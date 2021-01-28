Oregon will stop sharing details of each death due to COVID-19. Reported 20 new deaths and 731 cases

The Oregon Department of Health announced on Wednesday that state officials would stop providing detailed death summaries, revealing 731 new cases of coronavirus and another 20 deaths.

State authorities throughout the pandemic have basic background information for each COVID-19 death, including age, county, place of death, date of positive coronavirus test, date of death, and general presence of underlying health status. Revealed.

But without warning, it was too annoying for state epidemiologists to provide that information daily for 10 months, and announced that it would take effect and end on Wednesday.

Sudden changes faced by Governor Kate Brown Criticism of her decision to prioritize vaccination teachers over older people, Who make up the majority of deaths in Oregon. After a detailed explanation of deaths, it is possible to know exactly how many older Oregons died during the period when Brown was positive for coronavirus and allowed teachers to vaccinate before older people. It will be difficult.

Wednesday’s state announced a new data dashboard with a summary instead Details about the underlying health of people who died of COVID-19.. This is because the agency previously refused to disclose when requested by The Oregonian / OregonLive five months ago. When previously released, the data was useless and caused confusion.

Rob Kaui, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Health, said the decision to stop reporting detailed death information was a “capacity issue” for state officials, and the newly created data page included “composite photos.” Is ultimately easier to understand. “

On the final day of the detailed report, Oregon revealed the death of a 27-year-old woman from Hood River County, who died at the Oregon Health & Science University on January 23, without basic health.

Its level of detail will be whitened in the future. Deaths are listed online as people between the ages of 20 and 29, and know their county, gender, date of positive coronavirus test, date of death, whether they died at home or in the hospital, or whether they died. There is no way. There was a fundamental health condition.

Oregon only discloses death Total by age group, county, and genderr.

“Every death from COVID-19 means a loss, especially for those who know them best, such as family, friends and loved ones,” Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen said in a statement. I will. “Therefore, we have listed each case.”

Currently, the state discloses aggregated data on deaths, as well as snapshots of the underlying health status and symptoms of deaths. This includes the number of people who died inside and outside the collective medical facility by date.

“This dashboard generally provides a clearer picture of the mass damage suffered by the virus,” Allen said. “But it never undermines the importance of each Oregonian who is no longer with us.”

It is unclear how many states provide a detailed summary of each death in the entire pandemic. Kaui said sharing that level of detail on a daily basis is time consuming and essentially requires devoting a full-time position to delving into an online database that collects public information. It was.

With record deaths from December to January, state officials faced the challenge of providing timely information. With dozens of daily deaths, they could delay the release of a complete summary of the deaths until midnight.

Authorities were considering a change for months, when the death toll was still hundreds, but chose to announce it prior to the 2,000 deaths milestone.

State officials began providing detailed information on the first death on March 14.Faced with concerns about the inadequate transparency of other coronavirus data, Governor Kate Brown said he had instructed health officials later in the month: “Share all COVID-19 information with the general public that does not compromise patient privacy.”

Brown’s office did not respond when asked to comment on Wednesday about the health authorities’ decision to stop sharing a detailed death summary.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Colombia (8), Couse (9), Crook (7), Deshuts (24), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (35), Jefferson (7), Josephine (16), Clackamas (13), Lake (2), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Lynn (21), Multnomah (17) , Marion (115), Morrow (5), Multnomah (118), Pork (21), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wasco (2), Washington (106), Yamhill (18) ..

Prevalence of infectious diseases: The state reported 806 new positive tests out of 17,604 tests performed. This corresponds to a positive rate of 4.6%.

Who was infected: Newly identified or presumed infections increased among the following age groups: 0-9 (36); 10-19 (82); 20-29 (153); 30-39 ( 101); 40-49 (125); 50-59 (90); 60-69 (61); 70-79 (37); 80 years and older (24).

Who is in the hospital: The state reported 302 Oregons with confirmed coronavirus infections in hospitals on Wednesday. 6 less than Tuesday. Of them, 74 coronavirus patients were in the intensive care unit. There are four more than Tuesday.

vaccine: Oregon reported that 340,369 doses of the vaccine were given or received about 57% of the doses received. Oregon reported a newly administered dose of 14,896, including Tuesday 10,943 and the rest from the previous day.

Since it started: Oregon reports that 140,063 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 1,924 have died. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 3,122,704 lab reports from testing.

-Blood Schmidt; [email protected]503-294-7628; @_brad_schmidt