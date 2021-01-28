Characteristics of cancer revealed to be a tragic defect





Cancer is caused by multiple genetic changes, from mutations to aneuploidies. Aneuploidy is the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in cancer cells. Aneuploidy is a hallmark of cancer, but its understanding is limited. However, a new study from Tel Aviv University (TAU) shows how this feature of cancer cells is now considered a weakness and may lead to the development of drugs that kill cancer cells. Studies recently published in the journal Nature In a treatise titled “”Aneuploidy makes cancer cells vulnerable to mitotic checkpoint inhibition.Was conducted in the laboratory of Dr. Uri Ben-David, an assistant professor at TAU’s Sackler School of Medicine, in collaboration with six laboratories in four other countries. “Selective targeting of aneuploid cells is an attractive strategy for cancer treatment,” the researchers write. “But it is unclear whether aneuploidy creates clinically relevant vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Here, we map the aneuploidy status of about 1,000 human cancer cell lines, genetically and chemically. We analyzed the perturbation screen to identify cell vulnerabilities associated with aneuploidy. “ According to Ben-David, aneuploidy is the most common genetic change in cancer. About 90% of solid tumors such as breast and colon cancers, and 75% of blood cancers are aneuploidy in nature. Researchers used advanced bioinformatics techniques to quantify aneuploidy in approximately 1,000 cancer cell cultures. Next, the researchers compared the genetic dependence and drug susceptibility of cells with high levels of aneuploidy with those of cells with low levels of aneuploidy. Their findings reveal increased susceptibility of cancer cells to damage to mitotic checkpoints. They also discovered the molecular basis for increasing the sensitivity of aneuploid cancer cells. “In fact, aneuploid cancer cells have become more and more sensitive to inhibition of SAC over time,” the researchers say. “Aneuploid cells show abnormal mitotic spindle shape and dynamics, continue to divide when SAC is inhibited, accumulate mitotic defects, and become an unstable and incompatible karyotype. Therefore, aneuploid cancer cells were able to overcome inhibition of SAC more easily than diploid cells, but their long-term growth was at risk. Drugs that target delayed chromosome segregation are in clinical trials, but it is unclear which patients respond to them and which do not. These findings suggest that it may be possible to use aneuploidy as a biological marker to identify patients who respond better to these drugs. “It should be emphasized that this study was performed on cells in culture, not on cancer patients. More follow-up needs should be undertaken to translate it into treatment for cancer patients. Still, even at this stage, it is clear that this study can have many medical implications, “said Ben David.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos