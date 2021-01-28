Do new coronavirus strains show the same symptoms as the first strain?





New stock CoronavirusWas first publicly identified in December in Southeast England, mainly in Kent and Essex, but is now rapidly spreading nationwide and becoming the dominant strain. Chris Witty and other healthcare professionals who The presence of the new strain, which was thought to have been first noticed in the September or October lab test, emphasized that it appeared to spread faster than the previous strain (Johnson said it was up to 70% contagious. I presumed that it was highly likely). Despite its speed, the government reassured people that it was less deadly and did not require a different treatment policy. It may also be subject to a vaccine program. read more The strain was initially localized, but spread rapidly, becoming the most common form in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland by January and spreading internationally. It was also praised for increasing R numbers, increasing deaths and increasing pressure on NHS and ICU capacity before Christmas. The UK has now reached 100,000 deaths. As with the first, knowledge of new stocks is increasing and evolving weekly, and some questions have not yet been answered. On January 23, Johnson said the new stock could actually be more deadly. “”[It] It may be related to the high mortality rate, “he said at a press conference in Downing Street. However, many unknowns remain. So for those who think they may have new stocks or may have been in contact with them-should they be looking for the same? Symptoms As before or new symptoms? Do you have various symptoms? The government has not issued a different list of new strains of symptoms, repeating three official symptoms that already exist: fever (high temperature), new and persistent cough, loss or change of taste or smell. Indy / LIFE newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week Indy / LIFE newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week Loss of taste and smell is less likely to occur in people with new strains. read more It states: “People who were tested positive for compatibility with the new British variant were more likely to report symptoms and classic symptoms, but less likely to report loss of taste and odor. There was no evidence of a difference in the rate of reporting gastrointestinal symptoms. “ The· Data from ONS The new strain was settled in all parts of the UK and was collected between November 15th and January 16th. For example, cough reports increased from about 27% to 35% of infected people. Although ONS said the change in symptoms could be caused by the more rapid spread of new mutants in the body. We also found that people using the new variant were more likely to report symptoms than the first strain. This may be due to increased awareness. See more There was no evidence that ONS had any difference in gastrointestinal symptoms, shortness of breath, or headache. These additional symptoms are important because they have been reported in other large studies, such as the Zoe King’s College app, which collected data from thousands of Covid-positive patients worldwide. It was one of the first public authorities to recommend adding ageusia to the symptom list. Is the spread of new strains different? On January 15th, Johnson said: “Also remember that one in three Covids is asymptomatic, so the original message of washing hands, face and space is more important than ever.” Sir Patrick Valence, Chief Scientific Advisor, said the new strain could still affect people of all ages. What should I do if I have symptoms? The NHS advises two things to do if you have any of the main symptoms. I take the test (You can get it at home or manage it at the test center), stay at home until the test results are available. Everyone in your support bubble needs to be at home.

