this week, according to the latest data. Yesterday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that the state will receive about half as many Pfizer vaccine doses as expected for next week.

Idaho Adds Nearly 30 Deaths As Hospitalizations Stay Near Record Highs

Dec. 17 – 5:45 p.m.

Idaho counted another 28 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday; case rates have begun to drop slightly.

Ada County recorded 11 deaths; seven people died in Canyon County; Gooding County reported two deaths; and one person died in each of Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Boundary, Gem, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Valley counties.

Since mid-March, 1,259 people have died in Idaho due to the coronavirus.

The state added 1,145 confirmed cases Thursday and another 281 probable cases, for a total of 1,426. Idaho has recorded 105,898 confirmed coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are still near all-time capacity limits. As of Dec. 14, the latest data available, 470 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 — 109 of them in the ICU.

Fewer people are being tested. Last week, 33,212 PCR tests were analyzed, with a 16.5% positivity rate statewide. That’s down from an all-time high two weeks ago of nearly 20%.

More Than 100 Idahoans Vaccinated As COVID-19 Deaths Climb

Dec. 16 – 5:11 p.m.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s new vaccine tracker, 119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered by Wednesday morning.

Still, COVID-19 deaths continue to climb. Seventeen more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, and 1,231 Idahoans have died due to COVID-19 since March.

State health officials added 1,013 confirmed cases and 420 more probable cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,433 daily cases. There have now been 104,753 confirmed and 20,699 probable cases over the course of the pandemic.

Canyon, Kootenai and Ada counties have had the highest case counts in the past week.

Hospitalizations Remain High As Idaho Rolls Out New Vaccination Counter

Dec. 15 – 5:37 p.m.

Idaho added another 20 deaths to its COVID-19 toll Tuesday as confirmed and probable case counts hover near 2,000.

State health officials confirmed 1,400 coronavirus cases, with another 402 listed as probable for a combined 1,802 cases. Since March 13, Idaho has recorded 103,740 confirmed cases and 1,214 deaths.

Six people died in Bonneville County, four in Ada County, three in Canyon County, two in Bannock and Jefferson counties and one each in Custer, Lemhi and Twin Falls counties.

State officials added a new vaccine counter Tuesday as they prepare to rollout a massive vaccination campaign. Thirty-eight doses have been administered so far.

Hospitalization levels remain near their all-time highs.

As of Dec. 11, the most recent data available, 444 people with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide — 101 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 were in the ICU.

Nineteen New Deaths Reported in 13 Counties Across The State

December 14 – 5:30 p.m.

As the national death rate surpassed 300,000 since the start of the pandemic, Idaho reported another 19 deaths on Monday. The state has had a total 1,194 residents die of the virus this year. Ada County reported six new deaths, Kootenai County reported two and Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Canyon, Clearwater, Elmore, Franklin, Lewis, Nez Perce and Twin Falls counties each reported one new death.

The state reported 863 new lab-confirmed cases with another 175 probable cases for a combined total of 1,038. Since reaching a record of 1,901 confirmed cases on Dec. 9th, the state has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed cases for the last five days.

1,122 New Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday

December 12 – 6 p.m.

State health officials posted 1,122 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, 884 of which were confirmed by lab testing. Fourty-two percent of new confirmed cases Saturday were in Ada County, along with 11 of the day’s 17 posted fatalities. Four other fatalities were attributed to Canyon County.

Since March, 1,169 people have died of COVID-19, and 100,966 cases have been confirmed by lab testing. In December alone, officials have confirmed 14,695 cases.

Idaho’s Lab-Confirmed Case Count Passes 100,000

December 11 – 6 p.m.

Idaho reported 1,197 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s confirmed case count to 100,082 since the pandemic began. An additional 385 cases were probable.

Sixteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported statewide. Bingham and Canyon Counties reported two deaths each. Ada, Bannock, Bonner, Bonneville, Fremont, Gem, Idaho, Jefferson, Kootenai, Owyhee, Payette, and Twin Falls Counties reported one death each.

Kootenai County has reported the most new cases this week: 1,137 so far. This week also saw four new outbreaks and 605 new cases in the state’s long-term care facilities.

Idaho healthcare providers should receive the first shipments of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the coming days as it awaits FDA emergency use authorization.

Idaho Adds 33 Deaths, State Stays In Stage 2

December 10 – 6:20 p.m.

Idaho added 1,435 confirmed and 390 probable cases on Thursday for a daily total of 1,825 cases. There have been 98,885 confirmed and 19,143 probable cases over the course of the pandemic.

On Thursday, there were also 33 deaths added to the state on due to COVID-19, and the death count is now 1,136.

The test positivity rate in Idaho continues to climb. During the week ending on Dec. 5, 20% of the COVID-19 tests administered came back positive. Eastern Idaho Public Health District had the highest positivity rate in the state with 24.4% of tests coming back positive.

Idaho Sets New Daily COVID-19 Infections Record For Second Day In A Row

December 9 – 5:12 p.m.

Idaho set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Wednesday, with 1,907 confirmed cases. There were another 391 probable cases for a total of 2,298, also a record.

There were also another 29 COVID-19-related deaths reported, including nine in Kootenai County, six in Bonneville County, three in Canyon County and the first two deaths of the pandemic in Clearwater County. There were two more in Minidoka County and one each in Ada, Bannock, Benewah, Boundary, Idaho, Owyhee and Washington counties. That brings Idaho’s total COVID-19 deaths since mid-march to 1,103.

Idaho’s cases have been skyrocketing recently and the numbers come a day after Central District Health scrapped a meeting over anti-mask protests that targeted board members’ houses and led to arrests.

Despite the spiraling infection and death rates, Gov. Brad Little has resisted a statewide mask mandate, which has been proven to slow the spread of the infection.

Idaho Passes 2,000 Confirmed and Probable Daily Cases

December 8 – 6 p.m.

Idaho reported 2,012 COVID-19 total cases on Tuesday, the state’s new daily record. Of those, 1,587 have been lab-confirmed, another new record. Another 425 cases were probable; there have been 95,573 confirmed cases since March.

The state also reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths. Canyon and Gooding counties both reported three deaths, Bannock, Blaine, and Twin Falls Counties reported two each, and Caribou, Cassia, Gem, Kootenai, Madison, Nez Perce and Owyhee reported one death each.

The biggest hotspots are Kootenai, Canyon, Ada, and Bonneville Counties in that order. Each has reported over 300 new cases so far this week.

Idaho Adds 20 Deaths, Over 900 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday

December 7 – 5:20 p.m.

Following the deadliest week of the pandemic in Idaho, state officials reported 942 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 93,956. An additional 441 cases were listed as probable.

Twenty deaths have been added to Idaho’s death toll, which now stands at 1,055. Ada County reported seven deaths, Bonneville County reported five and Kootenai County reported three. Bonner, Nez Perce, Payette, Fremont and Bannock counties each reported one death each.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 360 on Dec. 5, the most recent data available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That is down from 455 hospitalizations reported on Dec. 4. The data shows a similar drop in ICU admissions. As of Dec. 5, 89 patients were reported hospitalized in the ICU due to COVID-19. That number on Dec. 4 was 103.

Despite these dips, both hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain at levels higher than the state has reported in any other month since the pandemic started in Idaho in March.

Cases Down Saturday in Idaho, But Last Seven Days The Deadliest Of The Pandemic

December 5 – 8 p.m.

New cases of COVID-19 in Idaho fell Saturday, at least compared to the record high set Friday. State Health officials posted 1,339 new total cases, of which 1,117 were new lab-confirmed cases. Based on county totals, no new fatalities were reported, but one previous death was moved between Bonneville and Madison counties. Since March, 1,032 people have died.

In the last seven days, the state reports 112 people have died. Even with zero new deaths reported today, it’s the highest Sunday-Saturday total of the pandemic.

Canyon County identified 1,201 cases this week according to state data, the most in the state. Ada County was next, with 1,078 new cases. Kootenai County was the only other county with more than one thousand new cases this week.

