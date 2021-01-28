Deployment of Ottawa Phase 1B Vaccine Coronavirus covid-19 Port Clinton Fremont





Port Clinton-Ottawa County continues Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine deployment. It is primarily aimed at the elderly, starting with the oldest of them. The county health department has been vaccinated 100 times weekly from the state since late December, regularly over the past few weeks for residents in the high-risk categories shown in Ohio’s deployment plan. I am giving a vaccine. .. The· The county has completed Phase 1A, Primarily front-line healthcare professionals moved to Phase 1B earlier this month. This phase includes residents over the age of 65, people with severe developmental disabilities, and students from kindergarten to high school, with the oldest being prioritized. More:Harold Brown of Tuskegee Airman wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage the black community Last week, the health department began giving vaccines to people over the age of 80 and will continue that age category this week. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 420 doses were given last week, and more than 900 residents of Otawa County are still enrolled in that age group, awaiting vaccination this week. Health commissioner Jerry Bingham said he would move to residents aged 75-79 once the service was provided to everyone enrolled in the 80+ age group. According to Bingham, health clinics where residents receive vaccinations are “very smooth” as they move from the first stage to the next. However, due to the restrictions surrounding the number of doses of vaccine available, the process is beginning to slow down compared to the previous phase. “We will probably continue to be over 80 next week because not all of the population of over 80 registered here in Otawa County has enough vaccines,” he said. Vaccinations in Otawa County are only available by appointment. We do not accept carry-on. Residents can register for vaccination appointments on the Ottawa County Health Department website at ottawahealth.org or by calling 2-1-1. As of this week, the health department has received and administered 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been at least 2,974 cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths in Otawa County. [email protected] 419-680-4897 Twitter: @JonDBN

