The number of Covid infections in the UK was the highest since May

According to one study, the number of people infected with the coronavirus is the highest recorded in the UK since May.

The study, which tested more than 167,600 volunteers in the United Kingdom from January 6 to 22, showed that Covid-19 infection was very high throughout this period, with 1 in 64 people infected. It was.

Travelers returning to the UK from the “Red List” country will be sent to the quarantine hotel for 10 days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will continue the blockade in the UK until at least March 8.

According to the results of the React study at Imperial College London, infections in the UK have leveled off, but declined in the last week of the study, at the highest levels recorded by researchers.

The main findings from the 8th round of the survey suggest that the national prevalence was 1.57%, or 157 per 10,000 infected, with national R numbers ranging from 0.98, 0.92 to 1.04. It was presumed to be.

The prevalence of the region was highest in London at 2.83% and in the southwest at 0.87%.

The prevalence rate increases nationwide in all adult age groups, with the highest prevalence of 2.44% between the ages of 18 and 24, and the prevalence of 0.93% over the age of 65, almost 1 in 100.

Professor Paul Elliott, Imperial Program Director, said: “The number of people infected with the virus is the highest ever since we started testing in May last year.

“There is no sharp reduction in infectious diseases that occurred in the first blockade, and without a significant reduction in infectious diseases, hospitals cannot cope with the number of people in need of critical care.

“We all need to stay home as much as possible to help control the virus and protect the already overextended healthcare system.”

“I think the proposal for decline, especially in some areas, reflects that blockade restrictions are beginning to have some effect on prevalence,” Elliott added.

He said that even if there was a “down tick” suggestion, it would never be as fast as it happened in the first blockade.

“When we first entered the field in May, the prevalence dropped rapidly,” he said.

Researchers say it will take some time for the effects of vaccination to relieve pressure on hospitals.

It is not yet known if vaccination can prevent someone from transmitting the virus to others.

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, said the government looked at different datasets, including hospitalization information and positive Covid-19 tests, to find out what would be the most reliable. He said it needs to be reliable. It will occur in the coming weeks.

“We know the R-value at the end of the first blockade, but it’s significantly lower than the R-value we’re currently measuring and is consistent with other data,” he said.

Professor Riley also commented on pre- and post-Christmas data, stating that there was concern that social mixing would cause a surge in infection, but that was not the case.

He explained: “We expect a peak one week to ten days after the increase in mixing. We don’t see any evidence of that in our data, and certainly not in ONS or other data sources.

“In the highest-risk elderly group, you will notice a significant increase in infection.

“Therefore, there were no obvious spikes in absolute numbers, but fairly high levels of infection are seen in the highest-risk older people, so intergenerational mixing during Christmas may have contributed to it. “

React surveys of Imperial College London and Ipsosmori have been conducted monthly since May, except December.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the findings “clearly remind” us of the need to remain vigilant.

The investigation begins with Johnson designating March 8 as the day to begin reopening schools in the United Kingdom.

The March reopening goal is based on progress in immunizing the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving the jab time to take effect.

Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel also planned to have tighter control over overseas travel to reduce the risk of importing mutant strains.

This measure includes a 10-day quarantine at the hotel for travelers from 30 high-risk countries currently subject to travel bans, including South Africa, Portugal, and many South American countries.

Meanwhile, the European Union has demanded access to the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured at its UK factory as a block line with pharmaceutical giants as dose shortages intensify.

After Johnson said European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides was contractually required to send UK-produced jabs to EU member states on Wednesday, the government was “extremely confident in our contract. I have. “

Elsewhere, a special £ 500 award was announced to Northern Ireland’s medical staff, but in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon made a mistake after the death toll from the British coronavirus exceeded 100,000. “I’m really sorry.”

Johnson will visit Scotland on Thursday to highlight the benefits of being in the UK. Johnson emphasizes the support given to Scotland during the Covid-19 crisis.

Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething said snow and ice conditions are a “significant factor” for countries that have failed to meet the goal of immunizing 70% of people over the age of 80 by the end of the weekend. It was.