Since March, 109,705 total cases have been identified by state officials. Of that total, 92,360 cases were confirmed by lab testing and 17,345 cases were probable cases.

Idaho Reports More Than 1,500 Daily Cases, A New Record

December 4 – 6 p.m.

Idaho added 1,504 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday—breaking the record for the most daily cases for the seventh time in the last 30 days. There were 407 more probable cases, for a record total of 1,911 confirmed and probable cases on Friday. The total number of confirmed and probable cases since March is 108,366.

The state also reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths. Ada County reported 10 deaths, Canyon County reported four, Bannock County reported two, and Bonner and Owyhee Counties reported one death each. 1,032 Idahoans have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far.

There have been 11 new outbreaks, 62 deaths, and 655 new cases in Idaho’s long-term care facilities over the past week. So far there have been 458 COVID-19-related deaths across 124 facilities.

More Than 1,000 Idaho Residents Have Died Due To COVID-19

Dec. 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Idaho added 1,314 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, and 407 more probable cases, on Thursday. That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 89,739 and probable cases to 16,716.

The state also passed the grim milestone of more than 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday. Twenty-three more deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 1,014.

The latest testing numbers show a marked decrease in the total number of COVID-19 tests administered the week of Thanksgiving. There were 45,000 PCR tests administered the week ending on Nov. 21 and 29,000 the week ending on Nov. 28. The number hasn’t been that low in six weeks.

More Than 30 New Deaths Reported For Two Days In A Row

December 2 – 6:15 p.m.

Idaho has 1,006 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 423 probable cases. The total number of confirmed cases since March hit 88,425 on Wednesday.

The state is reporting 31 deaths, but a count of reported deaths by county shows 32 deaths: five in Ada County, four in Canyon and Owyhee counties, three in Bonneville County, Idaho, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties, two in Bonner County, one each in Bingham, Lemhi, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties. A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was not immediately available for comment.

Canyon, Ada, Kootenai, Bonneville and Bannock counties are hotspots with the highest number of cases reported.

Idaho Adds Another 31 People To Its Coronavirus Death Toll As Hospitalizations Surge

December 1 – 5:35 p.m.

Another 31 people are dead in Idaho due to the coronavirus as the state is also experiencing its highest levels of hospitalizations and ICU usage during the pandemic.

State health officials reported the new deaths, as well as another 1,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since mid-March, 960 people have died from complications due to the virus and Idaho has tallied 87,419 confirmed cases. Officials have listed another 15,886 cases as probable during this time.

The deaths reported Tuesday span the state.

Ada and Twin Falls counties both reported four deaths. Three people died in each of Bannock, Idaho, Kootenai and Nez Perce counties. Bingham, Bonneville, and Jerome counties reported two deaths each. One person died in each of Boundary, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding and Washington counties.

As of Nov. 28, the latest data available, 110 people are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19 — a state record. Overall, 446 people were hospitalized due to a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection in Idaho.

Idaho Reports More Than 800 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday After Thanksgiving

November 30 – 5:20 p.m.

Following the long holiday weekend, Idaho health officials reported 840 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 86,271. An additional 374 cases were listed as probable.

Idaho reported nine coronavirus-related fatalities Monday — four in Kootenai County and one each in Bonner, Payette, Ada, Bonneville and Bannock Counties. A total of 929 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since mid-March.

The most recent data available for ICU admissions show a record-high of 110 patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit on Saturday, Nov. 28. On the same day, an alarmingly-high 446 patients were reported hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. More current information is not available at this time.

Idaho COVID-19 Hospitalizations Set A New Record As Test Positivity Rate Approaches 20%

November 27 – 6 p.m.

Idaho added another 1,137 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 536 on Thursday. Idaho has confirmed 83,736 cases of COVID-19 since March.

The state reported 15 new coronavirus-related fatalities. A change in the state’s data shows one fewer death in Bannock County than was previously reported. Bonneville County reported four deaths, Ada and Nez Perce Counties both reported two, and Boundary, Fremont, Jefferson, Latah, Lewis, Madison, and Washington Counties each reported one. This brings Idaho’s death total to 909 since the pandemic began.

