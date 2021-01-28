New virus variants make the social gathering more dangerous, according to Scripps researchers.





San Diego-Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift the COVID-19 stay-at-home order was announced by Scripps Research scientists on Wednesday, just as more infectious viral variants are rampant in San Diego. Said to. It’s not time to encourage people to meet with others in restaurants, beauty salons, and gyms, as the variant spreads much faster than the original virus from China, Scripps Research’s Daniel Oran warned. “The risk we are facing now is that there is a kind of competition between these new variants and their ability to vaccinate quickly,” said Oran. “We believe that the UK (a variant of the virus) spreads 50% to 70% faster than previous versions that are widely distributed. We really have to be careful,” Oran said. It was. New, faster-spreading variants are expected to become the dominant strain of the virus soon next month, Oran said. He explained that it accelerated the spread of COVID-19 and could exceed the rate at which San Diegan was vaccinated against the disease. Although efforts to vaccinate the population are progressing, Oran et al. State that the pace is too slow to quickly achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19. According to experts, about 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the disease. “I have been vaccinated 24 million times in the last 6 weeks,” Oran said. “It will take until March 2022 to vaccinate 4 million adults a week and currently qualified 260 million adults.” Even if health officials can double the current vaccination rate, it will take until August or September to vaccinate 70% of the population. That’s why Oran says it’s time to invest in home rapid antigen testing for everyone. “They say the PCR test is the gold standard for testing. It’s been used primarily for the past 10 months. The problem is that it’s very sensitive and is actually already infected. It’s about catching people who don’t, “Oran explained. “In contrast, these rapid antigen tests are good at finding people when infected, so they have the right properties now needed to slow down the spread of the virus and potentially avoid it. Useful. Situations where these new variants are emerging more and more. “ With the widespread availability of rapid antigen testing, people can quickly determine whether to become infected and self-quarantine. Oran also suggested that now is a good time to upgrade your mask. If N95 masks are not available due to lack, consider wearing two low quality masks for added protection when leaving the house. And make sure the mask completely covers your nose and mouth for proper protection.



