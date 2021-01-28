Arizona is a hotspot for COVID-19. Why are restaurants in the Phoenix area open?

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in some states, authorities have closed restaurants for eating out services.

But under the governor’s guidelines Eating in Arizona, restaurants and bars is currently permittedEating out service is available with half the capacity — Arizona’s coronavirus cases and mortality rates are the worst in the country..

As a precautionary measure, Governor Doug Ducey closed a restaurant in Arizona at the beginning of a much lower pandemic. Food restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in early May, and in July, at the height of the summer virus peak, Ducey signed an executive order limiting restaurant capacity to less than 50%. On August 10, the Arizona Department of Health released guidelines outlining projects that can be resumed based on the level of spread of the virus.

The guidelines allow limited dietary services when the county reaches a moderate coronavirus epidemic. Maricopa County is currently in a fairly widespread category, lasting 12 weeks.

However, the restaurant can operate because the governor’s guidelines only deal with how the company reopens, not what the company should do if the incident escalate.

Governor Ducey has no plans to close the businessA spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed with the Arizona Republic in December. Holly Pointer, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Health, confirmed that the restaurant could continue to operate despite the surge in coronavirus numbers.

Why did the Arizona restaurant reopen for a meal?

Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Arizona in March, restaurant and bar owners have navigated a series of closures, reopenings, and reclosings. On August 10, after a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the summer, ADHS released two documents outlining when each type of business could resume.

The first document, updated on October 20, Restaurants, nightclubs and bars serving meals When the county reaches a moderate level of COVID-19 spread, it may resume with limited capacity.

Expanded outdoor dining: Ducey has devoted millions to the expansion of outdoor dining in Arizona. Is it what the restaurant needs?

Among other benchmarks, a moderate spread means that 5% to 10% of all COVID-19 tests performed in the county return positive. The guidelines read that the county must stay in this category for two weeks to open a restaurant or bar with food in half the capacity.

The second document outlines a more rigorous set of benchmarks. Foodless bars and nightclubs may reopen..

Are there any guidelines for closing an Arizona restaurant again?

The reopening guidance did not include any mention of another closure.

However, if the safety benchmark ADHS set in August was applied to the reclosure, the restaurant would have been closed for restaurant service in November when the county retreated to a significant expansion.

The first week of November Maricopa County reported 10% positive And it increased steadily every week until the peak 24% positive was recorded the week after Christmas.As of January 25, Maricopa County continues to report considerable spread.

Another important indicator used by health professionals to monitor the COVID-19 epidemic is the number of cases per 100,000. To fall into the medium spread category, there must be less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 Restaurant Case: It is impossible to know how many restaurants in Arizona are positive for COVID.This is the reason

January 25, on the ADHS dashboard in Maricopa County 10,369 cases per 100,000 people.

With this measurement, Maricopa County has experienced considerable spread over the last 12 weeks, with a positive rate of 10% above.

Why is the restaurant still open despite the surge in COVID-19?

The guidance only outlines benchmarks for reopening restaurants and bars, not for reopening, so restaurants are still open.

When askedWhy restaurants are still open despite the large number of statesHolly Poynter, an ADHS spokesman, said restaurants are not the place where most people are infected with COVID-19.

“As I learned more about where spreads are happening in Arizona and across the country, I found that these businesses weren’t an important source of spreads,” she writes. Citing a study done in New York. “Substantial evidence shows that home events and small gatherings are the major contributors to the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The need to keep the economy open for SMEs that do not have enough support to keep them closedAnother reason why restaurants and bars with food are open. Through a pandemic, Ducey has shared his desire to help “save lives and livelihoods.” Bar workers are protesting at the State Capitol and want to resume and get back to work. A group of bar owners in Arizona has also sued the governor for keeping the business closed so far.

When can the Arizona bar be reopened?

Bars and nightclubs must remain closed and continue to comply with the rules of August 10, as the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus in Arizona has never been low enough to resume.

According to the guidelines, bars and nightclubs should remain closed until the positive rate is less than 3%. At that point, they may open at half the capacity.

As of January 27, the positive rate for Maricopa County is 14.6%.

Therefore, ADHS’s open restaurant coronavirus benchmark no longer applies to restaurants, but to bars, Poynter writes.

“At this point, if the county is substantive for all three benchmark indicators, strict mitigation requirements will continue to apply,” Poynter said. “The bar is closed, the gym operates at 25% capacity, and the restaurant and the bar, which operates as a restaurant, operates at 50%.”

However, these guidelines are from the August 10 ADHS requirements for the moderate spread beyond Maricopa County.

This means that Maricopa County is in the category of substantial spread, while having moderate spread mitigation.

She said that masks need to be worn in all these places.

Jeffrey Trilo, assistant director of the Arizona Liquor Sales License Administration, explained that the two documents, first released on August 10, are the latest rules for bars.

“Comprehensive management documents are published public health requirements on the Arizona Department of Health website,” Trillo wrote.