The most recent data shows 470 Idahoans hospitalized for COVID-19, a new record up from 463 on November 19. Idaho’s test positivity rate also set a new record: 19.4%.

Idaho Reports Third-Highest Daily Death Toll As Thanksgiving Approaches

November 25 – 5:50 p.m.

Idaho added another 1,354 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. An additional 419 cases were probable—a new record for daily probable cases—bringing Wednesday’s total of confirmed and probable cases to 1,773.

The state reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, Idaho’s third highest daily death toll. The first and second highest were November 17th and 19th, respectively. Since March, Idaho has confirmed 895 deaths total.

Six people died in Ada County, four in Twin Falls County, three in Kootenai County, two in both Bonneville and Canyon Counties, and one each in Bannock, Franklin, Fremont, and Latah Counties.

These numbers paint a grim picture a day before Thanksgiving, when health experts warn gatherings could cause an even larger spike in cases and potentially fill Idaho’s hospitals past capacity.

Idaho Records Another Quadruple-Digit Day For Coronavirus Cases

November 24 – 5:29 p.m.

State health officials have confirmed another 1,299 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Idaho Tuesday.

Four people died in Canyon County, three in Twin Falls County and one in Nez Perce County.

Officials recorded another 341 probable cases, bringing Tuesday’s total to 1,640 combined. Since March 13, Idaho has confirmed 80,709 cases and 874 deaths.

A significant number of the new cases originated from Ada and Canyon counties, though smaller counties like Cassia, Madison and Nez Perce also saw significant jumps.

According to the latest state data, 408 people statewide had been hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20. That’s down slightly from a record high set the day before. Ninety one people with the coronavirus were in the ICU.

Idaho Reports More Than 1,200 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday

November 23 – 5:20 p.m.

State health officials reported 1,247 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 79,410. An additional 190 cases were listed as probable.

Idaho reported 17 coronavirus-related fatalities Monday. A total of 866 Idahoans have died COVID-19 — 103 of those deaths occurred in just the past week.

The most recent data available for hospitalizations show Idaho breaking its previous record of 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 last week Thursday with a reported 463 patients infected with the virus. Hospitalizations dropped to 408 Friday — still a number nearly double than what the state reported in early October. More current information is not available at this time.

Ada, Canyon Combine for 44% of Saturday’s New Cases

November 21 – 7 p.m.

State health officials posted an increase of 1,070 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, 962 of which were confirmed by lab testing. Two more people have died, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, increasing the death toll to 847 people since March and 218 people just this month.

Nearly 44% of Saturday’s new total cases were in Ada and Canyon Counties. For the week, the same two counties combined for nearly 21% of the state new total cases.

Idaho Continues Its Record-Breaking COVID-19 Week

November 20 – 5:15 p.m.

Idaho added 1,486 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday – a new record, replacing one set just a few days before. There were also 300 more probably cases recorded on Friday, for a total of 76,570 lab-confirmed and 13,194 probable cases over the course of the pandemic.

Ten additional deaths were added on Friday for a statewide total of 845. Ada, Cassia and Kootenai counties had two deaths each, and Bannock, Canyon, Gooding and Jerome each had one.

Data added to the state dashboard Friday showed there were a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized — 404 — on Tuesday.

Idaho’s test positivity rate increased for the ninth straight week. The percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is 17.8%.

Twenty Three New Deaths As Idaho’s Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Case Count Passes 75,000

November 19 – 6 p.m.

Idaho reported 23 new fatalities on Thursday, the second highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. The state added another 1,244 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 75,084.

An additional 299 COVID-19 infections were probable, making Thursday’s total of probable and confirmed new cases 1,543.

Ada County reported eight deaths; Twin Falls reported three; Bannock, Canyon and Kootenai each reported two; and Bonneville, Caribou, Elmore, Fremont, Jerome, Minidoka counties reported one death each. Since mid-March, 835 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus.

As Idaho’s coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced a new health order Thursday, allowing the Boise Police Department to issue fines and misdemeanors to help enforce the city’s COVID-19 rules. The Panhandle Health District also voted in favor of the state’s first district-wide mask mandate.

Idaho COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

Nov. 18, 2020 – 5:15 p.m.

Idaho continued to post alarming COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, with another 1,075 lab-confirmed cases and 14 deaths. That comes a day after the state shattered its one-day mortality record with 35 deaths, and it pushed the state’s overall death toll for the pandemic to 812.

There were an additional 235 probable new infections, for a total of 1,310 likely new COVID-19 cases that day. Idaho has recorded over 1,000 new cases every day for the past two weeks, not including Sundays when some health districts don’t report numbers.

Despite being in the worst stretch of a deadly pandemic that began in mid-March, Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little has resisted a statewide mask mandate, despite pleas from health officials and a steady drumbeat of fellow GOP governors instituting their own mandates.

Idaho Shatters Single-Day Death Record Tuesday

November 17 – 6:21 p.m.

Idaho set new grim records Tuesday, tallying 35 deaths and 1,406 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state continues its free fall into the worst phase of the pandemic it’s yet experienced.

Tuesday’s death count shatters the previous one-day record of 19 set less than a week ago on Nov. 11.

Those include the following:

· 8 in Bonneville County

· 7 in Ada County

· 5 in Twin Falls County

· 3 in both Bannock and Caribou counties

It also includes one death each in Canyon, Cassia, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Lemhi, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power and Shoshone counties.

One death was removed from Gem County, Tuesday.

1,406 confirmed cases is also a new high water mark for the state, with an additional 375 probable cases. Combined, the two total 1,781 — also a new record.

In all, Idaho has recorded 72,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 798 deaths since March 13.

Idaho Reports More Than 900 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday

November 16 – 5:20 p.m.

Just days after Idaho Governor Brad Little rolled the state back to a “modified” State 2, health officials reported 924 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 71,359. An additional 175 cases were listed as probable.

Idaho reported four additional coronavirus-related fatalities Monday — one each in Kootenai, Canyon, Bonneville and Bingham Counties. With these deaths, a total of 763 Idahoans have died from the virus.

As state and surrounding hospitals near capacity, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website shows the availability of ventilators and ICU beds is the best Monday that it’s been all month. Similarly, the most recent data available for hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported Friday, November 3 shows a slight decline in both numbers. More current information is not available at this time.

Back-To-Back Days With 1,519 New Cases, Death Toll Up Seven Saturday

November 14 – 7 p.m.

State health officials announced 1,519 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, which is the third time in four days that Idaho topped more than 1,500 daily cases.

The share of lab-confirmed cases fell compared to Friday, to 1,207.

The death toll Saturday increased by seven, to 759 people, but that likely includes the removal of one October fatality in Bonneville County which was corrected Friday as not attributed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Welfare had not updated its individual list of cases by county along with the rest of its data Saturday afternoon, but did update weekly totals showing 1,534 cases in Ada County and 1,070 in Canyon County to lead Idaho over the last seven days. Kootenai, Twin Falls and Bonneville counties each logged more than 600 cases the past seven days.

Idaho Reports Second-Highest Daily Total Of New COVID-19 Infections

November 13 – 6:15 p.m.

Idaho reported 1,270 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest daily total since mid-March, when Idaho recorded its first case. There were another 249 probable cases, bringing the total daily case number to 1,519. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 68,350 with an additional 11,448 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to 752 (one less than expected due to an inconsistency in Bonneville County’s reporting*), though county level data appears to count four new deaths. Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, and Washington Counties reported one death each.

As of Friday, 3,634 people associated with 164 long-term care facilities have COVID-19. Since March, the state has reported 248 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with a total of 4,592 cases and 346 deaths. Only 84 facilities have resolved those outbreaks.

*UPDATE: The Eastern Idaho Health District explained the discrepancy in an email after deadline, saying IDHW reported a death to Bonneville County in October that was believed to be a result of COVID-19. The death certificate of the individual in his 80s was recently changed to say the cause of death was NOT from the virus. The health district’s death count is now 73.

Idaho Continues Double-Digit Death Trend

November 12 – 5:25 p.m.

Idaho added 880 confirmed cases and 278 probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a daily total of 1,158. There have now been 67,080 confirmed and 11,199 probably cases in the state over the course of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 749 on Thursday, with 16 additional deaths. The state has recorded more than 10 deaths each day since Monday.

The test positivity rate increased for the eighth straight week, according to data posted Thursday, and is up sharply from 14.7% last week to 16.9% this week.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health District based in Pocatello has the lowest test positivity rate of all health districts with 11.3% of tests coming back positive. Eastern Idaho Public Health based in Idaho Falls has the highest rate of 26.8%.

Idaho Sets One-Day Record for COVID-19 Deaths, New Cases, Hospitalizations

November 11 – 5:18 p.m.

Idaho smashed its one-day records for COVID-19 deaths and new cases Wednesday with another 19 deaths and1,325 lab-confirmed cases. There were an additional 368 probable cases for a total one-day caseload 1,693. That’s the most since mid-March, when Idaho reported its first case of the pandemic. The peak in Idaho’s first spike was 222 new confirmed cases on April 2. Wednesday’s number is a 497% increase over that.

The state also set a one-day record for hospitalizations at 361 and tied a record for intensive care unit patients at 94, just a day after it set that record.

Idaho is grappling with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, even as numbers skyrocket across the U.S.

Despite that, much of the state has minimal restrictions in place and several cities have voted against mask mandates. Republican Gov. Brad Little has resisted a statewide mask mandate despite pleas from health professionals who say their hospitals are getting overwhelmed.

Neighboring Washington and Oregon, who have instituted more restrictions are faring better, though also seeing rising cases.

Idaho Surpasses 700 COVID-19 Deaths

November 10 – 5:30 p.m.

State health officials reported 964 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Another 237 cases were probable, bringing the total daily case number to 1,201. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 64,875 with an additional 10,553 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the state’s reported weekly hotspots, Ada County has the most new cases with 42 new infections Tuesday, bringing its weekly total to 293. Canyon County has surpassed Bonneville County on the hotspot list, with 156 new infections on Tuesday, bringing Canyon County’s weekly total to 278.

Idaho reported 16 COVID-19 new deaths on Tuesday. Ada County reported six deaths, with Bannock County reporting two. Bonneville, Canyon, Cassia, Idaho, Kootenai, Nez Perce, Payatte, and Twin Falls counties each reported one. The statewide total of fatalities is now 714.

Idaho Breaks Record Of Highest Daily Cases Since Start Of Pandemic

November 9 – 5:20 p.m.

Continuing a trend that started last week, Idaho health officials reported a new record of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday: 1,146. This brings the statewide total to 63,911. An additional 120 cases were listed as probable.

Ada County alone added 364 cases Monday — no other county broke 100 — and is leading the county hotspots, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website. Other hotspot counties so far this week are Bonneville, Canyon, Twin Falls and Kootenai.

The case numbers come after several Idaho health districts said in a press release Friday that the recent surge means it’s impossible for case investigators to contact every single person who tests positive for COVID-19, let alone that person’s close contacts.

State health officials reported an additional 12 deaths Monday, bringing Idaho’s death toll to 698. Six of the deaths are listed in Twin Falls County, while Shoshone, Canyon, Lincoln, Cassia, Fremont and Bingham counties each reported one.

Idaho Sets New Daily COVID-19 Case Record For Fourth Time in Five Days

November 7 – 7 p.m.

For the fourth time in the last five days, Idaho has set a daily record for total new COVID-19 cases. State health officials announced 1,403 new cases Saturday, 1,050 of which were lab-confirmed – a record high number by itself. Four more people have died, pushing the death toll to 683 people.

Nearly 450 of Saturday’s new cases were in Ada County, which was also home to three of the day’s reported fatalities. In Idaho’s most populous county, 191 people have died of COVID-19 since March.

Hospitalization data was not updated Saturday, the most recent information showing a record high 320 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 on November 4.

Idaho Sets One-Day Record For Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

November 6 – 5:30 p.m.

State health officials reported 1,045 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily total. Another 285 cases were probable, bringing the total daily case number to 1,330. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 61,110 with an additional 9,799 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.Idaho reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The statewide total of fatalities is now 679.

Ada County reported three deaths, two more were in Kootenai County, and one was in each of Franklin, Nez Perce, and Twin Falls counties.

The state also reported a new high in hospitalizations and ICU cases. The latest data, gathered on November 4th, shows 320 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 were hospitalized and 90 were in the ICU. South Central Public Health District, Central District Health, Southwest District Health, and the Panhandle Health District released a joint news release Friday saying the surge in cases over the last month have created backlogs and delays for disease investigation teams. These delays, they report, make it impossible to contact all new reported cases or close-contacts. This means there may be an undercount in cases due to overwhelmed public health resources.

Idaho Adds Nearly 900 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

November 5 – 5:20 p.m.

Idaho added 885 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 380 more probable cases, for a daily total of 1,265 cases. The state has been increasing its usage of antigen tests — as opposed to PCR nasal swabs — which count as probable cases.

The percent of tests coming back positive increased for the seventh week in a row and is now at 14.7%.

Idaho reached a new high of 296 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday. That data was added on Wednesday.

There were also seven more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. Three deaths were in Lemhi County, two in Canyon and one each in Madison and Twin Falls counties.

Idaho Records Deadliest Day Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Nov. 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Idaho reported its largest one-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, with 17, and the most lab-confirmed cases in a day, with 957. The pandemic has been surging in the state and much of the country and health officials worry it will worsen with people staying indoors as the weather gets colder.

There were another 333 new probable cases Wednesday, bringing the combined total to 1,290, also a record.

Wednesday’s deaths bring the state’s total to 664 since the first Idaho case was reported in mid-March.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently took Idaho back to a modified Stage 3 of pandemic restrictions, but it changed little and included no enforcement. A group of health officials has called for a statewide mask mandate to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed, but so far Little has resisted such calls.

15 New Deaths, Another 4-Figure Case Day Tuesday

November 3 – 5:45 p.m.

State Health and Welfare officials posted 1,179 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, 826 new confirmed cases, and a record 353 new probable cases. Fifteen more people have died, pushing the death toll since March to 647 people.

Ada County posted 245 of the day’s confirmed cases and 85 probable cases, though the state dashboard shows a declining case rate in the county for the third straight day.

Tuesday’s fatalities were most heavily concentrated in Ada and Canyon Counties, with three each. Other new deaths were posted by Bingham, Bonner, Fremont, Kootenai (2), Lincoln, Madison and Payette Counties.

Since March, Idaho health officials say 58, 223 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus and another 8,801 people have been listed with probable cases. This is the fourth time in 12 days that Idaho has recorded more than 800 new daily confirmed cases and more than 1,000 total new cases.

Idaho Reports More Than 600 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Monday

November 2 – 5:20 p.m.

State officials reported 641 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 57,397. An additional 116 cases were listed as probable.

Following its deadliest week since the start of the pandemic, Idaho reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday — one each in Lincoln and Twin Falls Counties. With these fatalities, a total of 632 Idahoans have died from the coronavirus.

On its weekly hotspots and local trends page, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website shows Canyon, Kootenai, Twin Falls and Bonneville counties as the areas of the state with the most confirmed cases so far this week. Noticeably at the bottom of this list is Idaho’s most-populated county, Ada, which added only 34 confirmed cases Monday.

As state and surrounding hospitals near capacity, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have been on the rise in Idaho. However, the most recent data from the state on October 31 shows a sharp decline in both numbers. More current hospital information is not available at this time.

Archived post: Here’s What We Know About The Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Idaho August Through October

Archived post: Here’s What We Know About The Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Idaho March Through July