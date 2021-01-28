Health sector demands patience in distribution

Patience is a virtue when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination.

The county’s health department and local pharmacies have begun immunizing Ohio’s oldest residents, Limited supply, In some counties, only a few hundred people can be vaccinated each week.

“We ask people patiently,” said Nick Cascarelli, Wayne County Health Commissioner. “We are aware of the vaccine shortage and will do our best to make sure everyone needs the vaccine.”

More than 15,000 people are enrolled in the Wayne County Health Department’s registry and are open to residents aged 65 and over and those at high risk of COVID-19 complications.

There are more than 14,000 in the Ashland County Health Department registry. Both departments are aware that their numbers are swelling as people register multiple times.

According to Sheila Pryor, Emergency Response and Response Coordinator for the Ashland County Health Department, multiple registrants are “clogging the system.”

You can sign up for multiple age groups on the registration website. For example, a person over the age of 80 may be signed up in the range 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, and over 80.

“I would like to ask people if they have registered not to continue,” said Nick Cascarelli, a Wayne County Health Commissioner.

Health employees and volunteers need to sort the list to identify multiple registrants. From there, they are calling 24 hours a day to schedule people for vaccination appointments.

“Many people don’t answer because it’s a strange number, guaranteeing four or five retirements and spending time on us. They are very afraid of fraud and telemarketing.” Said Pryor in an email about the Health Department’s vaccine client.

“It’s like giving a Christmas present. They’re very grateful,” said Sue Gonter Day, a treasurer at Holmes County Health District, when the health department contacted the registrants.

Where to get the COVID vaccine

The Holmes County Health District had been vaccinated 100 times this week at the Derby Snyder Senior Center clinic. Holmes County receives an average of 200 vaccines per week, 100 of which are given to health districts and 100 to Pomerene Hospital and other health care providers.

Health commissioner Mike Dar said the cooperation with the Elderly Center has been very successful, as the elderly are familiar with the facility and have ample parking. The facility also has ample space to fill out forms, take shots and relax during the recommended 15 minute recovery period.

“I didn’t feel any pain. I felt almost nothing,” said Joyce Croskey, who attended the clinic with her husband Jim. Both were grateful for the opportunity to get their first vaccination, and Joyce Croskey said he would get the same flu shot as any other flu shot.

Health districts and Pomerene Hospital are the only providers of vaccines in Holmes County.

How are vaccines assigned?

Vaccine allocation and why other parts of the state may receive higher doses are related to several variables, according to Jennifer Brindle, a spokesman for the Holmes County Health District. I will.

The state focuses on populations at high risk for COVID-19 complications, such as minority communities, high-population counties over the age of 65, and other underserved groups.

“There is one of the youngest communities in Holmes County, which also influences quotas,” Brindle said in an email.

Health districts hope that vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks as production increases and additional vaccines are granted emergency permits.

Who can get the COVID vaccine?

Vaccine providers need to vaccinate people according to state protocols. It began with healthcare professionals and nursing home residents and staff under Phase 1A. Last week, Phase 1B began with a vaccine for people over the age of 80.

Phase 1B continued this week, targeting people over the age of 75 and those at high risk for COVID-19 complications. Next week, the pool will be open to Ohio over 70 and school staff from kindergarten to high school, followed by people over 65 in the week of February 8.

Ashland County has given 875 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 250 second doses. By the end of the week, Pryor expected the health sector to complete 80% (“probably 90%”) of Phase 1A recipients. It continues to receive an average of 100 doses per week.

The Wayne County Health Department receives an average of 200 vaccines per week. Residents registered through the health department are vaccinated at the clinics scheduled to be held by the health department, Worcester Community Hospital, and Oortman Orville Hospital.

How to sign up for a vaccine?

Wayne County

Health Department Wayne County Resident Registration 65 years of age or older. The registry allows health authorities to prioritize the distribution of vaccines between health agencies and hospitals. Those who do not have internet access or need assistance filling out the form can contact the United Way of Wayne and Holmes County’s WHIRE line (330-263-6363).

Holmes County

The· General health district Has registered people over the age of 80 by phone at 330-674-5035. Vaccinations will be given at the Millersberg Health District building and at the Durves Nider Senior Center, also in the village.

Ashland County

The Ministry of Health has given 400 Moderna vaccines as of January 15. People over the age of 65, working in school, or living with people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disabilities ashlandhealth.comOr call 419-282-4357. Vaccination clinics are held at four locations: the Ashland County Health Department, Ashland’s Discount Drug Mart, and one university hospital.

