Ingestion of omega 3 fatty acids can prevent asthma





Credit: CC0 public domain

New studies show that eating more long-chain omega 3 fatty acids in the diet during childhood may reduce the risk of developing subsequent asthma, but only in children with common genetic mutations. The study, led by Queen Mary University of London, is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Bristol, the University of Southampton, UK, and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. 1.1 million in the UK Children (1 in 11) is currently being treated for asthma, and most adult asthma begins in childhood. The NHS spends about £ 1 billion annually on the treatment and care of asthma patients. Professor Safeshaheen, senior author at Queen Mary University of London, said: “Asthma is the most common chronic disease in childhood and we currently don’t know how to prevent it. Poor eating habits Although it may increase the risk of developing asthma, most studies so far have taken “snapshots” to measure diet and asthma in a short period of time. Instead, they measured their diet and tracked their children over the years to find out who developed asthma and who did not. “Based on our findings, it’s not certain that eating more fish will prevent asthma in children, but nonetheless, few people are currently achieving recommended intakes, so the UK It is wise for children to eat more fish. “ Fish are of particular interest because they are a rich source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Eicosapentaenoic acid With (EPA) Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies published in European Respiratory JournalUsed data from children in the 90s, a large British birth cohort who recruited mothers who became pregnant in the early 1990s and have been tracking offspring since then. They analyzed the association between EPA and DHA intake from 7-year-old fish (estimated by a food intake questionnaire) and the incidence of new cases of asthma diagnosed by doctors aged 11-14 years. Long-chain omega 3 intake from fish was not associated with asthma in the entire cohort (4,543 people). However, the team investigated children with specific genetic makeup in more detail. More than half of children had common variants of the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) gene associated with low levels of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in the blood. In these children, the higher their dietary intake of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, the lower their risk of asthma. Comparing the upper and lower quartiles of long-chain omega 3 intake, the risk was 51% lower. In addition, this finding was found in the Swedish Independent Birth Cohort Study (BAMSE). Researchers warn that higher intakes of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in childhood can prevent subsequent onset of asthma, as they only found an observational link. doing. The next step is to see if higher intakes reduce the risk of exacerbations in children who are already pregnant. asthma.. This project was funded by Rosetrees Trust and The Bloom Foundation. The UK Medical Research Council, Welcome, and the University of Bristol provide core support for children in the 90s. Polyunsaturated fatty acids associated with reduced risk of allergies For more information:

“Childhood n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake, FADS genotype, and accidental asthma”. Mohammad Talaei, Emmanouela Sdona, Philip C. Calder, Louise R. Jones, Pauline M. Emmett, Raquel Granell, Anna Bergström, Erik Melén, Seif O. Shaheen. European Respiratory Journal.. “Childhood n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake, FADS genotype, and accidental asthma”. Mohammad Talaei, Emmanouela Sdona, Philip C. Calder, Louise R. Jones, Pauline M. Emmett, Raquel Granell, Anna Bergström, Erik Melén, Seif O. Shaheen... DOI: 10.1183 / 13993003.03633-2020 Provided by

Queen Mary University of London



Quote: Ingestion of omega 3 fatty acids may prevent asthma (January 28, 2021). This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos