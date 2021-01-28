A second California patient died shortly after COVID-19 vaccination, investigation underway

Widow California Healthcare worker who died after receiving a second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears vaccine Her late husband says he “believed in the vaccine.”

X-ray technician Tim Zook died on January 9 after receiving a second shot and suffering a sharp deterioration in health and eventually being transferred to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

“We are not blaming pharmaceutical companies,” said Zook’s widow, Rochelle. I told the Orange County Register. “My husband loved what he did. He worked in the hospital for 36.5 years. He believed in the vaccine. I’m sure he will take it again.

“But when someone shows symptoms 2.5 hours after vaccination, it’s a reaction,” she said. “What else happened? He didn’t die in vain because he wanted the public to know what happened to Tim. Serious reactions are rare. In fact, COVID is potential. It’s a far more deadly force than the reaction from the vaccine itself. “

Investigations into the death of Zuck, who allegedly caused an onslaught of medical problems after the second dose of Pfizer, were underway. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears vaccine..

An Orange County coroner confirmed in a statement emailed to Fox News that he was investigating Zuck’s death. Additional tests and autopsy findings will identify the cause of death.

“We will notify the OC Healthcare Agency immediately if it is determined to be correlated with the vaccine,” spokeswoman Carrie Brown said in a confirmed statement sent to Fox News.

60-year-old Zook worked at the South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. Orange County Register.. He posted a photo of his bandaged arm and vaccine card on Facebook, saying, “I’ve never been so excited about taking shots. I’ve been completely vaccinated after receiving Pfizer’s second vaccination. I received it. “

Hours later, Zuck had “stomach upset and dyspnea,” and when his condition worsened, a colleague took him to the emergency department. The outlet reported. He dispelled concerns from his wife, Rochelle, that his problem could be related to vaccines.

Zook was reportedly repeatedly negative for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. After that, he was reportedly put on a BiPAP machine. By January 7, Zook was reportedly in a medically induced coma and breathing through a ventilator.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they were aware of the death and were scrutinizing the issue, according to a statement emailed to Fox News.

“Our immediate thought lies with the bereaved family. We carefully monitor all such events, collect relevant information and share it with regulators around the world. Conducted by Pfizer, BioNTech, and health authorities. Based on ongoing safety reviews, BNT162b2 prevents COVID-19 infection. Serious adverse events, including mortality unrelated to the vaccine, unfortunately can occur at the same rate as the general population. there is.”

Rochelle Zuck Told the Orange County Register Her husband said, “I’m a little overweight, but I’m pretty healthy.” He had high blood pressure, but the outlet reported that he was controlled by medication.

“The message is to vaccinate safely, but authorities need to investigate further,” she told the outlet. “We need to know the cause. Vaccines need to be as safe as possible. All life is important.”

The news is in the middle Report Of another patient in Placer County COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears He was vaccinated on Thursday in late December and died hours after being fired, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday. The case also includes an active investigation into the cause of death.

It is unknown if an unnamed patient received Moderna or Pfizer vaccine..

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted urgent approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNTech only after strong clinical trials and careful review of safety and efficacy data.

Johns Hopkins University Expert Said recently Serious consequences that can result from COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Hospitalization deathFar beyond the side effects from vaccine..

Part of the Biden administration plans to accelerate the vaccination process in the United States, dealing with false information about shots.

Professor William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health states that vaccine hesitation can result from misunderstandings or inaccurate information behind the vaccine, or the location of the vaccine’s safety assessment.

CDC says Common side effects Coronavirus vaccines, unlike other vaccines, contain pain and swelling at the injection site. Vaccinated people may also experience fever, chills, malaise, and headaches.Severe allergic reaction to the vaccine “Very rare” The CDC recently told reporters over the phone.

Paul Best of Fox News contributed to this report.