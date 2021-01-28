Health
Thousands of children in Northwest “leave without the help of mental health” | Granada
Mental health services are “nowhere close” to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of struggling children Coronavirus pandemic, The children’s committee warned.
Ann Longfield said there were some improvements, but the lack of ambition from the government was hampering progress.
She said studies that primarily cover the year to March 2020 reveal a system that lacks the “necessary capacity or flexibility” to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
She added that “risk and stress cocktails” associated with outbreaks that affect education, friendship and family life seem to have cost some children “extremely sacrificial.”
A large NHS survey in July 2020 found that one in six children and one in nine in 2017 may be in mental health.
Ms. Longfield said the current blockade and school closures are even more damaging to the well-being of some children who “may continue for years to come.”
She said the government needed to set a way to reopen schools in the coming weeks. “In the long run, the government’s” better reconstruction “plan is to expand services, expand services, and Zip code lottery should significantly increase funding for children’s mental health to eliminate.
“At a minimum, all schools must have an NHS-funded counselor on-campus or online.
“We have seen how the NHS has risen to the scale of the adult Covid crisis. We have children suffering from the secondary consequences of a pandemic, the help and support they need. I owe it to the mental health services I provide. “
Esther Oladejo is 15 years old and lives in Kirkby, Merseyside. After beginning to feel stressed in the practice exam, Esther was backed by the Action for Children’s Blues Program, a school-based early support service for teenage depression.
Since the hit of Covid-19, she has been able to apply strategies from the program to a blocked life.
“I was really stressed and I was working really hard. I forgot to eat and I was really affected. I seem to be competing to catch up with everyone else. I felt, and there was no break from it. “
“I wasn’t used to talking about mental health, so it was strange at first and I didn’t even talk to my friends,” Esther explained. “I didn’t realize that others were feeling the same as I was. It felt normal and I wasn’t crazy. Talk about whatever we’re worried about that week. It was a safe place to do it. “
In the year before the pandemic, referrals to mental health services for children increased by 35%, while the number of children receiving treatment increased by only 4%.
According to Anne Longfield, the zip code lottery is about local spending, waiting times, access, and the number of children being referred to and supported by the service.
But she said improving NHS specialist services is only part of the solution and is looking for a broader system that leverages the school and voluntary sectors.
Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns for Action for Children, said the government must “wake up” to a mental health crisis that threatens to “engage” generations.
He states: “Almost a year of blockades, fears and anxieties, educational turmoil, and uncertainty about the future have been added to an already shocking number of young people who have no place to seek professional help.
Our services show that young people are struggling at home without the usual support networks and have to deal with distance education pressures, family health fears, loneliness, and home pressures. I will.
“The government must tackle the pandemic-induced demand surge and commit to adequate funding and professional services to prevent the generation of children from suffering in silence.”
A government spokesman said: “This year is a very difficult year and we are committed to supporting the mental health of children and adolescents who have been uniquely affected by this pandemic.
“Early intervention and treatment are essential, and we are providing an additional $ 2.3 billion to give 345,000 children and adolescents access to NHS-funded services or school and college-based support.
“In addition to this, we are training a new dedicated mental health workforce to support children in schools and colleges across the country, as well as teaching what mental health and physical health look like. We are providing resources to our staff. ”
