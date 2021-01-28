When the R rate drops to “0.9”, the blockade begins to slow the spread of Covid.



The number of Rs nationwide is estimated to be 0.98, and the range is 0.92 to 1.04 (Photo: Metro.co.uk).

New studies show that the number of coronavirus infections is declining nationwide and R rates can drop to 0.9.

The results of the eighth round of the React study at Imperial College London show a decline in numbers last week, suggesting that the blockade is beginning to take effect.

However, the study, which tested more than 167,600 volunteers in the United Kingdom from January 6 to 22, showed that cases of Covid-19 remained high during this period, with 1 in 64 infected. It has been.

Scientists have warned that this number is still at the highest level recorded since May.

Professor Paul Elliott, Imperial Program Director, said: ‘The number of people infected with the virus is the highest ever since we started testing in May last year.

“There is no sharp reduction in infectious diseases that occurred in the first blockade, and without a significant reduction in infectious diseases, hospitals cannot cope with the number of people in need of critical care.

“We all need to stay home as much as possible to help control the virus and protect the already overextended healthcare system.”

According to the survey, the prevalence rate nationwide is 1.57%, that is, 157 per 10,000 infected people, and the nationwide R number is estimated to be in the range of 0.98, 0.92 to 1.04.



Scientists warned that the number of infections was at the highest level recorded since May (Photo: NurPhoto / PA)

The prevalence of the region was highest in London at 2.83% and in the southwest at 0.87%.

The prevalence rate increases nationwide in all adult age groups, with the highest prevalence of 2.44% between the ages of 18 and 24, and the prevalence of 0.93% over the age of 65, almost 1 in 100.

Professor Elliott added: “Proposals of decline, especially in some areas, may reflect that blockade restrictions are beginning to have some impact on prevalence.”

He said the infection did not fall as fast as the first blockade, despite the proposal for “down ticks.”

“When we first entered the field in May, the prevalence dropped rapidly,” he said.

However, he believes that vaccination will take time to reduce infection rates and hospitalizations.

Professor Elliott also told Times Radio that the incidence of coronavirus appears to be declining in some areas, but infections are increasing in East Midland.



Boris Johnson extended the blockade until at least March 8 (Photo: SOPA Images / Getty Images)

“We are seeing different trends. The trends in London, the Southeast, and especially the Southwest, appear to be declining.

“On the other hand, in the rest of the country, it’s pretty flat, and in fact it’s rising a bit in East Midland.”

Asked why he thought this was happening, he said:’I find it hard to know.

“Certainly, compared to the first blockade, mobility data shows that there are more commonly occurring activities, more people working, and the rules around the school are slightly different than last time.

“But also, as you know, paying attention to the public health message is really worthy of all of us.

“Social distance, face covering and hand washing are very important because we know how the virus is transmitted through social contact.”



The infection did not go away as quickly as during the first blockade (Photo: NurPhoto / PA)

It comes after the prime minister Boris Johnson Extended blockade in the UK until at least March 8, And then the traveler returning to the UK said “Red List” countries will be sent to quarantine hotels for 10 days.

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, says governments need to look at different datasets, including hospitalization information and positive Covid-19 tests, to get the most credible expectations of what will happen. I said there is. It will happen in the next few weeks.

“We know the R-value at the end of the first blockade, but it’s significantly lower than the R-value we’re currently measuring and is consistent with other data,” he said.

Professor Riley also said there was no “apparent peak of infection” as a result of the Christmas mix.



It takes time for the vaccine to affect the number of infections (Photo: Reuters)

He explained: “We expect a peak one week to ten days after the increase in mixing, but we don’t see any evidence of that in our data, and certainly not in ONS or other data sources.

“Note that infections are significantly increased in the highest-risk elderly groups.

“Therefore, there were no obvious spikes in absolute numbers, but fairly high levels of infection are seen in the highest-risk older people, so intergenerational mixing during Christmas may have contributed to it. “

React studies at Imperial College London and Ipsosmori have been conducted monthly since May, except December.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the findings “clearly remind” the need to adhere to the rules.

The investigation begins with Johnson designating March 8 as the day to begin reopening schools in the United Kingdom.

His goal is based on progress in immunizing the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving them time to take effect.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected]..

For other stories like this, Check the news page..