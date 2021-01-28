Highest level coronavirus infection since May, research warns

Coronavirus Infectious diseases in the UK are at their highest levels since May, and new studies have discovered.

A React study at Imperial College London, which tested more than 167,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom from January 6 to 22, showed that infection rates were still high, with 1 in 64 people infected.

A comprehensive study showed that infectious diseases in the UK were flat, but at the highest levels recorded by researchers and declined in the last week of the study. People showing possible asymptomatic cases and symptoms will be tested in the study.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of React research, said infections in East Midland could still be on the rise, despite the blockade.

Coronavirus vaccination center set up at Bath Racecourse credit: Ben Verchar / PA

“There is a reduction in prevalence, but not the significant reduction we want,” he said.

In the South, Southwest, Southeast and London, prices are significantly lower than in other parts of the country, according to Professor Elliott.

“But in some other areas things are pretty flat or even increasing, so it’s a bit complicated situation,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today program.“Unfortunately, it has risen in East Midland and has leveled off in other regions, West Midland and the northern part of the country.”

(PA graphics) credit: PA graphics

The main findings from the 8th round of the survey suggest that the national prevalence was 1.57%, or 157 per 10,000 infected, with national R numbers ranging from 0.98, 0.92 to 1.04. It was presumed to be.

The prevalence of the region was highest in London at 2.83% and in the southwest at 0.87%.

The prevalence rate increases nationwide in all adult age groups, with the highest prevalence of 2.44% between the ages of 18 and 24, and the prevalence of 0.93% over the age of 65, almost 1 in 100.

Professor Paul Elliott, Imperial Program Director, said: “The number of people infected with the virus is the highest ever since we started testing in May last year.

“There is no sharp reduction in infectious diseases that occurred in the first blockade, and without a significant reduction in infectious diseases, hospitals cannot cope with the number of people in need of critical care.”

“I think the proposal for decline, especially in some areas, reflects that blockade restrictions are beginning to have some effect on prevalence,” Elliott added.

He said that even if there was a “down tick” suggestion, it would never be as fast as it happened in the first blockade.

“When we first entered the field in May, the prevalence dropped rapidly,” he said.

(PA graphics) credit: PA graphics

Researchers say it will take some time for the effects of vaccination to relieve pressure on hospitals.

It is not yet known if vaccination can prevent someone from transmitting the virus to others.

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, said the government looked at different datasets, including hospitalization information and positive Covid-19 tests, to find out what would be the most reliable. He said it needs to be reliable. It will occur in the coming weeks.

“We know the R-value at the end of the first blockade, but it’s significantly lower than the R-value we’re currently measuring and is consistent with other data,” he said.

Professor Riley also commented on pre- and post-Christmas data, stating that there was concern that social mixing would cause a surge in infection, but that was not the case.

He explained: “We expect a peak one week to ten days after the increase in mixing. We don’t see any evidence of that in our data, and certainly not in ONS or other data sources.

“In the highest-risk elderly group, you will notice a significant increase in infection.

“Therefore, there were no obvious spikes in absolute numbers, but fairly high levels of infection are seen in the highest-risk older people, so intergenerational mixing during Christmas may have contributed to it. “

Ralph Evans, 88, is vaccinated with the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. credit: PA

React surveys of Imperial College London and Ipsosmori have been conducted monthly since May, except December.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the findings “clearly remind” us of the need to remain vigilant.

The investigation begins with Johnson designating March 8 as the day to begin reopening schools in the United Kingdom.

The March reopening goal is based on progress in immunizing the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving the jab time to take effect.

Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel also planned to have tighter control over overseas travel to reduce the risk of importing mutant strains.

This measure includes a 10-day quarantine at the hotel for travelers from 30 high-risk countries currently subject to travel bans, including South Africa, Portugal, and many South American countries.

Meanwhile, the European Union has demanded access to the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured at its UK factory as a block line with pharmaceutical giants as dose shortages intensify.

After Johnson said European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides was contractually required to send UK-produced jabs to EU member states on Wednesday, the government was “extremely confident in our contract. I have. “