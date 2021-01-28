Health
Frustrated Massachusetts Elderly Struggling to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine Booking – Boston News, Weather, Sports
Boston (WHDH)-Booking online for coronavirus vaccination in Massachusetts has proven to be frustrating for many older people and their loved ones.
The state is moving to Phase 2 of its vaccination program this Monday, with residents over the age of 75 being vaccinated first.
“We expected it to be pretty easy, but that’s not what we found,” said Kristen Sampson. She spent hours on the state website to secure her mother’s promise.
“The virtual waiting room. Depending on when I tried it, it was a long wait of 30 minutes to an hour. After that, when I enter my zip code, it says nothing is available,” she says.
From the hurdles to understanding how the process works to the long waits, Sampson said older people may not be able to overcome it on their own.
“This wasn’t even my mother trying, this was me,” she said.
“There are few patients in that age group who are familiar with the Internet and can operate around it,” added ophthalmologist Dr. John Saragas.
Saragas, who was vaccinated through a hospital, feels that the state should make it easier for older people to apply for vaccination without having to go online.
“Most of them know how to access Facebook … they know how to text and email,” Saragas said. “Other than that, I think there are too many questions.”
Saragas believes that the telephone system will be of great help to the elderly.
“If anyone is in the telephone bank, why not get the information on the spot?” Saragas suggested.
Adjacent New Hampshire has a centralized system.
People can register to get shots in four steps: they are screened for eligibility, they sign a medical form, enter their contact information, and give them their appointment Wait for an email to let you know.
When asked why the system was so complicated, Governor Charlie Baker simply said, “Honestly, I don’t know.”
Governor Charlie Baker Ask your elderly family and friends for help Book online.
To make a reservation A state website that displays a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites for eligible groups and phases of individuals. The resident then scrolls down to the map and clicks on a nearby location,[予約]You can press the link.
Elderly people who have problems booking reservations Click here for support..
Sampson, like many others, couldn’t make a reservation and 7NEWS asked Baker what he could do to help those who are trying to sign up now.
“We all appreciate that it takes some patience for people to understand that I understand and need to visit a website that can be booked several times. I think, “he said.
Sampson said he wouldn’t blame the state for doing this online or for supply issues, but believed that more information needed to be available.
“This is when the website is opened. We expect so many appointments to be available so we can know if there is a good chance or a good chance,” she said. Said.
Many other older people say they are waiting for their doctor to contact them about how to get vaccinated.
