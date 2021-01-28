Oregon no longer reports individual COVID-19 deaths





Prior to Wednesday, OHA had reported basic details on all COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the first death was reported on March 14, 2020.

Portland, Oregon — Eleven months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Oregon, state health agencies say they will no longer share details about individual virus-related deaths. The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) announced the change on Wednesday. Prior to Wednesday, OHA had reported basic details on all COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the first death was reported on March 14, 2020. These details include viruses, when they died, and where they died. That basic information gave the Oregons insight into who was most affected by COVID-19. The first day no information was available was Wednesday. An additional 20 deaths were reported.. Instead, OHA is now Oregon Public dashboard Review general information and trends regarding coronavirus-related deaths in the state. OHA Director Patrick Allen explained in a press release Wednesday: “All deaths from COVID-19 mean a loss, especially for those who know them best, such as family, friends and loved ones. Therefore, we have listed each case. From now on, COVID- Aggregate and share 19 related deaths. OHA Public Dashboard, Updated daily. As the number of deaths from the virus is increasing, verification and reporting of each death is affecting our daily reporting. We continue to respect each person’s life lost in a pandemic, but in a different way. The dashboard provides additional information about COVID-19-related deaths that were previously inaccessible in a visual format. This includes data on trends, underlying conditions, and living environment. This dashboard generally provides a clearer image of the mass damage suffered by the virus. But it never undermines the importance of each Oregonian who is no longer with us. “ As of Wednesday, 1,924 Oregons had died in connection with COVID-19.

