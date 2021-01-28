Elderly people are dissatisfied with not being able to apply for coronavirus vaccination

Online registration is primarily available only through individual providers, and some seniors and their loved ones competed to sign up for the opening starting on Monday. They updated the web page, tested all the links, waited for hours, but often didn’t help. They described old info pages and glitchy websites that were put on hold for more than 30 minutes, but only said that the time frame wasn’t open.

Governor Charlie Baker urged patience On Wednesday, he said reservations would be possible when the vaccine supply arrived. He said people should keep checking the openings and encouraged relatives and friends to help older people who may need help in the online process.

“It will take some patience for people to understand that they need to visit a website several times before making a reservation,” Baker said. “Unless there is a significant change in the federal government’s distribution in this regard, we expect to receive more volume than we provide vaccines, which limits the number of appointments.”

Baker said the state is working on the creation “Additional resources” “Cooperating with other private and public organizations” to help people make reservations and to support older people.

Baker said he understands the lack of openings is frustrating, but said the Biden administration told state officials this week that more doses should arrive soon. Even though the overall shortage has hindered the deployment of state vaccines, state officials have confirmed this week that hundreds of thousands of doses have been given to the freezer shelves in hospital and pharmacy warehouses. This disclosure emphasized the logistical difficulties of matching supply and demand.

“We are clearly pleased to know that this information comes from the federal government,” Baker said. “We have not yet received specific details about the actual size and delivery time of the increase .. However, in the meantime, the new site will be able to deliver more than 300,000 doses per week by mid-February. I plan to make a plan in advance. “

Elderly people rushed to secure the vaccine on Wednesday as the state’s COVID-19 deaths exceeded 14,000. Approximately 10,000 reservations were made available on Wednesday at the Springfield and Dunbars mass vaccination sites, according to a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center. By the afternoon, she said, there were only a handful left. On Thursday, she said, more 20,000 people could be booked at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

The lack of availability was dragged in the afternoon as pharmacies, clinics, and larger venues flashed messages that reservations weren’t available on the state’s website. The South Boston Community Health Center posted on its website, “Currently, all appointments are full.” The Mercy Medical Center in Springfield said it “manages a large number of requests” and did not accept booking requests.

In Framingham, Chasan and his wife tried two nearby locations with no success. They found an opening in Springfield, but decided it was too far. They were waiting on the virtual line for a reservation at Waltham’s supermarket, but after 45 minutes, they said no market website was available.

As his frustration grew, he contacted a number of elected officials, including state legislature Maria Robinson. Robinson sent him a sign-up link to the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, where reservations are possible. However, Chasan, who described himself as “significant computer literacy,” said he needed to upload a photo of his driver’s license and health insurance card to register. This is the process he described as a “nightmare.”

“How many seniors can upload a photo?” Chasan said. “Maybe on the one hand you can count. How many older people have mobile phones?”

Robinson, who represents Framingham, wrote on Twitter that her inbox was full of messages from members who couldn’t get the promise. Some people were traveling to Connecticut instead, she said.

Senator Harriet Chandler said on Twitter that her office had heard from dozens of “frustrated members.”

“And I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Chandler wrote. “We are trying our best to help, but this website simply has no effect.”

Susan Holcomb, 80, was searching the website for vaccination sites from Cape Cod to Worcester at midnight. Some websites immediately showed that bookings weren’t available, while others spent time entering information before she knew she couldn’t. Holcomb, who lives in Pocassette, said he waited an hour at the Hyannis Stop & Shop and found that there were no reservations left.

At least one pharmacy (CVS) accepted reservations at midnight, but it became full at a very fast pace. All time slots for all pharmacies were fully booked when all locations in Fall River, Greenfield, Hanover, Libya, Newton, Salem, South Yarmouth and Wayland were checked for availability at 1am. It was.

Some of the frustrated stories have secured the slots they wanted. After midnight, Syracuse University student Ghael Fobes made an appointment with his grandparents at CVS’s Shelburne, leaving four computer tabs open in case something went wrong.

“I booked a ticket for Shawn Mendes, which was more difficult to obtain,” he said.

Laura Krantz, a Globe staff member, contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ amandakauf1..Shannon Larson can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ shannonlarson98..Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe..