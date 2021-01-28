Healthcare workers stuck in the snow administer a coronavirus vaccine to a stuck driver





Public health workers were driving back from a vaccination site in the countryside of the ore cave junction when they were caught in a storm on the highway on Tuesday. They knew that it would only take six hours to return the remaining dose of coronavirus vaccine to those who were waiting for a shot at Grants Pass, about 30 miles away. It usually takes about 45 minutes. However, with the Jackknifing tractor trailer in front of them, the crew noticed that they could get stuck for hours and the dose would expire. As a result, the workers decided to walk from car to car and ask the stuck driver on the spot if they would like to be vaccinated.

“We had one very happy person. He took off his shirt and jumped out of the car,” said Michael Weber, director of public health in Josephine County, Oregon. Another beneficiary was an employee of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived at the Cave Junction clinic too late, but got stuck with others on his way back to Grants Pass. It was. Most drivers Roadside coronavirus vaccine Weber politely declined, even though he said he had a doctor and an ambulance crew to help supervise the surgery. He admitted that it was not a typical setting for vaccination. “It was a strange conversation,” Weber said. “Imagine being stuck on the side of a road in a storm and someone walking and saying:” Would you like to shoot your arm? “

Nonetheless, Weber said public health workers had given six grateful drivers all six doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Weber called it “one of the coolest operations he’s ever participated in,” and said managing shots on the highway was an easy decision. “Honestly, if I knew I wasn’t going back to town in time to use the vaccine, that was a natural choice,” he said. “Our number one rule right now is that nothing is wasted.”

