How many variants of coronavirus are there?





“Not all mutations are made the same,” said Dr. Mary Petrone, who studies infectious diseases at Yale University. “The virus is lucky many times.” Monitoring variants is important because it can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments and change the way people are infected. Early mutations in the pandemic fueled the spread of the virus around the world, but haven’t changed significantly since then-until recently, Ohio State University biologist Daniel Jones said. One of the three major variants that experts are paying attention to was discovered in the UK at the end of last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since then. Health officials initially said it was unlikely to cause a worse illness, but some new information suggests it could be-it remains unknown at this time. It seems to spread more easily, and it can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant could dominate the United States by March. According to experts, other variants first detected in South Africa and Brazil also appear to be more contagious. While previous data suggest that current vaccines need to be protected from these mutants, there are concerns that their effectiveness may be slightly reduced. There is some evidence that some antibody treatments may be less effective against certain mutants. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top expert in infectious diseases in the United States, says there are several ways to adjust vaccines and treatments to maintain their effectiveness. The emergence of variants is associated with an ongoing surge, as infection gives the virus a chance to mutate and spread. That’s another reason why professionals emphasize the importance of wearing masks and social distance. “The fewer people who carry the virus, the less likely it is to mutate,” Jones said. AP answers questions about this series of coronaviruses. Please submit at [email protected] Read previous virus questions: Is it possible to mix and match the COVID-19 vaccine? Do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I have been infected with the virus? If I already have the coronavirus, can I get it again? Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

