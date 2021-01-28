Official: Oregon is not refraining from receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine





Many states are taking a second dose. However, it is difficult to know how Oregon treats the second dose. An OHA spokeswoman said “the dose was not controlled.”

Portland, Oregon — Does Oregon refrain from receiving half of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that the first vaccinated person receives the second vaccination? Finding the answer is surprisingly difficult. It certainly looks like that from the numbers. As of Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Health reported that 600,875 doses had been sent to different parts of the state and 340,369 were used. It leaves 260,506. On January 22, Dave Baden, coordinating the state’s unified response to the coronavirus, said at a Zoom press conference: “Our approach expects all vaccinated people to book a second dose for those who have received a prime shot. People say there are thousands of doses on the Oregon shelves. Keep that in mind when you hear what they say. Allocating a total of 100,000 doses each week in this way can provide more doses to more people in these populations. But I don’t think it’s responsible until we get further instructions from the CDC and the manufacturer to use such doses. “ Many states are taking a second dose. For some, it makes ethical and practical sense. Courtney Campbell, a professor of religion and culture at Oregon State University, said: She used to be at the Hastings Center, a medical ethics think tank. Many public health directors, including Dr. Sarah Presents, a health officer in Clackamas County, also support this strategy. “So we prioritize ensuring that everyone who starts the vaccine series can finish the vaccine series,” she said when asked about the wisdom to hold back the second shot. However, this practice also means that hundreds of thousands of shots are available to new people. This is happening because older people and even some healthcare professionals in Group 1a are forced to line up behind teachers. Some people, including retired biochemistry professor Ken Blumenthal, think that controlling these doses is a terrible idea. “That’s why my idea is to keep them,” Blumenthol said. “Honestly, the vaccine in the freezer doesn’t help anyone. Right? If you want to protect people, you need to put it in them. If you want to protect society, the virus We need to reduce the number of viruses. “ He was dissatisfied with the state’s plans and contacted KGW. Blumenthol points out that the federal government will increase shipments to states, including Oregon, by 16% each week for the next three weeks. Blumenthol and colleagues believe that supply will continue to grow. “Obviously, I have a vested interest in this. I’m 75 years old and I don’t know for now because Oregon hasn’t done a good job of making this totally transparent, but pretty soon. Qualified. “” And when asked how many daily doses were secured by the Oregon Convention Center’s mass vaccination efforts, KGW wasn’t told anything. This led to a follow-up question asking the Oregon Department of Health (OHA) if the state policies outlined by Baden were still in effect. An OHA spokeswoman said, “The dose is not suppressed,” “if this is the second dose, it is sufficient to cover all the first doses currently given to the vaccine provider.” A second dose has been assigned. The second dose will be shipped 3 weeks after the first dose of Pfizer and 4 weeks after the first dose of Moderna. “ And that’s why it’s surprisingly difficult to answer the simple question of whether the Oregon Department of Health requires someone to refrain from vaccination.

